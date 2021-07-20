I have 2 mates who share a season ticket but the lad whos name its in wont be able to attend majority of next season.



The lad who will use it can access the account (the nfc pass is there to download and doesnt appear to be linked to the account holders phone number ) so can he just download the nfc pass to his phone or does the season ticket holder have to download it and the transfer it across each game. What are the risks if he does this ?





