They've still not fixed this. I get the same message and can't see any way of changing it. Have you been able to sort yours?



I was going to go to the windows tomorrow but it will probably be rammed with people trying to pick up FA Cup tickets.



No, not sorted. They've also now added a line on the site (doesn't relate to your problem), stating that if the Junior turns 17 by august, they'll be in touch as you have to move seats. The problem with the TO has always been that you never get the same answer two days in a row, sometimes from the same person, whatever the issue. I'm still waiting for my ticket for Saturday to turn up. If not have to go to the box office at Wembley. Once that is out the way, may have a word at the window before the Manc game. Will update if anything happens, in the meantime hope you get sorted.