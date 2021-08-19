Just wondering if anyone has been through the following process.
My uncle has been a season ticket holder for many years, unfortunately the covid era hasnt been kind to him. Meaning he is unable to get to the game now.
He put it on hold this season to see if he could get match fit again but isnt possible. I have been a full paid member for a number of years and went with him to the game, but has now said reluctantly he would like to see if there is a process of signing the st over to me to take his seat.
I know in 2020 there was the amnesty for the ST to be cleaned up with getting current id's, but with Covid times, does anyone know if this can happen again??
Thanks