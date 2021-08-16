Done mine. Absolute doddle. That was about the most seamless process I've ever had getting a Liverpool ticket.First name, surname, email, NFC, done
email address was weird though as you cant see it from the f&f list and i had to get mine off my mate. Surely name & fan id number would be better
I can't get the Chelsea and palace games to show up on my account any more. Have I missed something or have they now taken them down?
Has anyone not, had the credit for Burnley load onto their phone yet, through the NFC thing in apple wallet?
Anyone else had their NFC change to expired?
I didnt watch the video, but which app? It just goes in the apple wallet on mine
I watched the video, but Im still unclear how things will work on someones phone who you distribute the ticket to. Will it just be a PDF email attachment or do they need an app of some sort?
For those who saw my earlier post, pleae do not head down to the ground today to test your ST/members card.I got there, and was advised that the Facebook post this morning was an error, and the last day was actually yesterday.
Least it's half price pints on Saturday inside the ground
Looks like the ticket resale has gone live today for selling your ticket back to the club. Havent tried if its working but the option has appeared now.
I can't find the option for selling back - where should it be?
I can't find it either - anyone know how to access it?
OK - seem to have found the ticket resale. It's on the 'welcome' page - in a box on RHS.
It says that only a portion of the value will be paid, but it has previously been announced that the full amount would be repaid.
Guess they might have put that message as default - prior to announcing this season's resale amounts. Can only opt for Burnley resale at the moment - unlike previous seasons' ticket exchange which showed possible resale of all/any game in advance. Perhaps this season they are only going to allow resales in last few days before each game.
Club sent an email round at 5 oclock saying you can distribute and exchange Chelsea tickets as well as Burnley. But fuck knows how since Chelsea has disappeared from the history
