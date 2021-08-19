« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 12 13 14 15 16 [17]   Go Down

Author Topic: ST rewenals  (Read 66298 times)

Online stoz

  • John Motson. The Flag Bearer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,269
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #640 on: August 19, 2021, 10:31:10 am »
Quote from: TSC on August 18, 2021, 10:34:09 pm
Reasonable chance Id assume of quite a few missing KO Saturday.  Get there early I guess and hope for the best.

I'd say it's absolutely inevitable. Unless kick off is delayed until the vast majority are in.
Logged

Offline reddragon

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 136
Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #641 on: August 19, 2021, 11:38:46 am »
Quote from: stoz on August 19, 2021, 10:31:10 am
I'd say it's absolutely inevitable. Unless kick off is delayed until the vast majority are in.

remember when the cards came in - it was carnage for 2 or 3 games

this is going the same way

the comms have been awful - the tests have been half arsed (7,000 used NFC at the friendlies - up to 53,000 on Saturday) - and the way they are changing the rules day by day is proving that they are making it up as they go along

Logged

Offline Philipm20

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 654
Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #642 on: August 19, 2021, 04:11:46 pm »
My Chelsea ticket has reappeared in tickets and history on the ticket website, having disappeared for a few days.
« Last Edit: August 19, 2021, 04:21:57 pm by Philipm20 »
Logged

Offline Birdontheshirt

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 701
Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #643 on: August 19, 2021, 04:33:10 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on August 19, 2021, 07:23:08 am
I believe it is only showing either for ST holders or people who have not distributed/recalled a Burnley ticket
Chelsea resale link is just now showing up in account where Burnley already put up for resale.
Logged
Luck favours the brave, but not the stupid.

Offline Zeppelin

  • Funds hate.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,962
  • Hammer of the Gods
Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #644 on: August 19, 2021, 04:49:42 pm »
I've distributed my Chelsea ticket to my son whoi has received an email with a pdf, but the button to download the ticket doesn't seem to work. Any ideas what he needs to do?
Logged

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,284
Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #645 on: August 19, 2021, 07:41:22 pm »
Quote from: Zeppelin on August 19, 2021, 04:49:42 pm
I've distributed my Chelsea ticket to my son whoi has received an email with a pdf, but the button to download the ticket doesn't seem to work. Any ideas what he needs to do?
Quote from: John C on August 17, 2021, 06:39:07 pm
When receiving a transferred ticket you'll get an email, ignore the pdf, scroll to the bottom and there'll be NFC Ticket Download in red. If this doesn't appear ask the sender to cancel/recall the message and send it again.

Under the download section there's 2 buttons - add to apple wallet and save to phone. I think on an iPhone you can click either, it still saves in Wallet.
A ticket will appear where ever its saved.
In an android there may be a QR code embedded in the ticket, but on an iPhone under the ticket it says Hold Near Reader. Suggesting you may not need to do anything else. However if you click the 3 buttons on the top right it reveals the QR code.

Logged

Offline Zeppelin

  • Funds hate.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,962
  • Hammer of the Gods
Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #646 on: August 20, 2021, 08:25:26 am »
Logged

Offline Zeppelin

  • Funds hate.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,962
  • Hammer of the Gods
Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #647 on: August 23, 2021, 01:23:36 pm »
Recalled and reissued ticket to my son - still won't download! Can't get through on the ticket 'live chat' - too busy. Is there a ticket sale going on at the moment? It looks like the only way to resolve it is to go up to the ground if we can't get hold of them on live chat.
Logged

Offline 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,558
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #648 on: August 24, 2021, 07:17:16 am »
Quote from: Zeppelin on August 23, 2021, 01:23:36 pm
Recalled and reissued ticket to my son - still won't download! Can't get through on the ticket 'live chat' - too busy. Is there a ticket sale going on at the moment? It looks like the only way to resolve it is to go up to the ground if we can't get hold of them on live chat.

Try again, working now
Logged

Offline AR48

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 306
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #649 on: August 24, 2021, 10:19:05 pm »
Anyones ST NFC pass updated for Chelsea on iPhone? Mine wont even let me manually refresh it but I dont know if thats just my phone  :o
Logged

Online keano7

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,563
  • Alonso follows it in!
Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #650 on: August 24, 2021, 10:32:27 pm »
Quote from: AR48 on August 24, 2021, 10:19:05 pm
Anyones ST NFC pass updated for Chelsea on iPhone? Mine wont even let me manually refresh it but I dont know if thats just my phone  :o
Press the three little dots in the top right hand corner, then drag down on the Membership 2021/22 page.
Logged
"Can't wait for this one me mates picking me up in a van"

Offline Philipm20

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 654
Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #651 on: August 25, 2021, 07:39:11 am »
Quote from: AR48 on August 24, 2021, 10:19:05 pm
Anyones ST NFC pass updated for Chelsea on iPhone? Mine wont even let me manually refresh it but I dont know if thats just my phone  :o

Mine was like that yesterday, still saying Burnley. I distributed my tic for Chelsea yesterday as I can no longer attend. Yesterday afternoon it updated to Crystal Palace. I can now manually update after not being able to. My NFC now says Test Game 2, not sure what that is. Yours will eventually update.
Logged

Offline AR48

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 306
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #652 on: August 25, 2021, 08:04:17 am »
Quote from: keano7 on August 24, 2021, 10:32:27 pm
Press the three little dots in the top right hand corner, then drag down on the Membership 2021/22 page.

Yep, Ive tried that. Thats what I meant by manually refresh. Still nothing. Sure it will get sorted. Would not normally be concerned about things like this but Ive just got visions of after having queued up for 15 mins to get into the stadium, the light goes red and they send me to a 40 min queue to the ticket office and I end up missing most of the first half!
Logged

Offline AR48

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 306
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #653 on: August 26, 2021, 09:50:30 am »
Mine updated last night.
Logged

Offline Danny Boys Dad

  • Errol Flynn when he's had a few
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,972
  • Now listen here son
Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #654 on: August 27, 2021, 03:20:55 pm »
We've only sat in our ST seats twice and we're getting moved already, have had an email saying that I have to select a new seat for the CL.

I hope it means both of us and not just me.
Logged
Legacy fan

Offline 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,558
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #655 on: August 31, 2021, 09:45:49 am »
Quote from: Danny Boys Dad on August 27, 2021, 03:20:55 pm
We've only sat in our ST seats twice and we're getting moved already, have had an email saying that I have to select a new seat for the CL.

I hope it means both of us and not just me.

Thats because the St seat is in a location that's needed for media or uefa delegation in the CL

Happens every year... So if both seats are within that area you can move both, if not then for the CL you will be sat apart, unless the other didn't enroll and chose to change seats, speak to the club if it only let's you move 1
Logged

Offline Danny Boys Dad

  • Errol Flynn when he's had a few
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,972
  • Now listen here son
Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #656 on: September 1, 2021, 08:40:24 am »
Quote from: 30fiver on August 31, 2021, 09:45:49 am
Thats because the St seat is in a location that's needed for media or uefa delegation in the CL

Happens every year... So if both seats are within that area you can move both, if not then for the CL you will be sat apart, unless the other didn't enroll and chose to change seats, speak to the club if it only let's you move 1

Got an email for the other seat and have been able to change both this morning, cheers.
Logged
Legacy fan

Offline AR48

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 306
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #657 on: April 6, 2022, 10:41:10 am »
Time to renew. Two questions.

1) If I dont tick autocup, can I still enrol with members at a later date?
2) Anyone know if you can pay by Amex?
Logged

Online James_1906

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 236
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #658 on: April 6, 2022, 04:35:26 pm »
Quote from: AR48 on April  6, 2022, 10:41:10 am
Time to renew. Two questions.

1) If I dont tick autocup, can I still enrol with members at a later date?
2) Anyone know if you can pay by Amex?
1) Yes but you arent guarunteed to be sorted.
2) Not a clue🤣
Logged

Offline Danny Boys Dad

  • Errol Flynn when he's had a few
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,972
  • Now listen here son
Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #659 on: April 6, 2022, 05:26:30 pm »
My lad changes from a young adult to an adult next season. The ST renewal process still has him down as a young adult though until the end when it says he's not eligible to renew as a young adult.

Can't see where it would allow me to change him to an adult, any ideas?
Logged
Legacy fan

Offline Belmont butty

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 84
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #660 on: April 6, 2022, 05:29:49 pm »
Quote from: Danny Boys Dad on April  6, 2022, 05:26:30 pm
My lad changes from a young adult to an adult next season. The ST renewal process still has him down as a young adult though until the end when it says he's not eligible to renew as a young adult.

Can't see where it would allow me to change him to an adult, any ideas?
I had the same problem where my lad changes from a junior to a young adult. The TO said on chat they were aware of the problem and we should wait until the end of the week when the glitch should be sorted.
Logged

Offline Danny Boys Dad

  • Errol Flynn when he's had a few
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,972
  • Now listen here son
Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #661 on: April 6, 2022, 05:31:44 pm »
Quote from: Belmont butty on April  6, 2022, 05:29:49 pm
I had the same problem where my lad changes from a junior to a young adult. The TO said on chat they were aware of the problem and we should wait until the end of the week when the glitch should be sorted.

Nice one, cheers.

Logged
Legacy fan

Offline Danny Boy

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,047
Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #662 on: April 7, 2022, 04:22:59 pm »
Has anyone had any joy in using ticket cash to part pay for their ST renewal? Mine doesn't show up as a payment option even though I have ticket cash in my account
Logged

Offline Istanbul Boy

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 105
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #663 on: April 8, 2022, 11:33:34 am »
Quote from: Danny Boy on April  7, 2022, 04:22:59 pm
Has anyone had any joy in using ticket cash to part pay for their ST renewal? Mine doesn't show up as a payment option even though I have ticket cash in my account

I tried yesterday and it wouldn't deduct the ticket cash from the total.  Probably another glitch for them to sort out!!
Logged

Offline Danny Boys Dad

  • Errol Flynn when he's had a few
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,972
  • Now listen here son
Re: ST renewals
« Reply #664 on: April 12, 2022, 02:49:04 pm »
Quote from: Belmont butty on April  6, 2022, 05:29:49 pm
I had the same problem where my lad changes from a junior to a young adult. The TO said on chat they were aware of the problem and we should wait until the end of the week when the glitch should be sorted.

They've still not fixed this. I get the same message and can't see any way of changing it. Have you been able to sort yours?

I was going to go to the windows tomorrow but it will probably be rammed with people trying to pick up FA Cup tickets.
Logged
Legacy fan

Offline Belmont butty

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 84
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #665 on: April 12, 2022, 02:56:06 pm »
Quote from: Danny Boys Dad on April 12, 2022, 02:49:04 pm
They've still not fixed this. I get the same message and can't see any way of changing it. Have you been able to sort yours?

I was going to go to the windows tomorrow but it will probably be rammed with people trying to pick up FA Cup tickets.
No, not sorted. They've also now added a line on the site (doesn't relate to your problem), stating that if the Junior turns 17 by august, they'll be in touch as you have to move seats. The problem with the TO has always been that you never get the same answer two days in a row, sometimes from the same person, whatever the issue. I'm still waiting for my ticket for Saturday to turn up. If not have to go to the box office at Wembley. Once that is out the way, may have a word at the window before the Manc game. Will update if anything happens, in the meantime hope you get sorted.
Logged

Offline Danny Boys Dad

  • Errol Flynn when he's had a few
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,972
  • Now listen here son
Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #666 on: April 14, 2022, 11:40:02 am »
Quote from: Belmont butty on April 12, 2022, 02:56:06 pm
No, not sorted. They've also now added a line on the site (doesn't relate to your problem), stating that if the Junior turns 17 by august, they'll be in touch as you have to move seats. The problem with the TO has always been that you never get the same answer two days in a row, sometimes from the same person, whatever the issue. I'm still waiting for my ticket for Saturday to turn up. If not have to go to the box office at Wembley. Once that is out the way, may have a word at the window before the Manc game. Will update if anything happens, in the meantime hope you get sorted.

They've sorted the young adult to adult issue, renewed ours this morning.
Logged
Legacy fan

Offline Belmont butty

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 84
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #667 on: April 14, 2022, 01:07:07 pm »
Thanks for letting me know. Checked and they'd done the same with the junior-young adult so sorted it this morning.
Logged

Online GWats77

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 218
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #668 on: Today at 04:09:28 pm »
Just wondering if anyone has been through the following process.

My uncle has been a season ticket holder for many years, unfortunately the covid era hasnt been kind to him. Meaning he is unable to get to the game now.

He put it on hold this season to see if he could get match fit again but isnt possible. I have been a full paid member for a number of years and went with him to the game, but has now said reluctantly he would like to see if there is a process of signing the st over to me to take his seat.

I know in 2020 there was the amnesty for the ST to be cleaned up with getting current id's, but with Covid times, does anyone know if this can happen again??

Thanks
Logged

Online James_1906

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 236
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #669 on: Today at 04:35:16 pm »
Quote from: GWats77 on Today at 04:09:28 pm
Just wondering if anyone has been through the following process.

My uncle has been a season ticket holder for many years, unfortunately the covid era hasnt been kind to him. Meaning he is unable to get to the game now.

He put it on hold this season to see if he could get match fit again but isnt possible. I have been a full paid member for a number of years and went with him to the game, but has now said reluctantly he would like to see if there is a process of signing the st over to me to take his seat.

I know in 2020 there was the amnesty for the ST to be cleaned up with getting current id's, but with Covid times, does anyone know if this can happen again??

Thanks
Very unlikely they would allow this now, but it is easy for you to just take over his season ticket just download his pass to your phone next season
Logged

Online GWats77

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 218
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #670 on: Today at 05:23:51 pm »
Quote from: James_1906 on Today at 04:35:16 pm
Very unlikely they would allow this now, but it is easy for you to just take over his season ticket just download his pass to your phone next season

Yea thats my plan B, maybe there will be another update amnesty when the annie road is completed.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 12 13 14 15 16 [17]   Go Up
« previous next »
 