ST rewenals

nayia2002

Re: ST rewenals
Reply #360 on: May 11, 2021, 05:30:20 pm
Quote from: redman1974 on May  9, 2021, 04:27:32 pm
Good spot. Mine says not renewed but also says active.  I did it about a month ago tho and I had the email straight away and the money was took out my account.  Just a bit strange





Exactly the same for me mate, as you said it's a strange one
Craig S

Re: ST rewenals
Reply #361 on: May 11, 2021, 05:33:28 pm
Quote from: nayia2002 on May 11, 2021, 05:30:20 pm
Exactly the same for me mate, as you said it's a strange one

Think the renewed bit is on the previous year. So 21/22 becomes renewed when you pay 22/23, and 22/23 becomes active.

i.e.
Previous year says expired - renewed.
New year says active - not renewed.
Thepooloflife

Re: ST rewenals
Reply #362 on: May 12, 2021, 06:10:20 pm
Quote from: kemlyn1629 on May  9, 2021, 04:04:56 pm
Interesting. On my account, there's a drop down on the history section were you can choose from Tickets, Memberships, Season Tickets and Payments. Selecting Season Tickets shows my season ticket order.

Mine's been renewed & paid for - but, can't access the History tab......it's ghosted out   ???
kemlyn1629

Re: ST rewenals
Reply #363 on: May 12, 2021, 09:26:34 pm
Quote from: Thepooloflife on May 12, 2021, 06:10:20 pm
Mine's been renewed & paid for - but, can't access the History tab......it's ghosted out   ???

Hmm, mines greyed out now too. Weird.
anitrella

Re: ST rewenals
Reply #364 on: May 13, 2021, 07:59:53 am
Quote from: kemlyn1629 on May 12, 2021, 09:26:34 pm
Hmm, mines greyed out now too. Weird.

Likewise! Glad its not just me though...
30fiver

Re: ST rewenals
Reply #365 on: May 13, 2021, 08:44:26 am
They have removed it for 2 potential reasons (it was there tuesday)

1) update people who were successful in the ballot so they can buy a ticket for palace
2) stop people seeing how many they got in 2019/20 now the credit is being scrapped for league games

It'll be reason 1
Thepooloflife

Re: ST rewenals
Reply #366 on: May 13, 2021, 05:30:19 pm
Quote from: 30fiver on May 13, 2021, 08:44:26 am
They have removed it for 2 potential reasons (it was there tuesday)

1) update people who were successful in the ballot so they can buy a ticket for palace
2) stop people seeing how many they got in 2019/20 now the credit is being scrapped for league games

It'll be reason 1
That's a fair explanation
Spongebob Redpants

Re: ST rewenals
Reply #367 on: May 13, 2021, 06:49:59 pm
KM519

Re: ST rewenals
Reply #368 on: May 18, 2021, 07:31:46 am
I'm just renewing my dad's and my season ticket; but, because he's over 65 his ticket is cheaper.

With the friends and family scheme, I think this will present a problem at the turnstile if he can't go to a game and, in his place, a friend / family member younger than 65 is trying to get in.

Has anyone else considered this or contacted the club about this potential scenario? In the past, we've just paid for 2 full-priced adult tickets to cover any issues. I'm guessing I may have to contact the club to get this sorted.

Thanks
30fiver

Re: ST rewenals
Reply #369 on: May 18, 2021, 09:18:08 am
Quote from: KM519 on May 18, 2021, 07:31:46 am
I'm just renewing my dad's and my season ticket; but, because he's over 65 his ticket is cheaper.

With the friends and family scheme, I think this will present a problem at the turnstile if he can't go to a game and, in his place, a friend / family member younger than 65 is trying to get in.

Has anyone else considered this or contacted the club about this potential scenario? In the past, we've just paid for 2 full-priced adult tickets to cover any issues. I'm guessing I may have to contact the club to get this sorted.

Thanks

Upon transfer think you have a chance to pay to upgrade the ticket or be refunded if downgrading
Roughie Scouse

Re: ST rewenals
Reply #370 on: May 20, 2021, 10:22:08 am
Quote from: Graham Smith on April  8, 2021, 09:05:46 pm
Correct and neither will members' F&F ned to be members. Clarification earlier.

Is this the case for Auto cup too - can transfer to non-member friends and family?
30fiver

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 552
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: ST rewenals
Reply #371 on: May 20, 2021, 10:48:26 am
Quote from: Roughie Scouse on May 20, 2021, 10:22:08 am
Is this the case for Auto cup too - can transfer to non-member friends and family?

Yeah
rewood

Re: ST rewenals
Reply #372 on: May 20, 2021, 11:06:31 am
Anyone had email about health declaration yet?  I'm sure I read we we should receive at some point today.
30fiver

Re: ST rewenals
Reply #373 on: May 20, 2021, 11:32:03 am
Quote from: rewood on May 20, 2021, 11:06:31 am
Anyone had email about health declaration yet?  I'm sure I read we we should receive at some point today.

I've not

Question on that though....

It says you must complete 24 hours before kick off, does that mean complete within 24 hours of kick off or prior to 4pm sat?

Because I dont get why people can declare on a thursday they have no covid issues but then wait 72 hours of mixing, working etc... a lot could change in that time
Dan The Man 28373

Re: ST rewenals
Reply #374 on: May 20, 2021, 12:09:40 pm
Not sure if this has been raised previously, I'm not sure if I'm able to renew due to pressures on my finances (& no guarantee my application for 0% finance will be accepted).

I'm looking at the 1yr holiday option, but also a friend is looking at taking the s/t off me for next season.

I understand there is the option with the Ticket Exchange that I can nominate certain friends or family to have my ticket, but I'm not sure of the process & can I transfer the s/t for all home league games in one go, or do I have to do it on a game by game basis?  This friend is not currently a member.

And how would payment/renewal happen?  And when would I have to link the friend to my account?  I t's all a bit confusing.
Philipm20

Re: ST rewenals
Reply #375 on: May 20, 2021, 01:38:41 pm
You can renew as normal. Get your friend to sign up, even if not a member here https://ticketing.liverpoolfc.com/crmcreateaccount.aspx  and join as family and friends. You can let your friend use the ticket for every game. Renew however before the 24th May deadline. I think you would transfer game by game but I dont think the club have officially announced yet how this process will work.
Dan The Man 28373

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,056
  • We Always win in Rome!!
Re: ST rewenals
Reply #376 on: May 20, 2021, 02:13:40 pm
Quote from: Philipm20 on May 20, 2021, 01:38:41 pm
You can renew as normal. Get your friend to sign up, even if not a member here https://ticketing.liverpoolfc.com/crmcreateaccount.aspx  and join as family and friends. You can let your friend use the ticket for every game. Renew however before the 24th May deadline. I think you would transfer game by game but I dont think the club have officially announced yet how this process will work.

All of that makes sense, I assume that the friends & family process will be ready for the start of next season, or that I'd just be able to put my season ticket in the ticket exchange as normal for the 1st couple of home games.  My major issue is paying for the season ticket before the deadline.  But at least there appears to be another option other than the 1yr holiday.
Spongebob Redpants

Re: ST rewenals
Reply #377 on: Today at 07:23:19 pm

Anyone having problems with Euro auto cup renewal ?

Just went to login for a freind and the renewal for the Euro scheme isn't there ? Just the FA cup auto renewal option ?

The website's an absolute fuckin abortion !
