Massive weight loss programme needed for that, we're all to "large" to do that.



I'll be honest, loved the old standing Kop, but I'm not paying £40/50 a game to be squashed in these days. Lets face it, we're all bigger now, either fatter or taller or more muscular and the room, in my experience, just is not there. Its not nice now when everyone comes up into 306 from the lower Kop and stands in the aisles and its very squashed when letting people in and out of the row.



Regulation seat depth has increased by about a third to cater for the bigger fan. That drawing looks like less than an extra third deep. On that basis it's nowhere near the same capacity but then it is wider. It is however about as deep as permitted front to back.That said, because it is wider and steeper, it will probably look more impressive at least (if it wasn't such a dismal colour)Yes, we were all skinnier and yes, it was great fun. If you got old and fat of course, you got out into the comfy seats in the stands