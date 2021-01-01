I might be missing something here, but bear with me -



In the ST hub it says for home cup games next season 2021/22 the ACS will be based on criteria from 2019/20. They then say they won't be using game history for 2021/22 in future seasons but add in the bold bit below that game history in 2021/22 will only be used as we progress. Ok, but what about the allocation of tickets for the first game in each cup competition next season, after the ACS allocation has been accounted for - assuming there will be some over (based on a full stadium mind) ? What criteria are they going to use or how do they allocate these remaining tickets - on a 'first come first served basis' ?



'As our participation in the 2019/20 cup competitions was completed in its entirety, we will be using the game history from that season to help allocate access to the Auto Cup Schemes for the 2021/22 season.



Please note, we will not be allocating credits for games purchased during the 2021-22 season for use in future seasons; game history will only be used within the 2021-22 season to allocate tickets as we progress through the competitions.'