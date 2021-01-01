« previous next »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 02:50:18 pm
Leeds played Coventry in the semi final there in 87, apparently there were issues too, Leeds fans had the Leppings Lane end too

After 81 near disaster, Wednesday redesigned that end into pens rather than an open terrace, there was a suggestion to the Wednesday chairman to reduce capacity on the terracing after the redesign at that end, apparently the chairman's response was, bollocks.
I remember Spurs had issues there but I don't recall seeing footage of it. However, I did see footage of when Leeds were there and it very nearly happened to them. It was horrendous from what I saw and read but, thankfully, no one was killed that day.

It was clear from a number of different accounts in the preceding years that Leppings Lane was a disaster in waiting. It was pot luck who would be on that terrace when it did. It was almost Spurs. Almost Leeds. Eventually it was us.

A lot of football fans need to think long and hard. It really could have been any of them on that day and it really could be any of them seeing their survivors and their relatives mocked by moronic ghouls up and down the country today.

This was well highlighted in the Squires article.

All you ghouls out there. Shut the fuck up and thank your lucky stars it wasn't you on the day and isn't your survivors having their bereavement mocked and used as 'banter.'
Quote from: Lad on Today at 02:25:38 pm
Almost happened to Spurs at the Leppings Lane the season before.


I think only some age 60+ Spurs fans have any appreciation now.


Thank you David
Please be advised that the following footage of the Spurs 1981 game contains images which some may prefer not to watch, it is so similar to 1989 that you just need to be careful.


Wolves v Spurs 1981 Cup Semi Final, Hillsborough


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jtzHVe2mEN0



