« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 32 33 34 35 36 [37]   Go Down

Author Topic: David Squires - Football cartoonist  (Read 129011 times)

Offline Zee_26

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,014
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #1440 on: October 6, 2020, 04:12:07 PM »
Quote from: Lusty on October  6, 2020, 02:32:11 PM


It's almost like the producers weren't even sure which one was Klopp, so just put his name graphic between them. It's not even centered in the image  ;D.
Logged

Online Gods_Left_Boot

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,490
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #1441 on: October 6, 2020, 04:25:24 PM »
Didn't get the Mini Klopp reference, I thought eventually it was going to be revealed as a Pep Lijnders joke.
Logged
September 12, 2012:Truth today, justice tomorrow.

Oliver Kay ‏@OliverKayTimes
Those who've campaigned for the truth on Hillsborough were once a suppressed minority. Now the minority are those left clinging to the lies.

My idea was to build Liverpool into a bastion of invincibility. Napoleon had that idea. He wanted to conquer the bloody world.

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,922
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #1442 on: October 6, 2020, 04:51:06 PM »
Quote from: Zee_26 on October  6, 2020, 04:12:07 PM
It's almost like the producers weren't even sure which one was Klopp, so just put his name graphic between them. It's not even centered in the image  ;D.

I'm pretty sure Sky have put the graphic on the wrong one before.
Logged

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,752
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #1443 on: October 6, 2020, 04:53:21 PM »
Quote from: Lusty on October  6, 2020, 04:51:06 PM
I'm pretty sure Sky have put the graphic on the wrong one before.

Last night on SSN they had Jamie and Harry Redknapp in the studio for deadline day, and put Jamie's name on Harry. ;D
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,328
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #1444 on: October 6, 2020, 04:58:29 PM »
Perfect selection of Maguire to illustrate the point, doing calculus in his head ;D
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 PM
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline blert596

  • or is it Simon Peg, Advert: Buy incontinence bed pads from www.incontinencechoice.co.uk Wash & disposable. Trade & Public.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,516
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #1445 on: October 6, 2020, 06:32:45 PM »
Quote from: rossipersempre on October  6, 2020, 04:58:29 PM
Perfect selection of Maguire to illustrate the point, doing calculus in his head ;D

Aaaaah, the Dechambeau of the centre half community.
Logged
All the badge kissing in the world don't make up for the fact that they are, frankly, not Liverpool Football Club. It's not their fault. Its just how it is.

Offline Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,234
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #1446 on: October 13, 2020, 01:22:55 PM »
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,100
  • Dutch Class
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #1447 on: October 13, 2020, 01:47:06 PM »
Logged

Offline Ziltoid

  • Grass. See you at next year's panto (oh no you won't!). Carrot-topped Phallic Snowman Extraordinaire.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,129
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #1448 on: October 13, 2020, 01:59:52 PM »


Not seen Squires for a while

Is Paulie meant to be Bielsa?

Loving Warnock as i assume in 2001 Space Odyssey

And is Hodgson meant to be Jerry in Phoenix Nights "come and get your black bin bags" or am i reading too much into that?
« Last Edit: October 13, 2020, 02:01:40 PM by Ziltoid »
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,949
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #1449 on: October 13, 2020, 02:11:09 PM »
Logged

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,752
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #1450 on: October 13, 2020, 02:47:29 PM »
Colin Wanker looks like Thomas the Tank Engine. ;D

Project Not You, Mate ;D
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline Alisson Wonderland

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 776
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #1451 on: October 13, 2020, 02:47:41 PM »
I love that last panel  ;D ;D
Logged

Offline Only Me

  • Insufferable twat. Brexiteer supreme.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 853
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #1452 on: October 13, 2020, 08:15:55 PM »
 ;D "Kindly venture scorpions" and "transatlantic pyramid enthusiasts"

Absolutely spot on as usual.
Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,046
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #1453 on: October 14, 2020, 11:08:45 AM »
Best one in ages for me, Henry singing Fix You and the Womble panel are highlights.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline Lad

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,193
  • Transforming into a customer.
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #1454 on: October 15, 2020, 09:46:09 AM »
Check out page 1 to see his 'poppy specials' just as brilliant now, three years on.
Logged
Comedian, chameleon, corinthion and caricature.

Offline vicar

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,655
  • Free at last!
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #1455 on: October 20, 2020, 11:42:19 AM »
Logged

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,752
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #1456 on: October 20, 2020, 12:11:17 PM »
God, that whole thing is just brilliant, can't decide which bit is best. The Aguero panel maybe, or Pickford with his glowsticks, or Virgil in hospital, it's all so good. ;D
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,034
  • Bam!
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #1457 on: October 20, 2020, 12:21:09 PM »
Got a feeling we will be seeing his Pickford flying through the air in the future  ;D
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 PM
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,739
  • Truthiness
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #1458 on: October 20, 2020, 12:23:27 PM »
Pickford actually catching the frothaccino is the most ridiculous thing about this week's one.

I did laugh at Hendo's 'Me coffee..' line.  And at Carlo's eyebrow, as always.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Stevie-A

  • Castration Obsessed Latin Grammar Pedant
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,704
  • The Bronte ten bob eyes boxing club.
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #1459 on: October 20, 2020, 12:31:22 PM »
Brilliant. Moyes referring to his Panini sticker as peng was simply inspired.
Logged

Offline Alisson Wonderland

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 776
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #1460 on: October 20, 2020, 12:54:02 PM »
Quote from: Ray K on October 20, 2020, 12:23:27 PM
Pickford actually catching the frothaccino is the most ridiculous thing about this week's one.
I was going to say the same thing  ;D

Being forced to watch West Brom v Burnley on repeat is probably a fitting punishment for him.
Logged

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,739
  • Truthiness
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #1461 on: October 20, 2020, 01:13:41 PM »
Quote from: Stevie-A on October 20, 2020, 12:31:22 PM
Brilliant. Moyes referring to his Panini sticker as peng was simply inspired.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,100
  • Dutch Class
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #1462 on: October 20, 2020, 01:31:37 PM »
Emmeline Pankhurst :lmao
Logged

Offline mallin9

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,006
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #1463 on: October 20, 2020, 02:57:14 PM »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on October 20, 2020, 01:31:37 PM
Emmeline Pankhurst :lmao

More brilliance.  Thought the catching of the coffee was a solid reference to Pickford's save off Matip, which was good.  The last frame got me, Pickford hanging in the air.

Is peng used to mean "I think I look good in that panini picture?"
Logged
You'll Never Walk Alone

Online arthur sarnoff

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,965
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #1464 on: October 20, 2020, 09:07:44 PM »
There's always something I pick up on later on.  This time it's the line (with regards to Pickford) : "Booted into the sun like one of his clearances"

Logged

Offline Reds Flag

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,981
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #1465 on: October 20, 2020, 09:14:34 PM »
Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,046
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #1466 on: October 21, 2020, 11:37:16 AM »
Quote from: Reds Flag on October 20, 2020, 09:14:34 PM
Cathartic...

Squires brilliant again.
My feelings also.

The final panel with Pickford about to chop down Moyes is majestic  ;D So, so good.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,013
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #1467 on: October 21, 2020, 11:53:45 AM »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on October 21, 2020, 11:37:16 AM
My feelings also.

The final panel with Pickford about to chop down Moyes is majestic  ;D So, so good.
Fitting being as Moyes played such a part in increasing the toxicity of the bitters, which led to Saturday's Night of the Short Arms putszh attempt
Logged
Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something!

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Offline zadoktBeast

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 63
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #1468 on: October 21, 2020, 02:42:59 PM »
Flyin Pickford with the thermometer in his mouth  :lmao
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,487
  • Awkward Squad
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #1469 on: October 27, 2020, 12:00:42 PM »
« Last Edit: October 27, 2020, 12:03:53 PM by oojason »
Logged
.
a Useful Links post to help follow the RedMen & football in general for 2020/21; info for tv, streams, IPTV, goal videos, incidents, highlights & full game replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more.

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,100
  • Dutch Class
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #1470 on: October 27, 2020, 12:21:04 PM »
The poppy and track and trace system :lmao
Logged

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,739
  • Truthiness
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #1471 on: October 27, 2020, 12:29:03 PM »
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,752
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #1472 on: October 27, 2020, 12:44:45 PM »
That's brilliant, love the bit about flat screen TVs ;D

Wonder how many people Squires will get on his social media telling him to KeEp PoLiTiCs OuT oF fOoTbAlL!
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,340
    • @hartejack
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #1473 on: Today at 11:57:41 AM »
Logged

Online sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,204
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #1474 on: Today at 12:06:52 PM »
Toby Jones as Cobi Jones.  ;D
Logged

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,654
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty.....pretty pretty good
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
« Reply #1475 on: Today at 12:12:33 PM »
Thats amazing, he actually made the draw for the Rumbelows Cup :lmao
Logged
Quote from: Reeves on June 21, 2020, 09:03:57 PM
Trent is pretty poor at free kicks. Said it for a long time. One decent free kick a few years ago and the commentators think he's Beckham
Pages: 1 ... 32 33 34 35 36 [37]   Go Up
« previous next »
 