Author Topic: ST renewals

Danny Boys Dad

Re: ST renewals
Reply #880 on: May 6, 2024, 04:44:12 pm
Anyone else having a problem using a new card? It has rejected mine twice, even after adding one of them to my saved card list.

Also asked me if I wanted to renew for a friend or family member and when I ticked yes it brought up the details of two people on my F&F list who are also ST's and won't let me unselect them.

Tried to renew my own and it rejected the new card and tells me to try again in half an hour

Last year I could renew both of ours really easily

EDIT: It wouldn't let me do both in one transaction but has let me do mine on one of the new cards, now refusing to let me renew the other one using the same card
Last Edit: May 6, 2024, 05:24:42 pm by Danny Boys Dad
gazzalfc

Re: ST renewals
Reply #881 on: May 6, 2024, 06:23:25 pm
Did you type the new card details in or use the drop-down?

I always find I have to type the card details in to get it to work
Danny Boys Dad

Re: ST renewals
Reply #882 on: May 6, 2024, 06:34:18 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on May  6, 2024, 06:23:25 pm
Did you type the new card details in or use the drop-down?

I always find I have to type the card details in to get it to work

Typed them in. Have tried both new cards and even an old card.

EDIT: sorted via the chat this morning, staff very helpful but what a system.
Last Edit: May 7, 2024, 10:56:59 am by Danny Boys Dad
LuverlyRita

Re: ST renewals
Reply #883 on: May 7, 2024, 12:23:08 pm
Quote from: Danny Boys Dad on May  6, 2024, 04:44:12 pm
Anyone else having a problem using a new card? It has rejected mine twice, even after adding one of them to my saved card list.
I used a new card today and it was fine. I was expecting trouble over the price because I've crossed the boundary from full-price to over-65's price but remarkably they got that right too!
Danny Boys Dad

Re: ST renewals
Reply #884 on: May 7, 2024, 01:26:15 pm
Quote from: LuverlyRita on May  7, 2024, 12:23:08 pm
I used a new card today and it was fine. I was expecting trouble over the price because I've crossed the boundary from full-price to over-65's price but remarkably they got that right too!

It's just random I think, I never had any problems before this.

Congrats on the cheaper ST! Not far off that myself now
LuverlyRita

Re: ST renewals
Reply #885 on: May 7, 2024, 02:49:33 pm
Quote from: Danny Boys Dad on May  7, 2024, 01:26:15 pm
It's just random I think, I never had any problems before this.

Congrats on the cheaper ST! Not far off that myself now
Not sure congratulations is in order. I'd happily pay full price if I could wind back the age clock  ;D
uppercentenary92

Re: ST renewals
Reply #886 on: May 8, 2024, 08:38:53 am
I renewed 2  same card one after the other, no problem. I have spent the last 24 hours trying to do mine the last one, used 3 different cards, different account and rejected each time !!
Danny Boys Dad

Re: ST renewals
Reply #887 on: May 8, 2024, 03:01:43 pm
Quote from: uppercentenary92 on May  8, 2024, 08:38:53 am
I renewed 2  same card one after the other, no problem. I have spent the last 24 hours trying to do mine the last one, used 3 different cards, different account and rejected each time !!

Mad isn't it, makes no sense at all
RedPat

Re: ST renewals
Reply #888 on: May 8, 2024, 04:33:21 pm
Im having a fucking nightmare trying to renew 2 season tickets saved card fails tried 3 other cards all failed even though Im getting push notifications from my bank Aib bank in Ireland thank god I didnt leave it until the last day
uppercentenary92

Re: ST renewals
Reply #889 on: May 9, 2024, 01:54:48 pm
Quote from: Danny Boys Dad on May  8, 2024, 03:01:43 pm
Mad isn't it, makes no sense at all

In the end, did live chat and did it over the phone. Madness
Belmont butty

Re: ST renewals
Reply #890 on: May 11, 2024, 12:50:59 pm
Renewed ours with a credit card online. No issues. Maybe the problem's been sorted.
Shanklygates

Re: ST renewals
Reply #891 on: May 12, 2024, 06:50:51 pm
Hope so. I need to do mine this week
Philipm20

Re: ST renewals
Reply #892 on: May 12, 2024, 06:57:04 pm
Did mine and my mates yesterday went through fine with a card I have not used before.  It does state that the billing address of the card has to match the person paying, which I know has caused issues in the past.
CHOPPER

Re: ST renewals
Reply #893 on: May 12, 2024, 11:29:13 pm
Without doubt the most un-user friendly website on the planet. The clubs that is, not this farce.
rustynut9

Re: ST renewals
Reply #894 on: Yesterday at 08:20:27 pm
Just renewed my season ticket didnt see an option for auto cup? Have I fucked up somewhere
gazzalfc

Re: ST renewals
Reply #895 on: Yesterday at 08:23:01 pm
Quote from: rustynut9 on Yesterday at 08:20:27 pm
Just renewed my season ticket didnt see an option for auto cup? Have I fucked up somewhere

Did you have it the season just gone?

My mate who didn't take the auto cup scheme for the Europa league wasn't allowed to take up the champions league next season
rustynut9

Re: ST renewals
Reply #896 on: Yesterday at 08:28:13 pm
Yer had all cups for years on it. Renewing it for me mum and fucked it up which makes it worse 🤣
gazzalfc

Re: ST renewals
Reply #897 on: Yesterday at 08:30:38 pm
Quote from: rustynut9 on Yesterday at 08:28:13 pm
Yer had all cups for years on it. Renewing it for me mum and fucked it up which makes it worse 🤣

Think it's a phone call to the ticket office or the LFC help chat then I'm afraid
Birdontheshirt

Re: ST renewals
Reply #898 on: Today at 02:10:35 am
Quote from: rustynut9 on Yesterday at 08:20:27 pm
Just renewed my season ticket didnt see an option for auto cup? Have I fucked up somewhere
Son's got same problem.  Two of us in family renewed our seasies and autocups earlier this week, but when son came to renew his this evening, the autocups didn't show up for him.  He's eligible for all 3 autocups, same as us, but website doesn't give him any way of opting in.  Contacting club seems to be way forward.
