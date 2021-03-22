Another update from the club on the S/T renewal process. They've got dates for renewal, some stuff on finance, the 1 year holiday & ticket exchange/using friends & family for individual games if the s/t holder can't go.I'm tempted by the 1 year holiday, as my finances are extremely tight at the moment & with the ongoing uncertainties with public transport, it may make it a lot more difficult for me to get to & from Anfield from my home down South.I need more details on the finance deal & to how much my season ticket will actually cost (I know prices are frozen again, but I've checked my online account & I had to use the Ticket Exchange quite a lot in the past couple of seasons.I guess everything will come out in the wash once decisions get made after COVID restrictions are fully lifted.