Author Topic: ST rewenals  (Read 34827 times)

Philipm20

Re: ST rewenals
Reply #320 on: April 29, 2021, 01:08:11 pm
GALDAC

Re: ST rewenals
Reply #321 on: Yesterday at 10:44:17 am
Sorry if this has been explained before but I've not seen it.
These NFC 'tickets' you get on your phone, do they just get sent to the phone number that's registered on the season ticket account? And then each F&F you have has their phone number registered which they'll send the ticket to if you nominate them? Or is that to simple.
Thepooloflife

  • Justice for the 96
Re: ST rewenals
Reply #322 on: Yesterday at 01:55:09 pm
Have no details been released yet regarding fans attending the final C. Palace game ?
30fiver

  Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: ST rewenals
Re: ST rewenals
Reply #323 on: Yesterday at 01:58:48 pm
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Yesterday at 01:55:09 pm
Have no details been released yet regarding fans attending the final C. Palace game ?

Nope, still no official confirmation from the Gov that that will go ahead
Thepooloflife

  • Justice for the 96
Re: ST rewenals
Reply #324 on: Yesterday at 02:22:21 pm
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 01:58:48 pm
Nope, still no official confirmation from the Gov that that will go ahead
Really ?! I thought they had already confirmed in the roadmap that from 17 May, fans would be allowed in - PL delayed some fixture dates didn't they to allow all teams a home fixture ?
30fiver

  Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: ST rewenals
Re: ST rewenals
Reply #325 on: Yesterday at 03:00:25 pm
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Yesterday at 02:22:21 pm
Really ?! I thought they had already confirmed in the roadmap that from 17 May, fans would be allowed in - PL delayed some fixture dates didn't they to allow all teams a home fixture ?

The PL haven't confirmed the dates and time for fixtures because they dont know whats happening for sure with fans

The gov have the roadmap for fans from May 17th, but they dont actually announce that they are going ahead with that step until like the 10th, they could turn round on the 10th and be like, nah we need another 2 weeks before we can do this
30fiver

  Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: ST rewenals
Re: ST rewenals
Reply #326 on: Yesterday at 03:02:13 pm
LFC 32 mins ago....

Liverpool's Premier League trip to West Bromwich Albion has been rescheduled for Sunday May 16.

The clash at The Hawthorns will kick off at 4.30pm BST, with Sky Sports to televise the match.

The Reds subsequent Premier League fixture at Burnley will now be held in the midweek of May 18/19, with further details to follow in due course.


So Burnley (A) will be the 19th and have fans
Thepooloflife

  • Justice for the 96
Re: ST rewenals
Reply #327 on: Yesterday at 03:30:47 pm
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 03:02:13 pm
LFC 32 mins ago....

Liverpool's Premier League trip to West Bromwich Albion has been rescheduled for Sunday May 16.

The clash at The Hawthorns will kick off at 4.30pm BST, with Sky Sports to televise the match.

The Reds subsequent Premier League fixture at Burnley will now be held in the midweek of May 18/19, with further details to follow in due course.


So Burnley (A) will be the 19th and have fans

Ah, yes just had a look - thanks mate, that's good to know at least.
redgriffin73

  Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: ST rewenals
Re: ST rewenals
Reply #328 on: Yesterday at 04:40:27 pm
I thought West Brom was meant to be midweek, and then Burnley at the weekend, wonder why that's been changed.

Wonder how Burnley tickets will be sold if there's only 500 allowed.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 04:42:17 pm by redgriffin73 »
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Thepooloflife

  • Justice for the 96
Re: ST rewenals
Reply #329 on: Yesterday at 04:57:37 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 04:40:27 pm
I thought West Brom was meant to be midweek, and then Burnley at the weekend, wonder why that's been changed.

Wonder how Burnley tickets will be sold if there's only 500 allowed.
They've been re-scheduled (on LFC site now) to allow Burnley to have fans in at their place after the roadmap changes from 17 May (so as fiver says above, probably 18th/19th)

How do you mean, how Burnley tickets will be sold - Burnley is away ?
redgriffin73

  Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: ST rewenals
Re: ST rewenals
Reply #330 on: Yesterday at 05:23:34 pm
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Yesterday at 04:57:37 pm
They've been re-scheduled (on LFC site now) to allow Burnley to have fans in at their place after the roadmap changes from 17 May (so as fiver says above, probably 18th/19th)

How do you mean, how Burnley tickets will be sold - Burnley is away ?

Ah right, that makes sense.

Just wondering what credits will be needed for 500 tickets, I know some people have stats on this kind of stuff! Plus I'm a member so wondered if it will be STs only as the number is so low.
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Thepooloflife

  • Justice for the 96
Re: ST rewenals
Reply #331 on: Yesterday at 05:51:55 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 05:23:34 pm
Ah right, that makes sense.

Just wondering what credits will be needed for 500 tickets, I know some people have stats on this kind of stuff! Plus I'm a member so wondered if it will be STs only as the number is so low.
Well, if the govt does allow fans in after 17 May, as they've indicated, it is for up to 10,000 fans or 25% of capacity whichever is the lower figure. So, for Burnley imagine that would be 25% for them (maybe 5 or 6k ?) - but, for our Palace game on the final day ours would be 10k. Think we had 3 games with fans in didn't we, at 2k each game and all were ST holders but within the LCR - they cannot apply for Palace game now I don't think. So, yes, it's likely the 10k would be open to those ST holders only, who hadn't been successful or did not apply in the ballots for those games - but, I don't know if it will still be restricted to the LCR again......depends how many ST holders are within the area.
scouser102002

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ST rewenals
Re: ST rewenals
Reply #332 on: Yesterday at 06:05:35 pm
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Yesterday at 05:51:55 pm
Well, if the govt does allow fans in after 17 May, as they've indicated, it is for up to 10,000 fans or 25% of capacity whichever is the lower figure. So, for Burnley imagine that would be 25% for them (maybe 5 or 6k ?) - but, for our Palace game on the final day ours would be 10k. Think we had 3 games with fans in didn't we, at 2k each game and all were ST holders but within the LCR - they cannot apply for Palace game now I don't think. So, yes, it's likely the 10k would be open to those ST holders only, who hadn't been successful or did not apply in the ballots for those games - but, I don't know if it will still be restricted to the LCR again......depends how many ST holders are within the area.

500 away fans are allowed for those games, that's what he was on about for the Burnley game
redgriffin73

  Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: ST rewenals
Re: ST rewenals
Reply #333 on: Yesterday at 06:06:34 pm
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Yesterday at 05:51:55 pm
Well, if the govt does allow fans in after 17 May, as they've indicated, it is for up to 10,000 fans or 25% of capacity whichever is the lower figure. So, for Burnley imagine that would be 25% for them (maybe 5 or 6k ?) - but, for our Palace game on the final day ours would be 10k. Think we had 3 games with fans in didn't we, at 2k each game and all were ST holders but within the LCR - they cannot apply for Palace game now I don't think. So, yes, it's likely the 10k would be open to those ST holders only, who hadn't been successful or did not apply in the ballots for those games - but, I don't know if it will still be restricted to the LCR again......depends how many ST holders are within the area.

Sorry, I was meaning how many away credits would be needed for the 500 tickets for at Burnley game. I don't know how many people there are on 19 to know if I'm in with a chance.

Edit: yes, as above!
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Thepooloflife

  • Justice for the 96
Re: ST rewenals
Reply #334 on: Yesterday at 06:19:12 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 06:06:34 pm
Sorry, I was meaning how many away credits would be needed for the 500 tickets for at Burnley game. I don't know how many people there are on 19 to know if I'm in with a chance.

Edit: yes, as above!
Ah, I see - I'm not sure away fans will be allowed in, what with possible travel restrictions, infection rates in different areas and safety protocols etc.
Thepooloflife

  • Justice for the 96
Re: ST rewenals
Reply #335 on: Yesterday at 06:21:38 pm
Quote from: scouser102002 on Yesterday at 06:05:35 pm
500 away fans are allowed for those games, that's what he was on about for the Burnley game
Sorry, just seen this - where have you seen that ?
redgriffin73

  Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: ST rewenals
Re: ST rewenals
Reply #336 on: Yesterday at 06:29:55 pm
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Yesterday at 06:21:38 pm
Sorry, just seen this - where have you seen that ?

Premier League: Up to 500 away fans could return to stadiums by mid-May - https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/56947104
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Thepooloflife

  • Justice for the 96
Re: ST rewenals
Reply #337 on: Yesterday at 06:40:17 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 06:29:55 pm
Premier League: Up to 500 away fans could return to stadiums by mid-May - https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/56947104
Oh, ok - cheers for that. I see what you were meaning now ! But, as you say, this could pose a problem on how you allocate those tickets - eg. do you just allow criteria based on past attendance at PL away games from whenever....or, do you use a ballot system like they've done for the home games where fans have been/are allowed ?
stoz

  We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ST rewenals
Re: ST rewenals
Reply #338 on: Yesterday at 07:06:27 pm
We wouldn't get 500 for Burnley, it's more like 250-300
stueya

Re: ST rewenals
Reply #339 on: Today at 06:17:53 pm
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Yesterday at 05:51:55 pm
Well, if the govt does allow fans in after 17 May, as they've indicated, it is for up to 10,000 fans or 25% of capacity whichever is the lower figure. So, for Burnley imagine that would be 25% for them (maybe 5 or 6k ?) - but, for our Palace game on the final day ours would be 10k. Think we had 3 games with fans in didn't we, at 2k each game and all were ST holders but within the LCR - they cannot apply for Palace game now I don't think. So, yes, it's likely the 10k would be open to those ST holders only, who hadn't been successful or did not apply in the ballots for those games - but, I don't know if it will still be restricted to the LCR again......depends how many ST holders are within the area.

Depends how they do it, I got a ticket for the Spurs game but it was 1500 ST holders and 500 hospitality, the estimate was around 6000 ST holders from within the LCR applied for each game so we had a 1 in 4 chance so if it is LCR first then there may still be a number of tickets from out side the LCR unless they open it up to all straightaway
We all live in a purple wheelie bin

AR48

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ST rewenals
Re: ST rewenals
Reply #340 on: Today at 06:26:58 pm
It would surely be open to more than LCR. That was a govt decision due to the tier system that theyve now binned off. You can now legally visit anywhere in the UK.
stueya

Re: ST rewenals
Reply #341 on: Today at 07:09:55 pm
It probably will, the fairest way would be to open it up to all except those who got tickets to the three games earlier in the season which rules me out but fairs fair
We all live in a purple wheelie bin
