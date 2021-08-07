Judging by the comments in Member Sales, I got lucky today.Got there just b4 three, and due to mobility issues atm I went to the closest queue which as E. There were two lines stretching almost back to the gates, but there are 6 turnstiles there, with very few at the middle ones, so I joined one of them.My ST says B but E is closer to my seat as well. I tested it on B a few weeks ago and it was fine on three.There didn't seem to be many stewards - looked like 3 for the whole of E, and ours was checking bags. I didn't have a bag so just went forward when E3 was vacant. I had opened up Google Pay just before my turn, held it up, it went green instantly and I went in.For me it was no different to using my ST. As I said, I was lucky,My mate got to A about 3.15 and it took half an hour to get in. The queues were apparently almost back to the Ticket Office.I would say, go to the shortest queue you can see, open your NFC tkt just before it's your turn and hopeI am not going 2moro but I hope people get in in time.