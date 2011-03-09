The worst thing that could happen to the Kop would be for it to be re-done/modernised. Its old, uncomfortable, dark, the roofs way to low and the seats are far too close together. Which is everything that makes it perfect. Let the rest of the ground turn into a airy cinema, leave the Kop as it is, concentrate on making it safe standing and get the right people in there. Give me a spec up at the back in the dark with sweat dripping off the girders (pwhoooooar) any day.



I think you can have both with some careful thought and design. Safe standing would make a massive difference to keeping that link with the old traditions. Not as life affirming and chaotic, but less risk of having someone piss down your leg or being thrown 20 years forward when we score (still think this is up there with the most exhilarating experiences I've had in life, but it wasn't the safest!).I want to see it wrapped around at the sides like the old Kop. I want it to be huge and in proportion to the ground like the old Kop. I want to hear the corrugated iron being rattled too. I want it to be cheap so working people can have access too.And I'm fine with the roof being too low if you can get a few more hundred or thousand in at the back for a fiver or a tenner just be there, just to support the team with your mates from school and create the noise.Magic as it still is, it needs some careful thought and updating. I basically agree with you and Alan that we don't want a comfy sanitised update though.