Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
Please
login
or
register
.
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Home
Help
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
General Football and Sport
»
Topic:
David Squires - Football cartoonist
« previous
next »
Print
Pages:
1
...
21
22
23
24
25
[
26
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: David Squires - Football cartoonist (Read 85932 times)
rafathegaffa83
RAWK Scribe
Believer
Posts: 29,697
Dutch Class
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
«
Reply #1000 on:
Today
at 01:02:20 PM »
Ancelotti
Coleen Rooney and Hodgson panels are great
Logged
vicar
Believer
Posts: 3,213
Free at last!
Re: David Squires - Football cartoonist
«
Reply #1001 on:
Today
at 01:28:48 PM »
Didn't think it was one of his best, but there are some good captions - "Leave means leave, Garcon" being my favourite!
Logged
Print
Pages:
1
...
21
22
23
24
25
[
26
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
General Football and Sport
»
Topic:
David Squires - Football cartoonist
Page created in 0.034 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.49]
SMF 2.0.15
|
SMF © 2013
,
Simple Machines
XHTML
RSS
WAP2