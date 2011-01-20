« previous next »
Online gerrardisgod

Re: General Athletics Thread
« Reply #240 on: August 27, 2023, 08:55:19 pm »
Wow, what a final leg from the Dutch!
Online Crosby Nick

Re: General Athletics Thread
« Reply #241 on: August 27, 2023, 08:56:20 pm »
Was about to say wow too! What a finish. And another relay bronze for GB. Smashed the medal target I think.
Offline Ray K

Re: General Athletics Thread
« Reply #242 on: August 27, 2023, 08:59:13 pm »
That's the second-best last minute winner I've seen today. And that was magnificent from Femke.
Offline Circa1892

Re: General Athletics Thread
« Reply #243 on: August 27, 2023, 09:30:44 pm »
What an absolute treat this whole week has been. Some sensational performances, Bols continued redemption - some great displays from Britain - medals all over the globe. And Steve Cram is the absolute best commentator. Loved it.
Online Jean Girard

Re: General Athletics Thread
« Reply #244 on: October 8, 2023, 05:22:57 pm »
Some run by Kiptum in Chicago there. Didn't think anyone would get near Kipchoge anytime soon. To take 30 odd seconds off it is nuts. Only 23 too. He'll have to go sub 2 at some point without all the Dave Brailsford flying V stuff. Mind blowing performance
Offline kavah

Re: General Athletics Thread
« Reply #245 on: October 8, 2023, 05:34:22 pm »
^ yes. Amazing. He could break 2 hours.
Offline Circa1892

Re: General Athletics Thread
« Reply #246 on: October 8, 2023, 05:47:18 pm »
I assume he was wearing those new adidas that broke the womens record the other week?
Offline kavah

Re: General Athletics Thread
« Reply #247 on: October 8, 2023, 06:07:54 pm »
^ Nike
Offline Scottymuser

Re: General Athletics Thread
« Reply #248 on: October 10, 2023, 11:05:40 am »
I see Chinese state censorship is continuing to be stupid.  Now censoring the two athletes who happened to run in lanes 4 and 6 celebrating as their picture showed the number 64 - because they interpret anytthing 64 related as a direct referent to the Tiananmen Square massacre
Offline Sangria

Re: General Athletics Thread
« Reply #249 on: January 23, 2024, 08:07:20 pm »
Just found out that one of the most influential athletes of all time died last year.

Dick Fosbury (March 6, 1947  March 12, 2023)

Imagine revolutionising your sport by pioneering a technique that no one before you had ever envisioned, with every athlete after you following your footsteps.
Offline AshbourneRed

Re: General Athletics Thread
« Reply #250 on: February 11, 2024, 11:32:05 pm »
Kelvin Kiptum has died in a car crash according to Kenyan news. So sad to think of all he had ahead of him. RIP.

https://nation.africa/kenya/sports/athletics/shock-as-world-marathon-record-holder-kiptum-coach-die-in-road-accident-4522064
Offline Red Ol

Re: General Athletics Thread
« Reply #251 on: February 11, 2024, 11:36:18 pm »
Quote from: AshbourneRed on February 11, 2024, 11:32:05 pm
Kelvin Kiptum has died in a car crash according to Kenyan news. So sad to think of all he had ahead of him. RIP.

https://nation.africa/kenya/sports/athletics/shock-as-world-marathon-record-holder-kiptum-coach-die-in-road-accident-4522064

Oh dear. RIP. How sad
Online Peabee

Re: General Athletics Thread
« Reply #252 on: February 12, 2024, 12:02:24 am »
Quote from: AshbourneRed on February 11, 2024, 11:32:05 pm
Kelvin Kiptum has died in a car crash according to Kenyan news. So sad to think of all he had ahead of him. RIP.

https://nation.africa/kenya/sports/athletics/shock-as-world-marathon-record-holder-kiptum-coach-die-in-road-accident-4522064

Devastating news. RIP

We'll also never know fast he could have been. Marathon WR at 23. Exciting talent.
Offline kavah

Re: General Athletics Thread
« Reply #253 on: February 12, 2024, 02:04:58 am »
Gosh, how sad, Maybe he could have broken 2 hours, an amazing athlete RIP
Offline Boaty McBoatface

Re: General Athletics Thread
« Reply #254 on: February 12, 2024, 02:16:21 am »
What a shock. 24 is no age at all. Even double that age is too young. Such a shame. RIP.
Online duvva 💅

Re: General Athletics Thread
« Reply #255 on: February 12, 2024, 04:04:19 am »
Horrific. State of the vehicle.

Really sad that RIP
Offline TipTopKop

Re: General Athletics Thread
« Reply #256 on: February 12, 2024, 04:17:50 am »
RIP, read about that, horrific news.
Offline Circa1892

Re: General Athletics Thread
« Reply #257 on: February 12, 2024, 09:55:53 pm »
Absolute shocker.

Without any shadow of a doubt one of the greatest sportsmen wholl have lived. Was probably just a couple of months away from sporting immortality in Rotterdam.
Offline RedG13

Re: General Athletics Thread
« Reply #258 on: February 13, 2024, 05:39:40 am »
Quote from: AshbourneRed on February 11, 2024, 11:32:05 pm
Kelvin Kiptum has died in a car crash according to Kenyan news. So sad to think of all he had ahead of him. RIP.

https://nation.africa/kenya/sports/athletics/shock-as-world-marathon-record-holder-kiptum-coach-die-in-road-accident-4522064
Awful news RIP.
Online Drinks Sangria

Re: General Athletics Thread
« Reply #259 on: February 13, 2024, 07:07:21 am »
Horrible to hear about Kiptum. So much achieved already but so, so much potential to achieve even more. I legitimately thought hed get the first legal sub-2, and a showdown between him and the greatest marathon runner of all time in Kipchoge was brewing for the Olympics.

Horrid news and makes you realise it can happen at any time. Thoughts are with his young family. Awful.
Online Drinks Sangria

Re: General Athletics Thread
« Reply #260 on: February 13, 2024, 07:10:48 am »
On some athletics news, Josh Kerr broke the world short track (indoor) two miles record over the weekend, running 08:00 flat. Really loving the disrespect and dislike he and Ingebrigtsen are building, its going to be an interesting build up to the Olympics. Jakob is obviously the superior runner, but theres something in what Kerr said; hes better than me 364 days of the year, but if that one day Im better falls on a final, so be it. Essentially what happened at the world champs.

Rory Leonard ran a 03:51 mile in Monaco to become the 5th fastest Brit of all time and I believe the first British father-son pair to ever go sun 4. Callum Elson did an indoor 03:53 in Boston to qualify for worlds - this lad only properly took up running 4 years ago in his early 20s, what hes achieved is nothing short of remarkable.
Online Drinks Sangria

Re: General Athletics Thread
« Reply #261 on: February 18, 2024, 09:52:23 am »
Some elite times in the Seville marathon this morning, with the course record falling.

Phil Sesemann may just have dipped inside the Olympic qualifying time to represent GB. Hes a full time NHS doctor.
Offline Circa1892

Re: General Athletics Thread
« Reply #262 on: March 3, 2024, 11:58:14 am »
Some great stuff on show at the world indoors. Couple of great displays by the Brits in the womens pole vault and the mens 3000. Kerr looks brilliant but obviously Ingibritsen not there.

Femke Bol with an absolutely insane demolition of the field in the 400m - genuinely Bolt like in the complete ease and gap in class relative to everyone else - mad she wont be doing it in the Olympics!
Online Peabee

Re: General Athletics Thread
« Reply #263 on: April 21, 2024, 11:48:47 am »
Bekele, at 41, in the front 2 at the London Marathon. Great if he wins.
Offline Ziltoid

Re: General Athletics Thread
« Reply #264 on: May 14, 2024, 02:53:10 pm »
My youngest lad is the Yorkshire 3000m champion (under 15) 9:40.77 and finished 2nd in the 1500m in 4:25 (unfortunately the lad who beat him is the quickest in the country).  In both races he ran a 64 second last lap.  PB by 9 seconds in both races
Online Crosby Nick

Re: General Athletics Thread
« Reply #265 on: May 14, 2024, 04:11:55 pm »
Thats quality Zilts. Congratulations to him.
Offline whtwht

Re: General Athletics Thread
« Reply #266 on: May 14, 2024, 04:12:59 pm »
Quote from: Ziltoid on May 14, 2024, 02:53:10 pm
My youngest lad is the Yorkshire 3000m champion (under 15) 9:40.77 and finished 2nd in the 1500m in 4:25 (unfortunately the lad who beat him is the quickest in the country).  In both races he ran a 64 second last lap.  PB by 9 seconds in both races

That's quality!! Well done to him.
Offline Ziltoid

Re: General Athletics Thread
« Reply #267 on: May 14, 2024, 04:23:30 pm »
Cheers chaps
Online Drinks Sangria

Re: General Athletics Thread
« Reply #268 on: May 14, 2024, 10:31:32 pm »
Quote from: Ziltoid on May 14, 2024, 02:53:10 pm
My youngest lad is the Yorkshire 3000m champion (under 15) 9:40.77 and finished 2nd in the 1500m in 4:25 (unfortunately the lad who beat him is the quickest in the country).  In both races he ran a 64 second last lap.  PB by 9 seconds in both races
Wow. Congratulations to your son, phenomenal times at his age. I know you wont want to be putting pressure on the lad but is college in America anywhere in the back of your thoughts? A 09:40 3km is quite sensational at his age and if he is kicking a 64 second last lap he has sub-1:50 800m potential.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: General Athletics Thread
« Reply #269 on: May 25, 2024, 10:59:52 pm »
Cracking Mile race from Eugene there. Josh Kerr led from the front and beat Ingebritsen and Jake Wightman.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: General Athletics Thread
« Reply #270 on: May 30, 2024, 11:54:48 pm »
New European Record for Matt Hudson-Smith in the 400m tonight, 44.07.
Online sinnermichael

Re: General Athletics Thread
« Reply #271 on: Today at 01:04:07 pm »
Bit strange that the European Championships aren't on TV and can only be watched online.
