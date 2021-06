The worst thing that could happen to the Kop would be for it to be re-done/modernised. It’s old, uncomfortable, dark, the roofs way to low and the seats are far too close together. Which is everything that makes it perfect. Let the rest of the ground turn into a airy cinema, leave the Kop as it is, concentrate on making it safe standing and get the right people in there. Give me a spec up at the back in the dark with sweat dripping off the girders (pwhoooooar) any day.