« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 18 19 20 21 22 [23]   Go Down

Author Topic: ST renewals  (Read 112817 times)

Offline Danny Boys Dad

  • Errol Flynn when he's had a few
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,087
  • Now listen here son
Re: ST renewals
« Reply #880 on: May 6, 2024, 04:44:12 pm »
Anyone else having a problem using a new card? It has rejected mine twice, even after adding one of them to my saved card list.

Also asked me if I wanted to renew for a friend or family member and when I ticked yes it brought up the details of two people on my F&F list who are also ST's and won't let me unselect them.

Tried to renew my own and it rejected the new card and tells me to try again in half an hour

Last year I could renew both of ours really easily

EDIT: It wouldn't let me do both in one transaction but has let me do mine on one of the new cards, now refusing to let me renew the other one using the same card
« Last Edit: May 6, 2024, 05:24:42 pm by Danny Boys Dad »
Logged
Legacy fan

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,840
  • Well done boys, Good Process
Re: ST renewals
« Reply #881 on: May 6, 2024, 06:23:25 pm »
Did you type the new card details in or use the drop-down?

I always find I have to type the card details in to get it to work
Logged

Offline Danny Boys Dad

  • Errol Flynn when he's had a few
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,087
  • Now listen here son
Re: ST renewals
« Reply #882 on: May 6, 2024, 06:34:18 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on May  6, 2024, 06:23:25 pm
Did you type the new card details in or use the drop-down?

I always find I have to type the card details in to get it to work

Typed them in. Have tried both new cards and even an old card.

EDIT: sorted via the chat this morning, staff very helpful but what a system.
« Last Edit: May 7, 2024, 10:56:59 am by Danny Boys Dad »
Logged
Legacy fan

Offline LuverlyRita

  • metar made
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 654
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ST renewals
« Reply #883 on: May 7, 2024, 12:23:08 pm »
Quote from: Danny Boys Dad on May  6, 2024, 04:44:12 pm
Anyone else having a problem using a new card? It has rejected mine twice, even after adding one of them to my saved card list.
I used a new card today and it was fine. I was expecting trouble over the price because I've crossed the boundary from full-price to over-65's price but remarkably they got that right too!
Logged

Offline Danny Boys Dad

  • Errol Flynn when he's had a few
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,087
  • Now listen here son
Re: ST renewals
« Reply #884 on: May 7, 2024, 01:26:15 pm »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on May  7, 2024, 12:23:08 pm
I used a new card today and it was fine. I was expecting trouble over the price because I've crossed the boundary from full-price to over-65's price but remarkably they got that right too!

It's just random I think, I never had any problems before this.

Congrats on the cheaper ST! Not far off that myself now
Logged
Legacy fan

Offline LuverlyRita

  • metar made
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 654
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ST renewals
« Reply #885 on: May 7, 2024, 02:49:33 pm »
Quote from: Danny Boys Dad on May  7, 2024, 01:26:15 pm
It's just random I think, I never had any problems before this.

Congrats on the cheaper ST! Not far off that myself now
Not sure congratulations is in order. I'd happily pay full price if I could wind back the age clock  ;D
Logged

Offline uppercentenary92

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 164
Re: ST renewals
« Reply #886 on: May 8, 2024, 08:38:53 am »
I renewed 2  same card one after the other, no problem. I have spent the last 24 hours trying to do mine the last one, used 3 different cards, different account and rejected each time !!
Logged

Offline Danny Boys Dad

  • Errol Flynn when he's had a few
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,087
  • Now listen here son
Re: ST renewals
« Reply #887 on: May 8, 2024, 03:01:43 pm »
Quote from: uppercentenary92 on May  8, 2024, 08:38:53 am
I renewed 2  same card one after the other, no problem. I have spent the last 24 hours trying to do mine the last one, used 3 different cards, different account and rejected each time !!

Mad isn't it, makes no sense at all
Logged
Legacy fan

Offline RedPat

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,741
  • Kenny Godglish
Re: ST renewals
« Reply #888 on: May 8, 2024, 04:33:21 pm »
Im having a fucking nightmare trying to renew 2 season tickets saved card fails tried 3 other cards all failed even though Im getting push notifications from my bank Aib bank in Ireland thank god I didnt leave it until the last day
Logged
Kenny Godglish

Offline uppercentenary92

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 164
Re: ST renewals
« Reply #889 on: May 9, 2024, 01:54:48 pm »
Quote from: Danny Boys Dad on May  8, 2024, 03:01:43 pm
Mad isn't it, makes no sense at all

In the end, did live chat and did it over the phone. Madness
Logged

Online Belmont butty

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 107
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ST renewals
« Reply #890 on: Yesterday at 12:50:59 pm »
Renewed ours with a credit card online. No issues. Maybe the problem's been sorted.
Logged

Offline Shanklygates

  • This is not a Custom Title.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,460
  • The runaway train.....
Re: ST renewals
« Reply #891 on: Today at 06:50:51 pm »
Hope so. I need to do mine this week
Logged
We are a team of one half.

Offline Philipm20

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 811
Re: ST renewals
« Reply #892 on: Today at 06:57:04 pm »
Did mine and my mates yesterday went through fine with a card I have not used before.  It does state that the billing address of the card has to match the person paying, which I know has caused issues in the past.
Logged

Online CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock. Hug Jacket Distributor
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,662
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: ST renewals
« Reply #893 on: Today at 11:29:13 pm »
Without doubt the most un-user friendly website on the planet. The clubs that is, not this farce.
Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family
Pages: 1 ... 18 19 20 21 22 [23]   Go Up
« previous next »
 