« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 5 6 7 8 9 [10]   Go Down

Author Topic: Kop to be expanded ...  (Read 192194 times)

Offline Digger John Lewis Xmas Advert dodgy low tempo cover version

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,395
  • Up the Scouse Republic
Re: Kop to be expanded ...
« Reply #360 on: July 29, 2024, 02:04:05 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on July 29, 2024, 01:26:36 pm
TBF I think his comments were deliberately measured to avoid constant asking when will they be done - which if he said they were looking into it (which they almost certainly will be to some extent) would no doubt have happened.

Are you accusing Billy of talking like a politician. The art of answering but not committing to anything?? Aren't you a FSG are good  guy? Though I don't want a big discussion on that subject again ophs 😉
« Last Edit: July 29, 2024, 02:07:46 pm by DiggerJohn »
Logged

Offline Hark the Howard Angels Sing

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,508
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Kop to be expanded ...
« Reply #361 on: July 29, 2024, 02:05:41 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on July 29, 2024, 01:33:38 pm
Yes, it should free up the money for Mbappe.   ;)

And Fekirs knee replacement!
Logged

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,535
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: Kop to be expanded ...
« Reply #362 on: July 29, 2024, 02:31:22 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on July 29, 2024, 12:26:37 pm
Has a look of Lucas.
It is Lucas. Who did you think it was?
Logged

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,458
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Kop to be expanded ...
« Reply #363 on: July 29, 2024, 09:59:57 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on July 29, 2024, 12:37:38 pm
Quote from Billy

https://archive.ph/mPbb5#selection-935.0-462.85
Looks like their plan is still the same as what they said a couple of years ago. Any work on the Kenny and the Kop will be internal improvements, like concourses, facilities, etc.
Logged

Offline Digger John Lewis Xmas Advert dodgy low tempo cover version

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,395
  • Up the Scouse Republic
Re: Kop to be expanded ...
« Reply #364 on: July 29, 2024, 10:04:47 pm »
So no church even. Very disappointing
Logged

Online RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout. Head of the RAWK Vice Squad.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,838
Re: Kop to be expanded ...
« Reply #365 on: July 31, 2024, 07:57:51 am »
Logged
YNWA.

Offline Redric1970

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,939
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Kop to be expanded ...
« Reply #366 on: November 22, 2024, 09:37:03 am »
I found this pic quite interesting showing the new single tier at Everton, much larger than the kop on the same footprint, Im no expert of course, Ive had a season ticket on the kop since it was a terrace and lets be honest its not a patch on the old stand architecturally the only thing that stood out was the fact it had McDonalds at the beginning. It should be the stadiums crown but now with the two new builds its very underwhelming.
Logged

Offline emitime

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,048
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Kop to be expanded ...
« Reply #367 on: November 22, 2024, 11:15:21 am »
Quote from: Redric1970 on November 22, 2024, 09:37:03 am
I found this pic quite interesting showing the new single tier at Everton, much larger than the kop on the same footprint

Much larger in what sense? It's certainly taller... It has 12 fewer rows on it though I think. It might end up with a larger capacity because the corners are filled in (*cough*), but that means it's not on the same footprint; it's waaway wider (65m wider with a rough guess on Google Earth).

The Kop is old, so gets away with shorter leg room, meaning we get way more people in the same area. We can never create anything like it again.

Eventually it might need to be replaced, but replacing it to make it a larger capacity is almost impossible without making it huge.
« Last Edit: November 22, 2024, 11:17:31 am by emitime »
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,415
  • Seis Veces
Re: Kop to be expanded ...
« Reply #368 on: November 22, 2024, 11:42:57 am »
There isn't a single tier at the new EFC stadium, they're all double tiered.

The only way I can think we can make the Kop bigger capacity wise is to do safe standing across the whole stand, and make it so we can fit more bodies on there as opposed to 1 person per 1 'seat'. That'll probably never happen at Liverpool though.

The Kop holds what, 13k? I'm not massively bothered that it's not the biggest by size and capacity, I sort of just wish there was a way that we could have the 13k loudest and most passionate fans we can offer behind that goal. It'd help spread the atmosphere around the ground too.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Santas robbed me shorts

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,640
Re: Kop to be expanded ...
« Reply #369 on: November 22, 2024, 12:37:07 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on November 22, 2024, 11:42:57 am
There isn't a single tier at the new EFC stadium, they're all double tiered.

The only way I can think we can make the Kop bigger capacity wise is to do safe standing across the whole stand, and make it so we can fit more bodies on there as opposed to 1 person per 1 'seat'. That'll probably never happen at Liverpool though.

The Kop holds what, 13k? I'm not massively bothered that it's not the biggest by size and capacity, I sort of just wish there was a way that we could have the 13k loudest and most passionate fans we can offer behind that goal. It'd help spread the atmosphere around the ground too.

Massive weight loss programme needed for that, we're all to "large" to do that.

I'll be honest, loved the old standing Kop, but I'm not paying £40/50 a game to be squashed in these days. Lets face it, we're all bigger now, either fatter or taller or more muscular and the room, in my experience, just is not there. Its not nice now when everyone comes up into 306 from the lower Kop and stands in the aisles and its very squashed when letting people in and out of the row.
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline laddo

  • Forum Perv
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,666
Re: Kop to be expanded ...
« Reply #370 on: November 23, 2024, 10:09:45 am »
Quote from: disgraced cake on November 22, 2024, 11:42:57 am


The only way I can think we can make the Kop bigger capacity wise is to do safe standing across the whole stand, and make it so we can fit more bodies on there as opposed to 1 person per 1 'seat'. That'll probably never happen at Liverpool though.


The Kop is completely safe standing (rail seating) now. You can't change the 1:1 as that's the legal requirement for safe standing.
Logged

Offline Digger John Lewis Xmas Advert dodgy low tempo cover version

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,395
  • Up the Scouse Republic
Re: Kop to be expanded ...
« Reply #371 on: November 23, 2024, 10:24:38 am »
I don't know if you can put a ban on fatties. The PC brigade would block it.  Was watching liverpool goals in the 80s. Kop looks amazing full of skinny mad poor young scousers going crazy. Those days are gone.
Logged

Online Santa couldn't find his reindeer

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,995
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Kop to be expanded ...
« Reply #372 on: November 23, 2024, 10:32:43 am »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on November 23, 2024, 10:24:38 am
I don't know if you can put a ban on fatties. The PC brigade would block it.  Was watching liverpool goals in the 80s. Kop looks amazing full of skinny mad poor young scousers going crazy. Those days are gone.

You can tell a persons region and economic status from looking at them, that's impressive john
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline Santas robbed me shorts

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,640
Re: Kop to be expanded ...
« Reply #373 on: November 23, 2024, 02:16:16 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on November 23, 2024, 10:32:43 am
You can tell a persons region and economic status from looking at them, that's impressive john

The accents in the Kop gave it away

I was one of the skinny lads, now I'm one of the fat bastards ;D
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline Peter McGurk

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,826
Re: Kop to be expanded ...
« Reply #374 on: November 29, 2024, 07:51:46 pm »
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on November 22, 2024, 12:37:07 pm
Massive weight loss programme needed for that, we're all to "large" to do that.

I'll be honest, loved the old standing Kop, but I'm not paying £40/50 a game to be squashed in these days. Lets face it, we're all bigger now, either fatter or taller or more muscular and the room, in my experience, just is not there. Its not nice now when everyone comes up into 306 from the lower Kop and stands in the aisles and its very squashed when letting people in and out of the row.

Regulation seat depth has increased by about a third to cater for the bigger fan. That drawing looks like less than an extra third deep. On that basis it's nowhere near the same capacity but then it is wider. It is however about as deep as permitted front to back.

That said, because it is wider and steeper, it will probably look more impressive at least (if it wasn't such a dismal colour)

Yes, we were all skinnier and yes, it was great fun. If you got old and fat of course, you got out into the comfy seats in the stands
« Last Edit: November 29, 2024, 08:12:18 pm by Peter McGurk »
Logged

Offline Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,725
Re: Kop to be expanded ...
« Reply #375 on: November 30, 2024, 11:09:48 pm »
kop is just too small, same for skd ... we all know it
Logged
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4

Offline Redric1970

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,939
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Kop to be expanded ...
« Reply #376 on: December 1, 2024, 10:14:45 am »
Quote from: Keith Lard on November 30, 2024, 11:09:48 pm
kop is just too small, same for skd ... we all know it

This current kop has never been a great build, Ive had a season ticket in it since it was a terrace (nearly 40 years), the old kop was amazing it had an aura about it and it looked very very intimidating, this current kop as a design isnt great the best part of it when it was first built was the McDonalds in it.
Logged

Offline btroom

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 381
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Kop to be expanded ...
« Reply #377 on: December 4, 2024, 12:07:52 am »
I love the current kop. there is no other stand like this. its very closed and dark from the pitch. looks like lot more than 12k on there
Logged

Online Terrys chocolate orange

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,013
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Kop to be expanded ...
« Reply #378 on: Today at 11:41:42 pm »
Quote from: btroom on December  4, 2024, 12:07:52 am
I love the current kop. there is no other stand like this. its very closed and dark from the pitch. looks like lot more than 12k on there
The old Kop was pretty much the same, only a lot more than 12k on there on a few big nights like Saint-Étienne, 1977.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 5 6 7 8 9 [10]   Go Up
« previous next »
 