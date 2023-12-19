« previous next »
Alisson Wonderland

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
December 19, 2023, 02:30:49 pm
Angela Rippen as Thomas Frank  :lmao
rob1966

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
December 19, 2023, 02:40:18 pm
Nice dig at the poverty chanting shite we have to endure this time of the year :thumbup

Aardmann needs to get Klopp in Shaun The Sheep ;D
redgriffin73

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
December 19, 2023, 03:46:11 pm
Songs of Waheys is very good :)

What's with the use of "imagineer" a couple of times?
oojason

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
December 26, 2023, 01:57:57 pm

'David Squires on  23 people who defined football in 2023':-

Our cartoonist on those who left a mark on the game in the past year. And, yes, he did have to work hard to cut his list down

www.theguardian.com/football/picture/2023/dec/26/david-squires-on-23-people-who-defined-football-in-2023
Malaysian Kopite

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
December 26, 2023, 02:01:33 pm
Quote from: oojason on December 26, 2023, 01:57:57 pm
'David Squires on  23 people who defined football in 2023':-

Our cartoonist on those who left a mark on the game in the past year. And, yes, he did have to work hard to cut his list down

www.theguardian.com/football/picture/2023/dec/26/david-squires-on-23-people-who-defined-football-in-2023
What's that in the foreground of Hendo's panel?
12C

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
December 26, 2023, 02:12:19 pm
Quote from: Malaysian Kopite on December 26, 2023, 02:01:33 pm
What's that in the foreground of Hendo's panel?

Black and white laces.
oojason

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
December 26, 2023, 02:12:58 pm
Quote from: Malaysian Kopite on December 26, 2023, 02:01:33 pm
What's that in the foreground of Hendo's panel?

Rainbow laces - and maybe rainbow armbands, mate.
oojason

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
January 2, 2024, 12:56:10 pm

'David Squires on  what the football world will look like in 2024':-

Our cartoonist looks ahead to the forthcoming 12 months and what the game can potentially expect

www.theguardian.com/football/picture/2024/jan/02/david-squires-on-what-the-football-world-will-look-like-in-2024
12C

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
January 2, 2024, 06:06:07 pm
Arteta
:lmao
Terry de Niro

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
January 2, 2024, 06:09:45 pm
BarryCrocker

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
Yesterday at 06:37:24 am
Quote from: oojason on January  2, 2024, 12:56:10 pm
'David Squires on  what the football world will look like in 2024':-

Our cartoonist looks ahead to the forthcoming 12 months and what the game can potentially expect

www.theguardian.com/football/picture/2024/jan/02/david-squires-on-what-the-football-world-will-look-like-in-2024

Holes in socks. Celebrating a goal against a former club.

You can't tell me he's not a member or a lurker on RAWK.
redgriffin73

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
Yesterday at 11:33:11 am
Quote from: 12C on January  2, 2024, 06:06:07 pm
Arteta
:lmao

"Visit Venus" on his sleeve ;D

Love the "hair like hollowed-out granary loaves" too ;D
Brian Blessed

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
Yesterday at 02:57:27 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 06:37:24 am
Holes in socks. Celebrating a goal against a former club.

You can't tell me he's not a member or a lurker on RAWK.

I dont know the holes in socks thing, but the former player player goal celebration seems like quite the coincidence if he doesnt read RAWK!
Funky_Gibbons

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
Yesterday at 03:03:35 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 06:37:24 am
Holes in socks. Celebrating a goal against a former club.

You can't tell me he's not a member or a lurker on RAWK.
I thought the same when I read this yesterday.
Terry de Niro

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
Yesterday at 03:21:31 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 06:37:24 am
Holes in socks. Celebrating a goal against a former club.

You can't tell me he's not a member or a lurker on RAWK.
Been seeing and thinking that for a good while now.
BarryCrocker

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
Today at 04:39:51 am
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Yesterday at 02:57:27 pm
I dont know the holes in socks thing, but the former player player goal celebration seems like quite the coincidence if he doesnt read RAWK!

Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on December 31, 2023, 05:07:38 pm
Players cutting holes in their socks for their calf muscles. Twats.
