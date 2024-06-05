« previous next »
David Squires - Football cartoonist

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
Reply #3040 on: June 5, 2024, 06:41:49 pm
Quote from: Alisson Wonderland on June  5, 2024, 04:22:56 pm
David Squires on  the Champions League final and Viní Jrs coronation

Our cartoonist looks back at a familiar story as Real Madrid were crowned kings of Europe yet again

https://www.theguardian.com/football/picture/2024/jun/04/david-squires-on-the-champions-league-final-and-vini-jr-coronation-ballon-dor-real-madrid-borussia-dortmund

Picked up on the Rio Balon D'Or piss taking on here I see ;D
Jurgen YNWA

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
Reply #3041 on: June 5, 2024, 06:58:16 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on June  5, 2024, 06:41:49 pm
Picked up on the Rio Balon D'Or piss taking on here I see ;D
Ferdinand, infamously, didn't want his piss to be taken.
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
Reply #3042 on: June 5, 2024, 07:05:14 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on June  5, 2024, 06:58:16 pm
Ferdinand, infamously, didn't want his piss to be taken.

:wellin
Jurgen YNWA

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
Reply #3043 on: June 6, 2024, 10:02:37 am
Quote from: rob1966 on June  5, 2024, 06:41:49 pm
Picked up on the Rio Balon D'Or piss taking on here I see ;D

Lovely nod to Game of Thrones.
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
Reply #3044 on: June 6, 2024, 10:57:52 am
Quote from: rossipersempre on June  5, 2024, 06:58:16 pm
Ferdinand, infamously, didn't want his piss to be taken.

;D
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
Reply #3045 on: June 11, 2024, 12:08:50 pm
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
Reply #3046 on: June 11, 2024, 12:27:44 pm
Suella with the Stone Island jacket is *chef's kiss*
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
Reply #3047 on: June 11, 2024, 12:33:49 pm
Truss's name on her book is "Tactic's Truss" :D  Nice reference that.
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
Reply #3048 on: June 12, 2024, 08:16:44 am
Starmers tactics. Yup. Love the helicopter in the background. Small, important dig. And the last frame is superb.
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
Reply #3049 on: June 12, 2024, 12:49:37 pm
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
Reply #3050 on: June 12, 2024, 05:19:09 pm
The design for the Facchetti coin is very similar to those  Italia 1990 ESSO coins

The Torben Piechnik  :D
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
Reply #3051 on: June 18, 2024, 11:49:42 am
David Squires on  the major stories from the opening weekend of Euro 2024

Our cartoonist rounds up the key talking points from the early stages of the European Championship in Germany

BigSirJim has a few starring roles this week

"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
Reply #3052 on: June 18, 2024, 12:04:50 pm
The Martin Adam panel ;D
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
Reply #3053 on: June 18, 2024, 12:10:38 pm
De Bruyne as Tintin is disturbingly accurate (spoken as a Belgian fan)
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
Reply #3054 on: June 18, 2024, 12:16:12 pm
The Sir Jim theme running throughout is very good!
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
Reply #3055 on: June 18, 2024, 11:24:32 pm
Quote from: Tobez on June 18, 2024, 12:10:38 pm
De Bruyne as Tintin is disturbingly accurate (spoken as a Belgian fan)

Glad someone else has picked up on this - especially when he was a few years younger I often called him Tintin de Bruyne.
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
Reply #3056 on: Today at 01:14:13 am
Nice limmy reference in the latest. Hopefully a recurring one for Steve Clarke.
