Author Topic: Terry McDermott  (Read 2026 times)

Offline hide5seek

Terry McDermott
« on: March 28, 2017, 06:34:29 am »
Offline WidnesJon

Re: Terry McDermott
« Reply #1 on: April 13, 2017, 01:25:14 pm »
You can get a signed copy of his autobiography here:-

https://coles-books.co.uk/signed-books/sport/terry-mac-my-autobiography-by-terry-mcdermott

There's a fair few other Liverpool related books too.

Cheers
Jon
Offline Andy G

Re: Terry McDermott
« Reply #2 on: June 27, 2017, 04:19:13 pm »
Met him on Saturday night.  Came across as a really top bloke.  Has a real love for both Liverpool and Newcastle.
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Terry McDermott
« Reply #3 on: May 1, 2018, 01:08:12 pm »
Selling off his medals and trophies to help his kids futures out

1977, 1980 and 1981 European Cup winner's medals

1976-77, 1978-79 and 1979-80 season First Division winner's plaques

1981/82 First Division winner's plaque

Aiming to raise aboiut £150k

'Terry has told me selling his medals will not take away his memories of those great times. He's got to plan for the future, which is just the reality of life.'

Sad that the club couldn't have come up with an arrangement to display them in the museum for a fixed fee or even for the club to buy them themselves and help an ex player out that has given us so much as a player
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Terry McDermott
« Reply #4 on: May 1, 2018, 03:21:43 pm »
Yeah it's sad, it's the reality of latter vs present day football, were even the most average of Premiership footballers have millions by the time they are 23, but truly world class players of yesteryear like McDermott and Ray Kennedy are really struggling financially, it's a shame the club didn't have provision in place to help out former players in need, McDermott hoping to get £150k for what are in essence footballing artifacts, and Paul Pogba earns that in half a week, not blaming the present day players, I'd rather they got the money than the suits get it, but it is a real shame for the likes of Terry.
Offline sms1986

Re: Terry McDermott
« Reply #5 on: May 1, 2018, 03:53:24 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on May  1, 2018, 03:21:43 pm
Yeah it's sad, it's the reality of latter vs present day football, were even the most average of Premiership footballers have millions by the time they are 23, but truly world class players of yesteryear like McDermott and Ray Kennedy are really struggling financially, it's a shame the club didn't have provision in place to help out former players in need, McDermott hoping to get £150k for what are in essence footballing artifacts, and Paul Pogba earns that in half a week, not blaming the present day players, I'd rather they got the money than the suits get it, but it is a real shame for the likes of Terry.

He's not struggling financially, he wants to help out his kids and he feels that his memories are enough.
Offline DangerScouse

Re: Terry McDermott
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 10:52:47 pm »
Offline Samie

Re: Terry McDermott
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 10:56:16 pm »
Hope the club is helping him and his family in some way.

He was one of my grandad's favourite players.
Offline royhendo

Re: Terry McDermott
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 11:42:40 pm »
Dementia's hard graft but a lot easier if you don't take yourself too seriously. Terry Mac is the definition of a man who doesn't take himself too seriously. He'll cope with it with grace I reckon.
Offline RedSince86

Re: Terry McDermott
« Reply #9 on: Today at 12:29:01 am »
Terrible news.

It's alarming now, seem to be regular occurrence of players from the 60's-70's being diagnosed with Alzheimers and Dementia.

Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Terry McDermott
« Reply #10 on: Today at 02:15:37 am »
Awful news
Offline Garrus

Re: Terry McDermott
« Reply #11 on: Today at 05:05:03 am »
Terrible news. Bastard of a disease. Thoughts with him and his family.
Online Armand9

Re: Terry McDermott
« Reply #12 on: Today at 06:07:41 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 12:29:01 am
Terrible news.

It's alarming now, seem to be regular occurrence of players from the 60's-70's being diagnosed with Alzheimers and Dementia.

well, im sure lots of that is purely age related, it's 65 and over that seems the critical age, seemingly rare-ish before that but yes, it's awful news and wish the best for terry and those close to him as he deals with this shit
