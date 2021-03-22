« previous next »
Re: ST rewenals
March 22, 2021, 02:29:27 pm
Good way of clearing the ST waiting list I reckon, anyone without both vaccines - bugger off :P

*I may be biased with this plan
Re: ST rewenals
March 22, 2021, 02:32:09 pm
redgriffin73 on March 22, 2021, 02:29:27 pm
Good way of clearing the ST waiting list I reckon, anyone without both vaccines - bugger off :P

*I may be biased with this plan

What may be interesting is if they move away from the Smart Card Season tickets to a phone app method of entry like was used as a trial for those that went during the games prior to this seasons lockdown.
Re: ST rewenals
March 22, 2021, 03:41:15 pm
Anyone know of a start date for renewals? Not like I'm in a rush, but still  ;)
Re: ST rewenals
March 22, 2021, 05:42:40 pm
Early May usually
Re: ST rewenals
March 22, 2021, 06:46:28 pm
Next week according to the Echo
Re: ST rewenals
March 23, 2021, 02:06:15 pm
Re: ST rewenals
March 23, 2021, 02:22:51 pm
keano7 on March 23, 2021, 02:06:15 pm
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/announcements/429486-lfc-prepares-to-welcome-fans-to-anfield-next-season?

Just seen that link, the club are seeming to be proactive about season ticket renewals post COVID-19.  Will season tickets all be full price?

I've used the Ticket Exchange a few times as I've not been able to get to all home league games in the past few seasons.  This has meant my season ticket price for the next season gets reduced.  Happy there's an interest free option for renewals, as having to pay it in 1 lump sum is a big burden.

Let's wait & see in the coming weeks/months what the details are.
Re: ST rewenals
March 23, 2021, 02:42:06 pm
Had an email thru
a one season sit out will also be an option..interesting..sounds fair to me
Re: ST rewenals
March 23, 2021, 02:42:16 pm
Email just received....

Quote
   
Dear season ticket holder,
 
Firstly, and most importantly, I hope that you and your family are well despite the unprecedented challenges that we have faced over the last twelve months.
 
Speaking for all of us at Liverpool Football Club, I can confidently say that each and every one of us has missed each and every one of you and we have been counting down the days until we can welcome you back to Anfield.
 
The good news is that, subject to the ongoing easing of restrictions as outlined in the governments roadmap, that day is approaching, and we look forward with great anticipation to being able to welcome supporters back to Anfield in the coming months. 
 
Initially, the hope is that 10,000 fans will be able to attend the final fixture of this season on 23rd May. The logistics for the match are still being worked on and health considerations will be critical to our planning, just as they were when much smaller crowds were allowed during the winter. The safety of all our fans, staff and players has and always will remain our main priority.
 
As chief executive, I am proud of the way we, as a club, staged those games in conditions that were new and challenging for everyone and I am equally proud of the way our supporters responded. The backing that the team received earned widespread plaudits but equally impressive was the co-operation, understanding and good judgement shown by those fans who attended. 
 
It is as a result of this kind of collaboration that we look forward to what lies ahead with great hope and a heightened sense of anticipation. The day that Anfield plays host to a full house once again will be a great one and I have no doubt, given the circumstances, it will be a poignant occasion too. 
 
Given the guidance contained in the Government's roadmap,including the return of outdoor events, I am delighted to inform you that we will be issuing season ticket renewals in the coming weeks. We want to ensure we are as ready as possible for when restrictions are eased to allow supporters back into Anfield. We think it is prudent to be prepared as a club and allow our season ticket holders to be prepared to get back into Anfield too.
 
To assist with your planning, I am able to confirm that season ticket prices will be frozen for a sixth successive season. And I hope you are as excited as we are at the prospect of being back at Anfield to watch a Liverpool FC team which has brought us so much success and so much pleasure in recent years.
 
We are aware that many of the challenges faced by our supporters during this period will not cease when football returns to normal and we wanted to make you aware of two elements which may alleviate such difficulties in the circumstances. Firstly, we have joined up with V12 Finance who will offer supporters the option of spreading the cost of their 2021/22 season ticket. Secondly, we will also work with individual supporters who feel they may require a one-year season ticket holiday.
 
Having taken the decision not to proceed with renewals last season, we are committed to once again providing refunds on a pro-rata basis in the event that games must take place without supporters, but hopefully such an intervention will not be required. 
 
Weve recently published a news story with more information on the renewal process, and some FAQs, which you can view here.
 
Finally, I would like to take this opportunity to thank you for your support. It is never taken for granted but in your absence, we have had a reminder of why we value it as much as we do. Games behind closed doors have not been the same and the sooner the famous Anfield atmosphere returns the better. 
 
On behalf of the club, I look forward to welcoming you home.   
 
Billy
Re: ST rewenals
March 23, 2021, 02:59:01 pm
I'm sure the same option for a 1 year credit holiday applies to members...  ::)
Re: ST rewenals
Re: ST rewenals
March 24, 2021, 12:48:45 pm

Re: ST rewenals
March 25, 2021, 09:14:29 am
JACKO_LFC on March 24, 2021, 12:48:45 pm
I know there was a window for this earlier last year, but I just wondered whether transfer of ownership for season tickets will be on the table this time round?

Was a 1 off, so doubt it... maybe if the holder has passed away
Re: ST rewenals
April 1, 2021, 01:46:37 pm
Another update from the club on the S/T renewal process.  They've got dates for renewal, some stuff on finance, the 1 year holiday & ticket exchange/using friends & family for individual games if the s/t holder can't go.

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/tickets/430018-season-ticket-renewals-to-open-for-2021-22

I'm tempted by the 1 year holiday, as my finances are extremely tight at the moment & with the ongoing uncertainties with public transport, it may make it a lot more difficult for me to get to & from Anfield from my home down South.

I need more details on the finance deal & to how much my season ticket will actually cost (I know prices are frozen again, but I've checked my online account & I had to use the Ticket Exchange quite a lot in the past couple of seasons.

I guess everything will come out in the wash once decisions get made after COVID restrictions are fully lifted.
Re: ST rewenals
Today at 01:45:59 am
Dan The Man 28373 on April  1, 2021, 01:46:37 pm
Another update from the club on the S/T renewal process.  They've got dates for renewal, some stuff on finance, the 1 year holiday & ticket exchange/using friends & family for individual games if the s/t holder can't go.

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/tickets/430018-season-ticket-renewals-to-open-for-2021-22

I'm tempted by the 1 year holiday, as my finances are extremely tight at the moment & with the ongoing uncertainties with public transport, it may make it a lot more difficult for me to get to & from Anfield from my home down South.

I need more details on the finance deal & to how much my season ticket will actually cost (I know prices are frozen again, but I've checked my online account & I had to use the Ticket Exchange quite a lot in the past couple of seasons.

I guess everything will come out in the wash once decisions get made after COVID restrictions are fully lifted.

You get 100% back from the ticket exchange this year I see - I wonder if this is just a one off for this season.

Also it mentions that you can nominate 6 friends and family per ticket and look like theyll be getting rid of the physical tickets for NFC on a Smartphone.
Re: ST rewenals
Today at 07:52:09 am
The f&f option is excellent, but it may not be as simple as first thought if you have a combination of people that go together who will need matching across two tickets.
