He (Squires that is) really does have a fondness for '90's refs. Milford was a blast from the past and someone buried deep in my consciousness. Haven't thought about him in decades and his caricature of the hairdo brought it all back in an instant.



The North Korea comment was mentioned on this site a few times in the monarchy* thread. Been said on many occasions but I'm convinced he visits rawk. What is your username David or are you just a lurker?