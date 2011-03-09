« previous next »
Kop to be expanded ...

Re: Kop to be expanded ...
« Reply #280 on: August 31, 2018, 07:21:51 pm »
Quote from: tarentheara on August 31, 2018, 03:33:09 pm
How many rows did the Kop get expanded by?
It didn't really, just a few of the rows towards the back were extended out to each side. Not sure on exact numbers but I think about 500 seats were added
Re: Kop to be expanded ...
« Reply #281 on: August 31, 2018, 07:26:17 pm »
Quote from: ripsaw19 on August 31, 2018, 07:21:51 pm
It didn't really, just a few of the rows towards the back were extended out to each side. Not sure on exact numbers but I think about 500 seats were added

I seem to recall earlier in the thread they were to partially compensate for adding disabled and wheelchair areas at the base of the Kop?  The added seats don't fully offset the loss in capacity so the Kop actually seats less now?
Re: Kop to be expanded ...
« Reply #282 on: June 20, 2021, 11:14:37 am »
LFC Managing Director Andy Hughes not worried about the size of the Kop in comparison to the new stands

At 7.05 minutes

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HQ3lRqkr_8w
Re: Kop to be expanded ...
« Reply #283 on: June 20, 2021, 04:34:27 pm »
Its not the size, its what you do with it that counts
Re: Kop to be expanded ...
« Reply #284 on: June 20, 2021, 04:35:59 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on June 20, 2021, 04:34:27 pm
Its not the size, its what you do with it that counts
Amen
Re: Kop to be expanded ...
« Reply #285 on: June 20, 2021, 05:00:15 pm »
Although I'd always like to see a bigger Kop, the fact it will be smaller than the other stands doesn't bother me.

I see Anfield (atmosphere wise) something like a theatre. The Kop being the stage playing to the gallery steeped all around it. The size of the stage may be comparatively small, but with the right people on it the magic happens.
Re: Kop to be expanded ...
« Reply #286 on: June 20, 2021, 05:53:05 pm »
The worst thing that could happen to the Kop would be for it to be re-done/modernised. Its old, uncomfortable, dark, the roofs way to low and the seats are far too close together. Which is everything that makes it perfect. Let the rest of the ground turn into a airy cinema, leave the Kop as it is, concentrate on making it safe standing and get the right people in there. Give me a spec up at the back in the dark with sweat dripping off the girders (pwhoooooar) any day.
Re: Kop to be expanded ...
« Reply #287 on: June 20, 2021, 05:58:36 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on June 20, 2021, 05:53:05 pm
The worst thing that could happen to the Kop would be for it to be re-done/modernised. Its old, uncomfortable, dark, the roofs way to low and the seats are far too close together. Which is everything that makes it perfect. Let the rest of the ground turn into a airy cinema, leave the Kop as it is, concentrate on making it safe standing and get the right people in there. Give me a spec up at the back in the dark with sweat dripping off the girders (pwhoooooar) any day.

this
Re: Kop to be expanded ...
« Reply #288 on: June 20, 2021, 06:14:03 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on June 20, 2021, 05:53:05 pm
The worst thing that could happen to the Kop would be for it to be re-done/modernised. Its old, uncomfortable, dark, the roofs way to low and the seats are far too close together. Which is everything that makes it perfect. Let the rest of the ground turn into a airy cinema, leave the Kop as it is, concentrate on making it safe standing and get the right people in there. Give me a spec up at the back in the dark with sweat dripping off the girders (pwhoooooar) any day.


The Kop isn't THAT old you know. The current stand dates from the mid 90s, roughly around the time Everton last won a trophy.



















Ah well, I guess that is pretty old though. ;D  8)
Re: Kop to be expanded ...
« Reply #289 on: June 20, 2021, 08:24:06 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on June 20, 2021, 05:53:05 pm
The worst thing that could happen to the Kop would be for it to be re-done/modernised. Its old, uncomfortable, dark, the roofs way to low and the seats are far too close together. Which is everything that makes it perfect. Let the rest of the ground turn into a airy cinema, leave the Kop as it is, concentrate on making it safe standing and get the right people in there. Give me a spec up at the back in the dark with sweat dripping off the girders (pwhoooooar) any day.

A-fucking-men
Re: Kop to be expanded ...
« Reply #290 on: June 21, 2021, 11:03:04 am »
I dont sit in the kop but I think its looks great. All as one , dark and intimidating.
Re: Kop to be expanded ...
« Reply #291 on: May 27, 2024, 10:23:39 am »
We've had a query via email. Does anyone remember a large rock or bolder that separated the Kop from the Boys Pen?

I stood on the Kop in the early '70's and I haven't got a clue what this is about.
Re: Kop to be expanded ...
« Reply #292 on: May 27, 2024, 10:31:18 am »
Quote from: John C on May 27, 2024, 10:23:39 am
We've had a query via email. Does anyone remember a large rock or bolder that separated the Kop from the Boys Pen?

I stood on the Kop in the early '70's and I haven't got a clue what this is about.

Do they mean the white wall that rose up from one side of the corner entrance on to the terrace?

I was looking at Liverpool newspaper reports from 1927 when the Kop was extended and roofed with the view to writing a post. The Echo journalist referred to this slightly shelved section of the terrace as 'The Whispering Gallery' and its 'sister' on the other side as 'The Pulpit'. The Pulpit phrase stuck - at least that's what it was sometimes still known as in the 1970s and 80s. But I never heard anyone referring to the Whispering Gallery. It became the Boys' Pen eventually of course - not sure when. The sound coming from the Pen was more like banshees than whisperers.
Re: Kop to be expanded ...
« Reply #293 on: May 27, 2024, 11:34:16 am »
I'm not sure to be honest yorky mate, I've sent him your reply and a link to this thread.
Re: Kop to be expanded ...
« Reply #294 on: May 27, 2024, 04:15:47 pm »
The guy's name is Bill, he's got back to us saying the bolder was there in the late 1940's.

I don't suppose anyone on here will remember, not even Chopper  :P
Re: Kop to be expanded ...
« Reply #295 on: May 27, 2024, 05:00:18 pm »
There was a boulder at the northern end of the Kop. You had to climb up it to get to the boys pen. Legend has it thats why only true Scouwzers wear North Face to this day.
Re: Kop to be expanded ...
« Reply #296 on: May 27, 2024, 05:15:36 pm »
Quote from: John C on May 27, 2024, 04:15:47 pm
The guy's name is Bill, he's got back to us saying the bolder was there in the late 1940's.

I don't suppose anyone on here will remember, not even Chopper  :P

They shifted the Boys pen from the Kemlyn side of the Kop to the Main Stand side in the 1947-48 season John. They struggled to finish the job for the opening games of the season apparently (scheduled to open v Man Utd first Weds of September). Maybe someone rolled a boulder up there as a placeholder for the fence that was eventually erected? (Seems a bit mad if they did!)
Re: Kop to be expanded ...
« Reply #297 on: Today at 03:25:43 am »
Quote from: meady1981 on June 20, 2021, 05:53:05 pm
The worst thing that could happen to the Kop would be for it to be re-done/modernised. Its old, uncomfortable, dark, the roofs way to low and the seats are far too close together. Which is everything that makes it perfect. Let the rest of the ground turn into a airy cinema, leave the Kop as it is, concentrate on making it safe standing and get the right people in there. Give me a spec up at the back in the dark with sweat dripping off the girders (pwhoooooar) any day.

I think you can have both with some careful thought and design. Safe standing would make a massive difference to keeping that link with the old traditions. Not as life affirming and chaotic, but less risk of having someone piss down your leg or being thrown 20 years forward when we score (still think this is up there with the most exhilarating experiences I've had in life, but it wasn't the safest!).

I want to see it wrapped around at the sides like the old Kop. I want it to be huge and in proportion to the ground like the old Kop. I want to hear the corrugated iron being rattled too. I want it to be cheap so working people can have access too.

And I'm fine with the roof being too low if you can get a few more hundred or thousand in at the back for a fiver or a tenner just be there, just to support the team with your mates from school and create the noise.

Magic as it still is, it needs some careful thought and updating. I basically agree with you and Alan that we don't want a comfy sanitised update though.
