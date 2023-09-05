I loved the Fifa stats particularly. I know some people are all for stats but it gets to a point where like music, I don't want to know how it's made, and how many wrong notes are played. Or if the musicians are professionally trained.



Just let me listen and enjoy and get a feel for it, there's no right or wrong. Same with football, when I watch someone like Nunez, I don't sit and count how many passess or runs he makes, I just watch it in the moment, never knowing what will happen next enjoying it for what it is.