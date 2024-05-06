Anyone else having a problem using a new card? It has rejected mine twice, even after adding one of them to my saved card list.



Also asked me if I wanted to renew for a friend or family member and when I ticked yes it brought up the details of two people on my F&F list who are also ST's and won't let me unselect them.



Tried to renew my own and it rejected the new card and tells me to try again in half an hour



Last year I could renew both of ours really easily



EDIT: It wouldn't let me do both in one transaction but has let me do mine on one of the new cards, now refusing to let me renew the other one using the same card