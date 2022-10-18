« previous next »
David Squires - Football cartoonist

cormorant

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
October 18, 2022, 06:43:07 pm
The Daily Mail panel had me laughing, but what really got me this week was the Cruyff-turn reference in the opening panel.

Always just post the link if I happen to be first to post it around about mid-morning (matters) to noon on a Tuesday. Would rather not spoil it for anyone.

Anyway, glad he got well and truly stuck into Whitehall FC. Guessed it might have been Taylor, Pep's Anfield inferiority complex, Klopp's sending off from the touchline on Sunday and a round up of other things. Glad my prediction was wrong.
Nobby Reserve

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
October 21, 2022, 11:10:26 am
It's only on re-reading that I've noticed the steam symbols coming off the Tory logo, which changes it from a tree   :lmao
oojason

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
Today at 11:35:21 am

'David Squires on  Hillsborough chants and football fans fading memories':-

Our resident cartoonist asks if some fans have forgotten that the horrors of 1989 could have happened to any group of supporters

www.theguardian.com/football/ng-interactive/2022/oct/25/david-squires-on-hillsborough-chants-and-football-fans-fading-memories
gerrardisgod

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
Today at 11:51:18 am
Not sure why it takes a cartoonist to call it out, but there we go.

Beautifully done.
your djemba djembas

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
Today at 11:51:51 am
Well done David Squires. Does more than most commentators and journalists
Alisson Wonderland

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
Today at 11:54:00 am
Wow.  No words needed
Nobby Reserve

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
Today at 11:54:50 am
Thank you, David Squires

 :'(
paulrazor

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
Today at 11:55:49 am
Quote from: oojason on Today at 11:35:21 am
'David Squires on  Hillsborough chants and football fans fading memories':-

Our resident cartoonist asks if some fans have forgotten that the horrors of 1989 could have happened to any group of supporters

www.theguardian.com/football/ng-interactive/2022/oct/25/david-squires-on-hillsborough-chants-and-football-fans-fading-memories
he really gets emotion sometimes doesnt he

and its little things, like the fan in the first bit shouting and he is the same guy at the end.

The bedroom still the same all the years later, even the sweat patches on the back of that bastard!

redgriffin73

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
Today at 12:02:45 pm
Fucking hell David  :(

Thank you :) (I'm positive he reads RAWK)
kavah

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
Today at 12:04:12 pm
Slick_Beef

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
Today at 12:06:21 pm
Chakan

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
Today at 12:09:57 pm
Wow very powerful.

Thank you David.
FlashingBlade

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
Today at 12:14:44 pm
in tears.

He said more than any journo in the Guardian since City game
FlashingBlade

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
Today at 12:27:31 pm
He has said more than 95% of the media ever has about these chants.
Funky_Gibbons

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
Today at 12:36:09 pm
😢
lamonti

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
Today at 12:46:58 pm
Powerful stuff.
Robinred

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
Today at 01:15:21 pm
Perfect riposte to the unthinking supporters who are its target.
tray fenny

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
Today at 01:38:02 pm
Blimey...
decosabute

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
Today at 01:54:45 pm
I'm in floods of tears. It's like everything negative I've felt about football in the past five months has hit me like a tidal wave looking at that.

Squires is a genius and a legend. So, so moving
decosabute

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
Today at 01:58:55 pm
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Today at 12:14:44 pm
in tears.

He said more than any journo in the Guardian since City game

Important to remember. But at least not everyone is so spineless.
ABZ Rover

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
Today at 02:00:19 pm
Simply outstanding.
Daniel Cabbaggio

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
Today at 02:09:51 pm
Bravo Squires.

Powerful stuff
quasimodo

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
Today at 02:10:42 pm
Brilliant. As one of many who went home and away in those days, current fans have no idea of the shitty grounds, awful terracing and hateful policing of those days. A disaster could have happened to any fans at any time.
El Lobo

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
Today at 02:14:30 pm
Im pretty sure you read this, so thank you for that David. Top, top man
ScottScott

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
Today at 02:24:53 pm
Quote from: oojason on Today at 11:35:21 am
'David Squires on  Hillsborough chants and football fans fading memories':-

Our resident cartoonist asks if some fans have forgotten that the horrors of 1989 could have happened to any group of supporters

www.theguardian.com/football/ng-interactive/2022/oct/25/david-squires-on-hillsborough-chants-and-football-fans-fading-memories

Phenomenal, says more there than 99% of the 'journalists' in this country ever have. Had me in tears at my desk

That this has had to be called out by him is itself a joke, but that this is one of only a handful of responses to the last 2 weeks is just heart-breaking really
Lad

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
Today at 02:25:38 pm
Quote from: quasimodo on Today at 02:10:42 pm
Brilliant. As one of many who went home and away in those days, current fans have no idea of the shitty grounds, awful terracing and hateful policing of those days. A disaster could have happened to any fans at any time.

Almost happened to Spurs at the Leppings Lane the season before.
ScottScott

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
Today at 02:26:07 pm
The more you look at it, the more powerful it is
paulrazor

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
Today at 02:27:03 pm
Quote from: Lad on Today at 02:25:38 pm
Almost happened to Spurs at the Leppings Lane the season before.
i think that was a good few seasons before

around 1980 or 1981

Vs Wolves in a semi final iirc
Barneylfc∗

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
Today at 02:36:23 pm
That's amazing.
Terry de Niro

Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
Today at 02:39:54 pm
Quote from: Lad on Today at 02:25:38 pm
Almost happened to Spurs at the Leppings Lane the season before.
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 02:27:03 pm
i think that was a good few seasons before

around 1980 or 1981

Vs Wolves in a semi-final iirc
We were there the season before, 88 v Forest also.
It was pretty horrendous that day too.
Was in there with my then-brother-in-law and swore I'd never step foot on that awful terracing again.
We were in the West Stand on that very sad day in 89.

