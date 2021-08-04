Anyone else received the long general email from the club concerning any email queries sent in recently ? I sent a query about my stadium access photo card which I applied for over 3 weeks ago and still waiting for a response, except for this email now, which doesn't even address my issue. It's quite lengthy and gives general answers about different issues, but this bit stood out at me -



'Given that you emailed us some time ago your enquiry may now have been resolved. If it has then please do not reply to this message  you can simply delete it and we wont contact you again about your original email.



However, if you still need our help, we politely ask that you do not reply directly to this message. We would like to direct you to some general advice and guidance that may assist you with your original query :'





Tried the chat messaging, but can't get through.