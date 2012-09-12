It's almost like the producers weren't even sure which one was Klopp, so just put his name graphic between them. It's not even centered in the image .
I'm pretty sure Sky have put the graphic on the wrong one before.
Perfect selection of Maguire to illustrate the point, doing calculus in his head
https://www.theguardian.com/football/ng-interactive/2020/oct/13/david-squires-on-project-big-small-print-selflessly-saving-english-football
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
Pickford actually catching the frothaccino is the most ridiculous thing about this week's one.
Brilliant. Moyes referring to his Panini sticker as peng was simply inspired.
Emmeline Pankhurst
Todays is up...https://www.theguardian.com/football/ng-interactive/2020/oct/20/david-squires-on-a-tale-of-two-jordans-and-rough-justice-on-merseyside
Cathartic...Squires brilliant again.
My feelings also.The final panel with Pickford about to chop down Moyes is majestic So, so good.
The poppy and track and trace system
Trent is pretty poor at free kicks. Said it for a long time. One decent free kick a few years ago and the commentators think he's Beckham
