ST rewenals

Re: ST rewenals
In Pay, it looks the same BUT when I go to Further Details it now says Next Game Sporting Club which was def not there this morning. :thumbup

It had the next game listed in My Account a few days ago but good to see it on my phone now too
We are a team of one half.

Re: ST rewenals
Ooh yeah mine says Burnley. Exciting!
Re: ST rewenals
Quote from: TSC on August  7, 2021, 05:55:15 pm
Does that show on the phone download app and/or the online site?

On the phone download app mate, iPhone and the online ticket site.
Re: ST rewenals
Quote from: Philipm20 on August  7, 2021, 07:13:55 pm
On the phone download app mate, iPhone and the online ticket site.

Thanks.  Mine still blank under next game and next game date on IPhone although it updated fri.
Re: ST rewenals
Quote from: TSC on August  8, 2021, 09:16:13 am
Thanks.  Mine still blank under next game and next game date on IPhone although it updated fri.

Exactly the same as me
"There are places I'll remember all my life"  The Beatles,  ISTANBUL 2005

Re: ST rewenals
Quote from: Roughie Scouse on August  8, 2021, 09:23:50 am
Exactly the same as me

And the same for me on iphone, but try clicking the circle with three dots top right above ticket, then drag down and release the update page to manually force an update. I did this and when I went back to the ticket it then showed the info.
Re: ST rewenals
Quote from: anfieldash on August  8, 2021, 12:03:41 pm
And the same for me on iphone, but try clicking the circle with three dots top right above ticket, then drag down and release the update page to manually force an update. I did this and when I went back to the ticket it then showed the info.

That worked 👍
Re: ST rewenals
Quote from: anfieldash on August  8, 2021, 12:03:41 pm
And the same for me on iphone, but try clicking the circle with three dots top right above ticket, then drag down and release the update page to manually force an update. I did this and when I went back to the ticket it then showed the info.

Top lad, worked. Thanks
"There are places I'll remember all my life"  The Beatles,  ISTANBUL 2005

Re: ST rewenals
Judging by the comments in Member Sales, I got lucky today.

Got there just b4 three, and due to mobility issues atm I went to the closest queue which as E. There were two lines stretching almost back to the gates, but there are 6 turnstiles there, with very few at the middle ones, so I joined one of them.

My ST says B but E is closer to my seat as well. I tested it on B a few weeks ago and it was fine on three.

There didn't seem to be many stewards - looked like 3 for the whole of E, and ours was checking bags. I didn't have a bag so just went forward when E3 was vacant. I had opened up Google Pay just before my turn, held it up, it went green instantly and I went in.

For me it was no different to using my ST. As I said, I was lucky,

My mate got to A about 3.15 and it took half an hour to get in. The queues were apparently almost back to the Ticket Office.

I would say, go to the shortest queue you can see, open your NFC tkt just before it's your turn and hope :D I am not going 2moro but I hope people get in in time.
We are a team of one half.

Re: ST rewenals
My NFC pass is showing next game as Osasuna, on my lad's pass it is blank. If I log into his account on his phone the details of the ticket are there, but if I select the ticket and click download NFC pass it just brings up a 404 error page.

If I log into my account then Osasuna and the next three league games are there, for me and for my lad. Is that because I bought them or do I need to transfer them to him?

Anyone any idea what is going on? How does he get the match to show on his phone? Don't fancy getting down there at lunchtime tomorrow.

Using iPhones

Tried forcing the update on his phone and that hasn't worked. My pass says it updated yesterday
Re: ST rewenals
Quote from: anfieldash on August  8, 2021, 12:03:41 pm
And the same for me on iphone, but try clicking the circle with three dots top right above ticket, then drag down and release the update page to manually force an update. I did this and when I went back to the ticket it then showed the info.
Anyone know a method for Android?
Quote
Re: ST rewenals
Quote from: Danny Boys Dad on August  8, 2021, 10:54:22 pm

Tried forcing the update on his phone and that hasn't worked. My pass says it updated yesterday
I think there's a solution on this page DDD mate.
Re: ST rewenals
Quote from: John C on August  9, 2021, 07:54:00 am
I think there's a solution on this page DDD mate.

I tried the three dots thing and it hasnt worked, cant see anything else? Mine updated without me doing anything.

Not sure about removing the pass and then downloading it again, I thought you could only do it once?

Club not answering live chat, emails or DMs on Twitter. Lovely

Finally confirmed
Re: ST rewenals
Has anybody managed to get a stadium access card?  My father doesn't have a mobile phone (deaf) so applied weeks ago but has heard nothing and the club are not answering chat, emails, phone...
Re: ST rewenals
Quote from: Dogz on August 10, 2021, 05:46:22 pm
Has anybody managed to get a stadium access card?  My father doesn't have a mobile phone (deaf) so applied weeks ago but has heard nothing and the club are not answering chat, emails, phone...
Snap mate.....still waiting and no response to any emails etc. But, I'm going down the TO this week to find out what's going on.
Re: ST rewenals
Ive been trying to use the friends and family swap so I can move the wifes ticket over to my lad for a few games. Cant get past a page asking me to tick the boxes of matches to move. Wont accept a tick in the box! Anyone been able to distribute to friends / family yet?
Re: ST rewenals
Quote from: the3rdman on Yesterday at 07:54:59 am
Ive been trying to use the friends and family swap so I can move the wifes ticket over to my lad for a few games. Cant get past a page asking me to tick the boxes of matches to move. Wont accept a tick in the box! Anyone been able to distribute to friends / family yet?

Nope. Just don't think it's live yet
Quote
Re: ST rewenals
Quote from: the3rdman on Yesterday at 07:54:59 am
Ive been trying to use the friends and family swap so I can move the wifes ticket over to my lad for a few games. Cant get past a page asking me to tick the boxes of matches to move. Wont accept a tick in the box! Anyone been able to distribute to friends / family yet?

Won't be live till the list is restricted after today I imagine
Re: ST rewenals
Quote from: Dogz on August 10, 2021, 05:46:22 pm
Has anybody managed to get a stadium access card?  My father doesn't have a mobile phone (deaf) so applied weeks ago but has heard nothing and the club are not answering chat, emails, phone...

Same, both me and my dad applied nearly a month ago, neither of us have heard anything back. Also mate of mine tried to get them for his parents, and hasn't heard anything. Was going to give the club a call tomorrow, but by the sound of it might be a bit futile.
Re: ST rewenals
Apologies if answered elsewhere

The friends and family who get added to a ST holders account how do they get access to  the ticket for any particular game in which the ST holder chooses to transfer?

Do the FandF need an app on there phone or does it happen by magic?

Thanks
Re: ST rewenals
Quote from: Mr Grieves on Yesterday at 06:09:34 pm
Apologies if answered elsewhere

The friends and family who get added to a ST holders account how do they get access to  the ticket for any particular game in which the ST holder chooses to transfer?

Do the FandF need an app on there phone or does it happen by magic?

Thanks

I think that they would log into their account on their phone and download the NFC which would then appear in their Apple wallet or Google Pay.
Re: ST rewenals
Quote from: Mr Grieves on Yesterday at 06:09:34 pm
Apologies if answered elsewhere

The friends and family who get added to a ST holders account how do they get access to  the ticket for any particular game in which the ST holder chooses to transfer?

Do the FandF need an app on there phone or does it happen by magic?

Thanks
Theres supposed to be more info today or tomorrow. Transfer won't be available until after Norwich.
If that the case all season I expect that could be an issue for some people.
Re: ST rewenals
Quote from: Smellytrabs on Yesterday at 05:22:51 pm
Same, both me and my dad applied nearly a month ago, neither of us have heard anything back. Also mate of mine tried to get them for his parents, and hasn't heard anything. Was going to give the club a call tomorrow, but by the sound of it might be a bit futile.

Same here - trying to get one for my elderly uncle. I rang the club weeks ago and they said apply via website, which I did. Now every few days we get an email saying we are in a queue to be dealt with 
Re: ST rewenals
Quote from: jc68 on Today at 12:04:52 pm
Same here - trying to get one for my elderly uncle. I rang the club weeks ago and they said apply via website, which I did. Now every few days we get an email saying we are in a queue to be dealt with 

Went on live chat earlier to ask about mine, I was told as soon as its ready for collection I will have an email, she said if I havent heard by the early part of next week to visit the ticket office as they will be able to help.
Re: ST rewenals
Anyone returned a ticket to the club? Cant make the Burnley game and usually would give it to my dad but hes not comfortable with going the game yet

Cant for the life of me find where on the site is the option to return the ticket
Re: ST rewenals
Quote from: TheKid. on Today at 08:16:10 pm
Anyone returned a ticket to the club? Cant make the Burnley game and usually would give it to my dad but hes not comfortable with going the game yet

Cant for the life of me find where on the site is the option to return the ticket

Can see if you log into your account the facility to distribute to friends and family is live ( well mine appears to be ) theres also a ticket cash button but doesnt appear to do anything yet perhaps that will be it
