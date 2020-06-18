Ive had three at £38.66, kop ticket, I enquired and got this response:



Dear Michael,﻿

﻿

Thank you for contacting Liverpool Football Club. I hope you are keeping well! ﻿

﻿

I can confirm refunds will be processed on a per ticket per game basis not in a lump sum.



For example, if you have all four of the remaining match tickets, these would be refunded in four separate transactions. These refunds can take up to 7-10 working days to appear. ﻿

﻿



I hope this helps and if you have any further queries please do not hesitate to contact us.﻿

﻿

Kind regards﻿

﻿

