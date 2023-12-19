'David Squires on
23 people who defined football in 2023':-Our cartoonist on those who left a mark on the game in the past year. And, yes, he did have to work hard to cut his list downwww.theguardian.com/football/picture/2023/dec/26/david-squires-on-23-people-who-defined-football-in-2023
We've won 18 titles, 5 European Cups, 7 FA Cups, but today must be the greatest victory of all.
What's that in the foreground of Hendo's panel?
Arteta
'David Squires on
what the football world will look like in 2024':-Our cartoonist looks ahead to the forthcoming 12 months and what the game can potentially expectwww.theguardian.com/football/picture/2024/jan/02/david-squires-on-what-the-football-world-will-look-like-in-2024
Holes in socks. Celebrating a goal against a former club.You can't tell me he's not a member or a lurker on RAWK.
I dont know the holes in socks thing, but the former player player goal celebration seems like quite the coincidence if he doesnt read RAWK!
Players cutting holes in their socks for their calf muscles. Twats.
