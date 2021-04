Email from the club below indicating that they may never do a membership fan update. I don't know if I am just dealing with someone who is clueless or not but having a proper hard time trying to get a full explanation from the club here.





Thank you for contacting Liverpool Football Club with regards to your membership transfer.



We are sorry to hear that you are unhappy with the response you are receiving. 



As advised back in 2019 we introduced fan update for those supporters with memberships who had recorded 13 or more premier league games from the 2018/19 season. 



We did not include any memberships that fell outside this criteria as we were going to complete a fan update at some point in the future however due to covid -19 this has now been delayed and we have no date if or when it will happen.



I would like to point out that we never communicated or advertised that a fan-update for any other supporters other than those with the required 13 or more premier league credits which yours clearly falls under. 



Liverpool Football Club's main focus was those supporters with the required minimum credits for the 2019 fan-update. 



I will forward your request on for a Manager to contact you to explain the above however please be mindful that your request to transfer will be declined by the outlined above and previous emails.



