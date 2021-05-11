Not sure if this has been raised previously, I'm not sure if I'm able to renew due to pressures on my finances (& no guarantee my application for 0% finance will be accepted).



I'm looking at the 1yr holiday option, but also a friend is looking at taking the s/t off me for next season.



I understand there is the option with the Ticket Exchange that I can nominate certain friends or family to have my ticket, but I'm not sure of the process & can I transfer the s/t for all home league games in one go, or do I have to do it on a game by game basis? This friend is not currently a member.



And how would payment/renewal happen? And when would I have to link the friend to my account? I t's all a bit confusing.