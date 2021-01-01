« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7]   Go Down

Author Topic: ST rewenals  (Read 29485 times)

Online Philipm20

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 573
Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #240 on: Today at 06:28:32 pm »
Looks like the card payment option may be working now
Logged

Offline Graham Smith

  • Squealer
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,815
  • SOS Vice Chair - Former Chair LFC S/Committee
Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #241 on: Today at 06:35:41 pm »
Quote from: NeoAdjuvant on Today at 06:23:07 pm
That's an unbelievable update Graham thank you, but do you mind me asking - is the number going to stay at 13 or will it be adjusted accordingly? Basically I have 12 out of 15 games from the 19/20 season and was hoping the 'magic number' was going to be reduced.

Any clarity would be amazing.

Thanks

No changes to credit numbers for anyone and no credits applied this season.
Logged
Hunt Bromley got Ringo

@GPS1892

Online NeoAdjuvant

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 627
Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #242 on: Today at 06:39:49 pm »
That's infuriating. What's the justification behind keeping it at 13? I had a game refunded.

Thanks for the info
Logged
Quote
But like the jet engine, there's sadly very little this country does better than having the raw materials to do something truly amazing that would benefit the whole of society only to piss it away due to a total lack of long term thinking and/or suspicion of anything European.

Offline Graham Smith

  • Squealer
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,815
  • SOS Vice Chair - Former Chair LFC S/Committee
Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #243 on: Today at 06:53:12 pm »
Quote from: NeoAdjuvant on Today at 06:39:49 pm
That's infuriating. What's the justification behind keeping it at 13? I had a game refunded.

Thanks for the info

They froze last season for obvious reasons and with all the changes this season they want to suspend credits.

However they might be looking at last season's situation on a case by case basis.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:58:52 pm by Graham Smith »
Logged
Hunt Bromley got Ringo

@GPS1892

Online NeoAdjuvant

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 627
Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #244 on: Today at 06:57:29 pm »
Sorry, I meant the decision to keep the guaranteed sale for members at the 13+ mark. Is it staying at 13 or is it going to be reduced accordingly as there were only 15 games played with fans in attendance?

There's a page on the club website where they say they haven't made a decision yet about games being played behind closed doors counting as credits too.
Logged
Quote
But like the jet engine, there's sadly very little this country does better than having the raw materials to do something truly amazing that would benefit the whole of society only to piss it away due to a total lack of long term thinking and/or suspicion of anything European.

Online scouser102002

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,475
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #245 on: Today at 06:58:57 pm »
Quote from: NeoAdjuvant on Today at 06:57:29 pm
Sorry, I meant the decision to keep the guaranteed sale for members at the 13+ mark. Is it staying at 13 or is it going to be reduced accordingly as there were only 15 games played with fans in attendance?

There's a page on the club website where they say they haven't made a decision yet about games being played behind closed doors counting as credits too.

If they include the cancelled games as credits then that will put me on 14. But they have disappeared from the purchase history so I highly doubt they will
Logged

Offline Graham Smith

  • Squealer
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,815
  • SOS Vice Chair - Former Chair LFC S/Committee
Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #246 on: Today at 06:59:34 pm »
Quote from: NeoAdjuvant on Today at 06:57:29 pm
Sorry, I meant the decision to keep the guaranteed sale for members at the 13+ mark. Is it staying at 13 or is it going to be reduced accordingly as there were only 15 games played with fans in attendance?

There's a page on the club website where they say they haven't made a decision yet about games being played behind closed doors counting as credits too.

Just checked - what you have just said above is the current position. Sorry if I have misled.
Logged
Hunt Bromley got Ringo

@GPS1892

Online scouser102002

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,475
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #247 on: Today at 07:07:22 pm »
Sorry Graham just to clarify

13 credits will be required for the guaranteed sale next season and these will be taken from the 19/20 season (the curtailed one) rather than the season before (18/19)?



Logged

Offline Thepooloflife

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,070
  • Justice for the 96
Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #248 on: Today at 07:39:31 pm »
I might be missing something here, but bear with me -

In the ST hub it says for home cup games next season 2021/22 the ACS will be based on criteria from 2019/20. They then say they won't be using game history for 2021/22 in future seasons but add in the bold bit below that game history in 2021/22 will only be used as we progress. Ok, but what about the allocation of tickets for the first game in each cup competition next season, after the ACS allocation has been accounted for - assuming there will be some over (based on a full stadium mind) ? What criteria are they going to use or how do they allocate these remaining tickets - on a 'first come first served basis' ?

'As our participation in the 2019/20 cup competitions was completed in its entirety, we will be using the game history from that season to help allocate access to the Auto Cup Schemes for the 2021/22 season.

Please note, we will not be allocating credits for games purchased during the 2021-22 season for use in future seasons; game history will only be used within the 2021-22 season to allocate tickets as we progress through the competitions.'
Logged

Online liamo3

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,517
  • MacKenzie you LIAR!!!!!
Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #249 on: Today at 07:59:22 pm »
Quote from: Graham Smith on Today at 03:23:40 pm
Credits will be used from 19/20 going forward nothing last season will be counted.

No idea on when member's sale will be.

Are you sure about that Graham there is conflicting info over on the Rattle

Quote from: FreeTheHerb post_id=6767082 time=1617281629 user_id=27969
Quote from: liamo3 post_id=6767069 time=1617281021 user_id=3344
Members question

Can the V12 finance be extended to the members bulk sales?

What season are they going off for credit criteria for members 18/19 or 19/20 as there were a lot members who broke their back in 19/20 season trying to get their games up on their own members card however the season went behind close doors but it would be a bit unfair to punish these members for that.

Similar to cup competitions for those not in the autocup what season will the club be going off?

£9.00 tickets and the members local sale are these getting binned now?

Members holiday how will this be implemented in terms of credits, will the club use 18/19 season or 19/20 season for credit criteria in 22/23 season.

Good shout from Retro on members to ST
League games are going off 18/19 - cup games from 19/20

League games in 22/23 will be based off 18/19

There are around 300 people who got the magic 13 last year who would miss out - compared to 700 if you went the other way.
Logged
Quote from: Murf on May  5, 2006, 09:49:56 pm
I told you about the tractor doing the pillar box 2001 and all the tickets had off, now they hitting the vans, what next, guns in the T O window.

Online scouser102002

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,475
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #250 on: Today at 08:06:50 pm »
Guess whos in the 300

Fuck my life
Logged

Online scouser102002

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,475
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #251 on: Today at 08:09:40 pm »
I dont get the if you go the other way though?

What other way?

How do 700 miss out if those on 13 last season are guaranteed when they would have been guaranteed normally should those 4 games have taken place
Logged

Online scouser102002

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,475
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #252 on: Today at 08:10:46 pm »
Going back 4 years for league credits because 1 and a bit seasons were behind closed doors

Shite
Logged

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,058
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #253 on: Today at 08:35:19 pm »
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Today at 07:39:31 pm
I might be missing something here, but bear with me -

In the ST hub it says for home cup games next season 2021/22 the ACS will be based on criteria from 2019/20. They then say they won't be using game history for 2021/22 in future seasons but add in the bold bit below that game history in 2021/22 will only be used as we progress. Ok, but what about the allocation of tickets for the first game in each cup competition next season, after the ACS allocation has been accounted for - assuming there will be some over (based on a full stadium mind) ? What criteria are they going to use or how do they allocate these remaining tickets - on a 'first come first served basis' ?

'As our participation in the 2019/20 cup competitions was completed in its entirety, we will be using the game history from that season to help allocate access to the Auto Cup Schemes for the 2021/22 season.

Please note, we will not be allocating credits for games purchased during the 2021-22 season for use in future seasons; game history will only be used within the 2021-22 season to allocate tickets as we progress through the competitions.'

I'd have thought it would be 19/20 as they've said they can use it for the ACS as the cups were completed so it would make sense.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,828
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #254 on: Today at 08:39:24 pm »
Quote from: Philipm20 on Today at 06:28:32 pm
Looks like the card payment option may be working now

Yep, all sorted now but is it just me - does our website make you feel like you've missed or forgotten something, when you've logged out? There's a vagueness to it that adds doubt.

Simple fans want simple sites.
Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Offline Roughie Scouse

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 964
  • We go again
Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #255 on: Today at 08:54:10 pm »
Quote from: Graham Smith on Yesterday at 05:11:45 pm
Friends and family will be brought in before the season starts.

Once named, they are name for the season.

F&F for STH does not have to be a member.

If you need to take a season off, you can and come back next season (22/23) - you can't come back this season in January when we are top again.

Smartphones needed to allow access to ground - one passing on allowed to a F&F who will have to have the app on their smartphone too.

Those who haven't got a smartphone being worked on for a solution.

Adult and child will probably be a double click at turnstile from adult's phone - click kid in, then adult clicks in after.

Full repayment within 24 hours for season tickets returned to Club for resale  - returning up to late in morning of game.

Is it correct that if I nominate 6 F&F (as a season ticket holder), they don't have to be members?
Logged
"There are places I'll remember all my life"  The Beatles,  ISTANBUL 2005

Offline Graham Smith

  • Squealer
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,815
  • SOS Vice Chair - Former Chair LFC S/Committee
Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #256 on: Today at 09:05:46 pm »
Quote from: Roughie Scouse on Today at 08:54:10 pm
Is it correct that if I nominate 6 F&F (as a season ticket holder), they don't have to be members?

Correct and neither will members' F&F ned to be members. Clarification earlier.
Logged
Hunt Bromley got Ringo

@GPS1892

Online scouser102002

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,475
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #257 on: Today at 09:08:48 pm »
Quote from: Graham Smith on Today at 06:53:12 pm

However they might be looking at last season's situation on a case by case basis.

So this could still work out for those getting to 13 last season if they use 18/19 credits?
Logged

Offline Harinder

  • RAWK Star. Top Kharbooja. Heat-Sikhing Missile Launcher. Purveyor of burning bushes, interpreter of dreams, provider of Egyptian travel before the age of 30, and saviour of RAWK. Also he has a beard.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,644
Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #258 on: Today at 09:21:41 pm »
Quote from: Graham Smith on Today at 03:23:40 pm
Credits will be used from 19/20 going forward nothing last season will be counted.

No idea on when member's sale will be.

Correction. 19/20 respective to cup competitions.
Logged
Quote from: @Pheeny on June  2, 2015, 07:24:04 pm
Just clicked on the main board and my virus scanner came back with this

"When we visited this site, we found it exhibited one or more risky behaviors."


:lmao

Strip his knighthood https://submissions.epetitions.direct.gov.uk/petitions/47770

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,058
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #259 on: Today at 10:12:51 pm »
Quote from: Graham Smith on Today at 09:05:46 pm
Correct and neither will members' F&F ned to be members. Clarification earlier.

Thank you for this clarification.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7]   Go Up
« previous next »
 