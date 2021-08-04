« previous next »
Author Topic: ST rewenals  (Read 52183 times)

Offline scouser102002

Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #520 on: August 4, 2021, 02:41:31 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on August  4, 2021, 02:40:15 pm
Exactly. If you can't attend all (or near all games) then you shouldn't have a STH.

Can't think why STH's have a reputation for having a sense of entitlement.
Offline Danny Boy

Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #521 on: August 4, 2021, 02:47:11 pm »
Quote from: scouser102002 on August  4, 2021, 02:29:17 pm
Well if you can only attend a few games a season you shouldnt really have a season ticket

Pathetic, small minded and typical anti-OOT response.

Does that also apply to the guys in my group who also have ST's who are born and bred in Liverpool but now live down south because of work/family?
Offline Danny Boy

Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #522 on: August 4, 2021, 02:48:08 pm »
Quote from: scouser102002 on August  4, 2021, 02:29:17 pm
Well if you can only attend a few games a season you shouldnt really have a season ticket

And who said I could only attend a few games? My point said I/we can't attend every game. I didn't give a number on how many I/we actually do attend
Offline 30fiver

Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #523 on: August 4, 2021, 02:51:51 pm »
Quote from: Danny Boy on August  4, 2021, 02:48:08 pm
And who said I could only attend a few games? My point said I/we can't attend every game. I didn't give a number on how many I/we actually do attend

I think the point is there needs to be a limit of some kind on how many games you can miss and still be classed as an ST holder

Memberships are for the ones who pick and choose games on an adhoc basis, season tickets are for the ones who can/want to go every week

Like I said above, the club don't view this as 'it's your seat/ticket and can do what the dam well please you want with it', they expect the holder to be there most of the time
Offline scouser102002

Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #524 on: August 4, 2021, 02:53:05 pm »
Quote from: Danny Boy on August  4, 2021, 02:47:11 pm
Pathetic, small minded and typical anti-OOT response.

Does that also apply to the guys in my group who also have ST's who are born and bred in Liverpool but now live down south because of work/family?

Don't come that with me. Despite my username I am not a local either.

If you can't attend games hand your season ticket in. Simple.
Offline Smudge

Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #525 on: August 4, 2021, 02:56:21 pm »
Quote from: scouser102002 on August  4, 2021, 02:53:05 pm
Don't come that with me. Despite my username I am not a local either.

If you can't attend games hand your season ticket in. Simple.
Effectively that's what he does when he returns it through the ticket exchange.
Offline TeddyTime33

Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #526 on: August 4, 2021, 02:58:00 pm »
Quote from: Smudge on August  4, 2021, 02:56:21 pm
Effectively that's what he does when he returns it through the ticket exchange.
and that's fair but also if you're only going yourself to less than half the games (could be any number) you really shouldn't have a ST anymore
Online swoopy

Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #527 on: August 4, 2021, 03:00:57 pm »
Quote from: Danny Boy on August  4, 2021, 02:47:11 pm
Pathetic, small minded and typical anti-OOT response.

Does that also apply to the guys in my group who also have ST's who are born and bred in Liverpool but now live down south because of work/family?

It's not at all. The point of a season ticket is just that. It's a ticket for every game in the season that you are committing to. Of course everyone will miss games due to commitments, illness, events etc. but if you are committing to 19 home games and then only attend 5 of them, passing the other 14 round to your mates then you shouldn't have a season ticket and should be buying tickets individually.

This is exactly what the club see as well it sounds like and want to stop.
Offline TeddyTime33

Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #528 on: August 4, 2021, 03:01:00 pm »
The bayern number is 3 but 6 (which would bring in line with members 13) seems fair enough, the fixtures are released in July so it's easy to plan holidays around games. Of course work/travel/fixture changes and personal reasons can interfere but only rarely should that mean missing more than 6/7 games
Offline TeddyTime33

Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #529 on: August 4, 2021, 03:01:43 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on August  4, 2021, 03:00:57 pm
It's not at all. The point of a season ticket is just that. It's a ticket for every game in the season that you are committing to. Of course everyone will miss games due to commitments, illness, events etc. but if you are committing to 19 home games and then only attend 5 of them, passing the other 14 round to your mates then you shouldn't have a season ticket and should be buying tickets individually.

This is exactly what the club see as well it sounds like and want to stop.
completely fair
Offline Smudge

Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #530 on: August 4, 2021, 03:04:39 pm »
Has anyone heard if they are or will look at a minimum number of attended games for a STH to remain 'eligible' for renewal each season? Obviously there will be a number of caveats.
Offline 30fiver

Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #531 on: August 4, 2021, 03:05:46 pm »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on August  4, 2021, 03:01:00 pm
The bayern number is 3 but 6 (which would bring in line with members 13) seems fair enough, the fixtures are released in July so it's easy to plan holidays around games. Of course work/travel/fixture changes and personal reasons can interfere but only rarely should that mean missing more than 6/7 games

Agree, 6 is fair across the board, and include cups in that too - too many missing CL games and getting ballot final tickets
Offline TeddyTime33

Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #532 on: August 4, 2021, 03:08:34 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on August  4, 2021, 03:05:46 pm
Agree, 6 is fair across the board, and include cups in that too - too many missing CL games and getting ballot final tickets
the UCL is interesting one because there's only 6 potential dates but midweek means any non-local people and it's very tough but the dates are set far in advance. Your idea of combining every home game makes more sense to me. Miss a certain % of all home games and you should lose you're ST but the ACS and the fact loyalty isn't combined atm make it difficult to enforce
Offline 30fiver

Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #533 on: August 4, 2021, 03:19:05 pm »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on August  4, 2021, 03:08:34 pm
the UCL is interesting one because there's only 6 potential dates but midweek means any non-local people and it's very tough but the dates are set far in advance. Your idea of combining every home game makes more sense to me. Miss a certain % of all home games and you should lose you're ST but the ACS and the fact loyalty isn't combined atm make it difficult to enforce

Would see a lot dropping off the FA and LC ACS's if theres a limit

Still.. if you're in the ACS and not coming to matches because of how far away you are, you shouldnt be able to rock up first time to the knockouts and potentially grab a final ticket
Offline TeddyTime33

Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #534 on: August 4, 2021, 03:23:18 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on August  4, 2021, 03:19:05 pm
Would see a lot dropping off the FA and LC ACS's if theres a limit

Still.. if you're in the ACS and not coming to matches because of how far away you are, you shouldnt be able to rock up first time to the knockouts and potentially grab a final ticket
yeah completely agree but the same that applies for league games if you don't go you shouldn't get credit, maybe the club need to do away with the ACS and just have guaranteed sales for each cup game
Offline Luke 17

Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #535 on: August 4, 2021, 03:55:52 pm »
I let my ST seat go to waste when I can't make it, sometimes if there's a good episode of Corrie on an were only playing Burnley at home I can't really be bothered going.
Offline Shanklygates

Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #536 on: August 4, 2021, 06:41:16 pm »
The Merseyside OSC have been asked for volunteers - anyone who hasn't yet downloaded their ST or is having problems - to take part in a video so hopefully if they do this in the next few days, it might help a few. They are aware people are having problems.
Offline uppercentenary92

Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #537 on: August 5, 2021, 08:16:17 am »
Finally - "due to a change of seat", TO words not mine, and after exhaustive emails since 15/7 / tweet - (cannot call or live chat !!), downloaded this morning. Saved a journey to the TO Saturday. What a nightmare
Offline Belmont butty

Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #538 on: August 5, 2021, 09:28:14 am »
Anyone still having download problems like me and my lad, the latest reply from the TO this morning:

"Unfortunately we still do not have a fix for this, however hopefully we will have this resolved soon.﻿
﻿
Thank you for your patience and continued support."
Offline Shanklygates

Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #539 on: August 5, 2021, 10:22:45 am »
Quote from: Belmont butty on August  5, 2021, 09:28:14 am
Anyone still having download problems like me and my lad, the latest reply from the TO this morning:

"Unfortunately we still do not have a fix for this, however hopefully we will have this resolved soon.﻿
﻿
Thank you for your patience and continued support."
Are you on iphone? A mate of mine still can't sort hers and the club don't know what to do but it needs sorting b4 Sun ::)
Offline Belmont butty

Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #540 on: August 5, 2021, 10:26:15 am »
Yeah, both on iPhone. Just downloaded. Maybe they are doing it case by case. Hope your mate gets sorted asap.
Offline gazzam1963

Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #541 on: August 5, 2021, 11:02:01 am »
Not a season ticket enquiry as Ive got mine downloaded on my phone , cant seem to download my ticket for the friendly on Sunday , its showing in my account but the button for the nsc? Download is not able to be clicked on yet , anyone got theres or is it not live yet
Offline redman1974

Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #542 on: August 5, 2021, 11:04:17 am »
Quote from: gazzam1963 on August  5, 2021, 11:02:01 am
Not a season ticket enquiry as Ive got mine downloaded on my phone , cant seem to download my ticket for the friendly on Sunday , its showing in my account but the button for the nsc? Download is not able to be clicked on yet , anyone got theres or is it not live yet

It will go on automatically before Sunday. Mine went on yesterday the club are doing them bit by bit. You need automatic updates on though on the pass
Offline gazzam1963

Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #543 on: August 5, 2021, 11:05:52 am »
Quote from: redman1974 on August  5, 2021, 11:04:17 am
It will go on automatically before Sunday. Mine went on yesterday the club are doing them bit by bit. You need automatic updates on though on the pass

Cheers mate for that 👍
Offline Craig S

Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #544 on: August 5, 2021, 11:10:42 am »
Quote from: gazzam1963 on August  5, 2021, 11:02:01 am
Not a season ticket enquiry as Ive got mine downloaded on my phone , cant seem to download my ticket for the friendly on Sunday , its showing in my account but the button for the nsc? Download is not able to be clicked on yet , anyone got theres or is it not live yet

Yes confused me too. You don't download the individual game, you still use the season ticket NFC to get in and the game gets added to it. Assume will be the same for cups if you aren't in your normal spec.

It did not auto add next game to my ST (Android), so I just re-downloaded my ST pass and it now shows the friendly in next game with seat details.
Offline AR48

Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #545 on: August 5, 2021, 11:54:03 am »
Quote from: uppercentenary92 on August  5, 2021, 08:16:17 am
Finally - "due to a change of seat", TO words not mine, and after exhaustive emails since 15/7 / tweet - (cannot call or live chat !!), downloaded this morning. Saved a journey to the TO Saturday. What a nightmare

Yep, me too. Saved a journey. Just glad its done!
Offline Biscuitman

Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #546 on: August 5, 2021, 11:59:56 am »
Quote from: Craig S on August  5, 2021, 11:10:42 am
Yes confused me too. You don't download the individual game, you still use the season ticket NFC to get in and the game gets added to it. Assume will be the same for cups if you aren't in your normal spec.

It did not auto add next game to my ST (Android), so I just re-downloaded my ST pass and it now shows the friendly in next game with seat details.

If its an I-phone, you can manually download it in your Apple wallet, theres a few mentions of how on the Members Sale discussion on here. Around July 31 can't remember the exact time of day
Offline Thepooloflife

Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #547 on: August 5, 2021, 08:43:56 pm »
Anyone else received the long general email from the club concerning any email queries sent in recently ? I sent a query about my stadium access photo card which I applied for over 3 weeks ago and still waiting for a response, except for this email now, which doesn't even address my issue. It's quite lengthy and gives general answers about different issues, but this bit stood out at me -

'Given that you emailed us some time ago your enquiry may now have been resolved. If it has then please do not reply to this message  you can simply delete it and we wont contact you again about your original email.

However, if you still need our help, we politely ask that you do not reply directly to this message. We would like to direct you to some general advice and guidance that may assist you with your original query :' 
 

Tried the chat messaging, but can't get through.
Offline Shanklygates

Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #548 on: August 5, 2021, 09:47:05 pm »
Quote from: Thepooloflife on August  5, 2021, 08:43:56 pm
Anyone else received the long general email from the club concerning any email queries sent in recently ? I sent a query about my stadium access photo card which I applied for over 3 weeks ago and still waiting for a response, except for this email now, which doesn't even address my issue. It's quite lengthy and gives general answers about different issues, but this bit stood out at me -

'Given that you emailed us some time ago your enquiry may now have been resolved. If it has then please do not reply to this message  you can simply delete it and we wont contact you again about your original email.

However, if you still need our help, we politely ask that you do not reply directly to this message. We would like to direct you to some general advice and guidance that may assist you with your original query :' 
 

Tried the chat messaging, but can't get through.
So if you don't need help, don't reply; if you do, don't reply?!  ::)

If you can't go down to the TO, I'd be replying daily, especially of you need it for Sunday  :-\
Offline Thepooloflife

Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #549 on: August 5, 2021, 10:11:48 pm »
Quote from: Shanklygates on August  5, 2021, 09:47:05 pm
So if you don't need help, don't reply; if you do, don't reply?!  ::)

If you can't go down to the TO, I'd be replying daily, especially of you need it for Sunday  :-\
Yeah, thanks, I've sent another email tonight.......not going Sunday, but I might have if I'd had my access card (although I think now you get an e-ticket in general sale, but Bilbao sold out)
Offline ripsaw19

Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #550 on: August 5, 2021, 11:36:49 pm »
Quote from: scouser102002 on August  4, 2021, 02:53:05 pm
Don't come that with me. Despite my username I am not a local either.

If you can't attend games hand your season ticket in. Simple.
Whilst I agree in part, there would always be some who are exceptions.

I joined the ST waiting list in June 2002. At the time, I was single, working a 'normal' job and had no commitments. 20 years later and I'm a married dad who's been serving in the Army for 16 of those years. When the Annie Road gets completed, numbers would suggest I'll be offered a ST. I have no idea where I'll be posted at that point or if I'll be able to get to Anfield at all for the first couple of seasons that I have the ST. Once I come out of the Army in 5 years time, I'll be making full use of my ST and I don't want to lose 20+ years of waiting just because I may not be able to get to the majority of games for a couple of seasons.
Offline ۩ Imperator ۩

Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #551 on: Yesterday at 01:23:03 pm »
I'm away for the Burnley game and want to transfer it to my mum who is on my friends and family list. Does anyone know when it will be possible to do this?
Offline scouser102002

Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #552 on: Yesterday at 04:19:35 pm »
Quote from: ripsaw19 on August  5, 2021, 11:36:49 pm
Whilst I agree in part, there would always be some who are exceptions.

I joined the ST waiting list in June 2002. At the time, I was single, working a 'normal' job and had no commitments. 20 years later and I'm a married dad who's been serving in the Army for 16 of those years. When the Annie Road gets completed, numbers would suggest I'll be offered a ST. I have no idea where I'll be posted at that point or if I'll be able to get to Anfield at all for the first couple of seasons that I have the ST. Once I come out of the Army in 5 years time, I'll be making full use of my ST and I don't want to lose 20+ years of waiting just because I may not be able to get to the majority of games for a couple of seasons.


Definitely mate.
Offline Roughie Scouse

Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #553 on: Yesterday at 05:01:56 pm »
Quote from: ۩ Imperator ۩ on Yesterday at 01:23:03 pm
I'm away for the Burnley game and want to transfer it to my mum who is on my friends and family list. Does anyone know when it will be possible to do this?

Similar situation, would be good to know when and how i can transfer to a friends/family
Offline AR48

Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #554 on: Yesterday at 06:55:36 pm »
I reckon each transfer period will come with the selling details of each day individual game so probably expect the info to come early next week.
Online John C

Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #555 on: Yesterday at 08:58:45 pm »
Quote from: ۩ Imperator ۩ on Yesterday at 01:23:03 pm
I'm away for the Burnley game and want to transfer it to my mum who is on my friends and family list. Does anyone know when it will be possible to do this?
Quote from: Roughie Scouse on Yesterday at 05:01:56 pm
Similar situation, would be good to know when and how i can transfer to a friends/family
Although it's leaving it late, I've got a feeling they'll address this next. Next being after 11 August which is the deadline to download your ST. I expect that and the NFC testing is consuming their time. I could be wrong though guys.

The LFC site(s) are awful though. I was logged in the other day with my name appearing in the top right and there was a link with other information saying click here to log in.

There are so many unanswered questions :)
Online TSC

Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #556 on: Today at 02:04:06 pm »
I received a notification on the phone last night that the downloaded ST has been updated.  No idea what for.
Offline Philipm20

Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #557 on: Today at 02:06:05 pm »
My season ticket has been updated showing the Burnley game.
Offline jizzspunk

Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #558 on: Today at 03:16:54 pm »
Can anybody see the Ticket Exchange option for STH?
Online TSC

Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #559 on: Today at 05:55:15 pm »
Quote from: Philipm20 on Today at 02:06:05 pm
My season ticket has been updated showing the Burnley game.

Does that show on the phone download app and/or the online site?
