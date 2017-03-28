Yeah it's sad, it's the reality of latter vs present day football, were even the most average of Premiership footballers have millions by the time they are 23, but truly world class players of yesteryear like McDermott and Ray Kennedy are really struggling financially, it's a shame the club didn't have provision in place to help out former players in need, McDermott hoping to get £150k for what are in essence footballing artifacts, and Paul Pogba earns that in half a week, not blaming the present day players, I'd rather they got the money than the suits get it, but it is a real shame for the likes of Terry.