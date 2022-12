Spoiler

- I enjoy the premise that women will fight back against misogyny and suppression; although I think the feminist ‘tract’ is a little on the nose. It’s laid on with a trowel at times. I guess this is understandable but can be a little obvious. That said, June is a really well devised character played brilliantly by Moss.

- The theocracy is a fascinating angle for a dictatorship - the medieval torture and executions are gratuitous and horrific which is extremely entertaining. That said, the main proponents of Gilead don’t appear to be complete religious zealots in the way they conduct themselves. I know this is a mirror up to dogmatic religion that is impossible to live up to due to human imperfection. I just think the Waterfords etc would be even more conservative in their approach if they were behind this extremely cruel regime.

- Aunt Lydia is a great villain - superbly played. More backstory stuff of other characters would be great.

- Very good series - you just have to wade through some of the slow bit at times.