Judging by the comments in Member Sales, I got lucky today.
Got there just b4 three, and due to mobility issues atm I went to the closest queue which as E. There were two lines stretching almost back to the gates, but there are 6 turnstiles there, with very few at the middle ones, so I joined one of them.
My ST says B but E is closer to my seat as well. I tested it on B a few weeks ago and it was fine on three.
There didn't seem to be many stewards - looked like 3 for the whole of E, and ours was checking bags. I didn't have a bag so just went forward when E3 was vacant. I had opened up Google Pay just before my turn, held it up, it went green instantly and I went in.
For me it was no different to using my ST. As I said, I was lucky,
My mate got to A about 3.15 and it took half an hour to get in. The queues were apparently almost back to the Ticket Office.
I would say, go to the shortest queue you can see, open your NFC tkt just before it's your turn and hope
I am not going 2moro but I hope people get in in time.