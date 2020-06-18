« previous next »
Author Topic: ST rewenals  (Read 24193 times)

Offline pw1008

Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #120 on: June 18, 2020, 03:45:44 pm »
My everton mates are having a field day thinking the club are skint and are going to pay one game a month back.

I got £38 back yesterday presuming its going on a game by game basis for season tickets as well
Offline redgriffin73

Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #121 on: June 18, 2020, 03:50:30 pm »
Quote from: pw1008 on June 18, 2020, 03:45:44 pm
My everton mates are having a field day thinking the club are skint and are going to pay one game a month back.

I got £38 back yesterday presuming its going on a game by game basis for season tickets as well

It's not exactly one game a month, they've already refunded Everton away, Palace and Villa for a lot of people! They're just doing it one game at a time.
Offline Philipm20

Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #122 on: June 18, 2020, 05:08:57 pm »
Had the Palace refund, now Villa and Burnley showing cancelled so they should be soon.
Offline Roughie Scouse

Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #123 on: June 18, 2020, 07:37:12 pm »
Quote from: Dan The Man 28373 on June 18, 2020, 12:23:14 pm
Was the ticket in the Kop?  They said they would put details of any refunds made in your online account.  Nothing has appeared in my account for the Palace game yet & not got any emails either.

Think they're doing the refunds 1 match at a time.

Yes KOP season ticket, no details in my online account...
Offline courty61

Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #124 on: June 18, 2020, 07:53:56 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on June 18, 2020, 03:50:30 pm
It's not exactly one game a month, they've already refunded Everton away, Palace and Villa for a lot of people! They're just doing it one game at a time.

Seems a bit odd for STH that they are doing it this way. Members yes I understand. And yes my bluenose mates are loving it
Offline Shanklygates

Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #125 on: June 18, 2020, 08:25:03 pm »
£38.66 back on my credit card - that's 2p short of 1/19th of my ST :D So that must be Palace. Guessing they'll round up/down given there are 4 left.
Offline Hightown Phil

Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #126 on: June 18, 2020, 08:41:15 pm »
Quote from: courty61 on June 18, 2020, 07:53:56 pm
Seems a bit odd for STH that they are doing it this way. Members yes I understand. And yes my bluenose mates are loving it

Point out to the soft bastards that they arent paying their players properly.
Offline liversaint

Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #127 on: June 18, 2020, 08:41:29 pm »
I've had 2 refunds , nothing in history yet though.

to be honest, would have preferred a credit but it's hardly a big deal.
Offline Dan The Man 28373

Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #128 on: June 18, 2020, 09:10:03 pm »
I'm paying for my season ticket by the finance deal from Premium Credit.

I've set up my debit card on my online account so it said they are being processed on the Ticket Refund tab in My Account online. I can then refund to the saved card.

https://faq.liverpoolfc.com/portal/kb/articles/ticket-refund-i-used-premium-credit-ltd-to-pay-for-my-season-ticket-how-will-i-be-refunded
Offline Craig 🤔

Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #129 on: June 18, 2020, 10:23:53 pm »
Quote from: pw1008 on June 18, 2020, 03:45:44 pm
My everton mates are having a field day thinking the club are skint

They should be more concerned about their own fucking despot club.
Offline fintanmar

Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #130 on: June 18, 2020, 10:28:55 pm »
This is a new low for Blues

"Our refunds are faster than yours....."
Offline 30fiver

Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #131 on: June 19, 2020, 09:02:16 am »
Quote from: courty61 on June 18, 2020, 07:53:56 pm
Seems a bit odd for STH that they are doing it this way. Members yes I understand. And yes my bluenose mates are loving it

Easier to have 1 method across the board for all ticket types

The ability to refund an event and individual games is already in the ticket system, they wouldn't develop the ticket system further so it shows as 1 payment in peoples bank statements when they are binning it off next season

 
Offline courty61

Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #132 on: June 19, 2020, 11:59:42 am »
Quote from: Hightown Phil on June 18, 2020, 08:41:15 pm
Point out to the soft bastards that they arent paying their players properly.

Haha you know what they are like Phil!
Offline huytonbad

Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #133 on: June 20, 2020, 01:45:44 pm »
Quote from: pw1008 on June 18, 2020, 03:45:44 pm
My everton mates are having a field day thinking the club are skint and are going to pay one game a month back.

I got £38 back yesterday presuming its going on a game by game basis for season tickets as well

On our two season tickets we got 3 separate £45 refunds for single games back into the account on Wed 17th, Thur 18th an Fri 19th so just waiting on the last one now, assume will be Chelsea so defo not doing it by month.
Offline Roughie Scouse

Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #134 on: June 20, 2020, 10:09:13 pm »
Ive had three at £38.66, kop ticket, I enquired and got this response:

Dear Michael,﻿
 ﻿
Thank you for contacting Liverpool Football Club. I hope you are keeping well! ﻿
﻿
I can confirm refunds will be processed on a per ticket per game basis not in a lump sum.

For example, if you have all four of the remaining match tickets, these would be refunded in four separate transactions. These refunds can take up to 7-10 working days to appear. ﻿
﻿

I hope this helps and if you have any further queries please do not hesitate to contact us.﻿
 ﻿
Kind regards﻿
 ﻿
Offline kriss

Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #135 on: June 20, 2020, 11:19:12 pm »
Quote from: huytonbad on June 20, 2020, 01:45:44 pm
On our two season tickets we got 3 separate £45 refunds for single games back into the account on Wed 17th, Thur 18th an Fri 19th so just waiting on the last one now, assume will be Chelsea so defo not doing it by month.

I have had 3 x £43.86 refunds so far (17th, 18th and 19th June) so assume the fourth will follow in the coming week.
Offline liversaint

Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #136 on: June 20, 2020, 11:30:11 pm »
Have had all 4 now, pretty efficient to be fair.
Offline huytonbad

Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #137 on: June 22, 2020, 05:16:27 am »
Quote from: kriss on June 20, 2020, 11:19:12 pm
I have had 3 x £43.86 refunds so far (17th, 18th and 19th June) so assume the fourth will follow in the coming week.

Got the 4th and final refund in the bank today (22nd) so all boxed off now for both our season tickets.
Online gerrardisgod

Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #138 on: June 23, 2020, 10:21:51 am »
Just received a mail with a couple of Now TV passes, worth checking your mails if you dont have a subscription already.
Offline redman1974

Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #139 on: June 23, 2020, 11:31:38 am »
Not received any payment for the last 4 yet but received my Everton away payment last week. Strange
Offline Philipm20

Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #140 on: June 23, 2020, 12:11:25 pm »
Quote from: redman1974 on June 23, 2020, 11:31:38 am
Not received any payment for the last 4 yet but received my Everton away payment last week. Strange

I have all of my 4 payments, has your payment card for the seasie expired?  I know this is the case with my mates even though his new card is registered on his online account hes had none back also.  Do your matches online say booked or cancelled?  My mates still say booked.
Offline elmothered1

Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #141 on: June 23, 2020, 01:27:57 pm »
has anyone had any games come up in the ticket refund section? we have 4 between us and only 1 has had money paid back onto a card but none of them have any games showing in the refund page??
Offline Dan The Man 28373

Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #142 on: June 23, 2020, 01:49:31 pm »
Quote from: elmothered1 on June 23, 2020, 01:27:57 pm
has anyone had any games come up in the ticket refund section? we have 4 between us and only 1 has had money paid back onto a card but none of them have any games showing in the refund page??

I paid for my season ticket via Premium Credit, so have been expecting to see the 4 games appear on the ticket refund section, to be able to claim the refund on a saved credit/debit card.  I've however not seen details of any of the 4 games yet in my LFC account.
Offline Dan The Man 28373

Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #143 on: June 23, 2020, 06:28:56 pm »
Quote from: Dan The Man 28373 on June 23, 2020, 01:49:31 pm
I paid for my season ticket via Premium Credit, so have been expecting to see the 4 games appear on the ticket refund section, to be able to claim the refund on a saved credit/debit card.  I've however not seen details of any of the 4 games yet in my LFC account.

All 4 of my refunds are now appearing in my LFC account, £43.86 each & have the option to refund to my saved card.  So just got to wait for it to appear in my bank account.

UPDATE: Received the refund in my bank account yesterday.
Offline liversaint

Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #144 on: June 24, 2020, 07:56:10 am »
Anyone else struggling to log into their account?
Offline elmothered1

Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #145 on: June 24, 2020, 08:42:42 am »
Yeah all of ours are now showing in the ticket refund section
Offline nayia2002

Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #146 on: June 25, 2020, 04:28:41 pm »
Had all 4 games refunded yesterday on my ST
Online QwertyQ

Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #147 on: March 14, 2021, 02:05:15 pm »
Any news on ST renewal dates & prices for 21/22 yet?
Online AR48

Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #148 on: March 14, 2021, 05:27:31 pm »
Surely a price freeze (or cut?) has to be expected? Anything else would be a huge PR disaster.
Offline scouser102002

Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #149 on: March 19, 2021, 04:36:12 pm »
Renewals will start next week. Prices frozen.
Offline gazzam1963

Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #150 on: March 19, 2021, 09:35:12 pm »
Quote from: scouser102002 on March 19, 2021, 04:36:12 pm
Renewals will start next week. Prices frozen.
are we gonna have full capacity in August ?
Offline Shanklygates

Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #151 on: March 19, 2021, 10:22:32 pm »
A lot won't have had 2 vaccines by then and some none so  it'll be interesting to see what they say, if they have sorted it all yet.
Offline gazzalfc

Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #152 on: March 19, 2021, 10:25:15 pm »
Well we're heading towards a full end to restrictions by July regardless of vaccine roll out.

So unless there is a sharp 3rd wave, Anfield will be full come August no matter what
Offline scouser102002

Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #153 on: Yesterday at 10:47:23 am »
Quote from: gazzam1963 on March 19, 2021, 09:35:12 pm
are we gonna have full capacity in August ?

That's the plan
Offline Shanklygates

Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #154 on: Yesterday at 06:24:54 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on March 19, 2021, 10:25:15 pm
Well we're heading towards a full end to restrictions by July regardless of vaccine roll out.

So unless there is a sharp 3rd wave, Anfield will be full come August no matter what
I agree but not sure everyone will feel comfortable being in a crowded stadium, and we don't know yet anything about "covid passports" - that's all I meant.Quite a lot on unanswered questions.

But I think it has to be before next season so makes sense.
Online QwertyQ

Re: ST rewenals
« Reply #155 on: Today at 11:42:50 am »
Quote from: scouser102002 on March 19, 2021, 04:36:12 pm
Renewals will start next week. Prices frozen.

Thanks.  Do you know when the renewal deadline will be?

