« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Down

Author Topic: London advice  (Read 3960 times)

Online djahern

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,278
Re: London advice
« Reply #80 on: September 24, 2021, 05:10:48 pm »
Weather is good, do the Bermondsey beer mile
Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,178
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: London advice
« Reply #81 on: September 24, 2021, 05:17:11 pm »
Take your pick

https://city-guide.london/events/?whats-on=tomorrow

Harry Potter is being shown at the Albert
« Last Edit: September 24, 2021, 05:18:44 pm by WhereAngelsPlay »
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,080
Re: London advice
« Reply #82 on: September 24, 2021, 05:30:34 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on September 24, 2021, 04:50:57 pm
Chose to not be single then? ;D

Hahaha! It has all worked out well to be honest, the reason I was going with the lads was that one of them was booked in to get his teeth done down there and they cancelled the day before! Ended up getting our money back and just booked to go with her tomorrow instead to celebrate our 10 years  ;D


Hahahaha already taken her up there a few times Nick  ;D
Logged

Online Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,952
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: London advice
« Reply #83 on: September 24, 2021, 05:41:43 pm »
If youre in Piccadilly (which end?) you can do loads within walking distance. Walk down through Piccadilly Circus, past Trafalgar Square down to Hungerford bridge - fantastic views of the Thames at night and plenty of restaurants on the Southbank - If you like Mexican try to get a table at Wahaca Southbank. Food is great, nice and relaxed and views over the thames. Or grab a drink and walk back over Waterloo Bridge and up into Covent Garden and theatre land. Loads of good restaurants - avoid the big chain restaurants. What sort of food do you like?

If you have time go to Tate Modern. Never mind the art (although they have amazing stuff) there's a bar and restaurant at the top and great views from the new extension. You can walk over the Millennium Bridge to St Pauls.

Stay away from Leicester Square itself but if you like Chinese food there are some great places in Chinatown (obviously).
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,178
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: London advice
« Reply #84 on: September 24, 2021, 05:45:45 pm »
I don't think that I've ever been to London and not gone to Chinatown.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,550
  • JFT96
Re: London advice
« Reply #85 on: September 24, 2021, 05:56:21 pm »
If you want a really eccentric dining experience go to Wong Kei's in Chinatown ;D
Logged

Offline meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,767
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: London advice
« Reply #86 on: September 24, 2021, 08:51:45 pm »
Best pub in soho is the French house. Thats all I have to add.
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Mr Miyage.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,147
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: London advice
« Reply #87 on: September 25, 2021, 12:21:23 am »
Quote from: Welshred on September 24, 2021, 05:56:21 pm
If you want a really eccentric dining experience go to Wong Kei's in Chinatown ;D

I went there when I first worked in London. Nearly had a fight with about 5 waiters and a chef with a machete until the work bods explained that it was all just a bit of a joke.
Logged
Sorry everyone. Likely to be off on a rant at the drop of an annoyed otter.

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,325
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: London advice
« Reply #88 on: September 25, 2021, 09:34:31 am »
Quote from: Welshred on September 24, 2021, 05:56:21 pm
If you want a really eccentric dining experience go to Wong Kei's in Chinatown ;D

love it  :lickin

Quote from: meady1981 on September 24, 2021, 08:51:45 pm
Best pub in soho is the French house. Thats all I have to add.

Shout, Tom Baker's local
Logged

Offline Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,053
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: London
« Reply #89 on: September 25, 2021, 10:10:00 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on September 24, 2021, 04:46:32 pm
Thinks have changed and Im going down for the night tomorrow with my girlfriend instead haha! Any recommendations for things to do with her and also any decent bars to watch the fight in? We are staying by Piccadilly.

Official London Supporters Club will be getting together for the Brentford game here: https://www.sportsbarandgrill.co.uk/marylebone

I'd imagine they'll be showing the fight afterwards too.
Logged

Offline meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,767
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: London advice
« Reply #90 on: September 25, 2021, 11:48:43 am »
Quote from: kavah on September 25, 2021, 09:34:31 am
love it  :lickin

Shout, Tom Baker's local

Used to work opposite the F house, Spent many a sunny long-lunchtime stood outside drinking Breton cider. Its mad thinking back, we could be seen from the office but no one cared it was part of the job (advertising). Theyd just come join us.

Loads of good ones round there, Coach and Horses, Blue posts, Star and Garter, John Snow, Shaston. Havent really been for 5 years now though so they could all be flats.
« Last Edit: September 25, 2021, 11:51:28 am by meady1981 »
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,966
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: London advice
« Reply #91 on: Yesterday at 11:08:47 am »
My job's in the smoke but I'm remote and it might stay that way as yknow, look at the world, they are promising it outright

Sort of like the idea that there's a reason to go down there every so often, without having to move, I can enjoy things - you bet I'd be a tourist

Seeing London regularly and intimately without the hassle of living and working in London just sounds fabulous

nothing to ask, nothing further to say, but I've read this thread this morning with a smile on my gob  :)
Logged

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,786
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: London advice
« Reply #92 on: Today at 03:13:05 pm »
Looking for restaurant recommendations from anyone who knows the capital well.

We're staying in Enfield ahead of going to Spurs stadium for the NFL on the Sunday. Want somewhere really good for food on the Saturday night that isn't going to be a headache to get back to the hotel from, and is perhaps a cuisine you're unlikely to run into up here in the North West.

I'm thinking East/West African, maybe Caribbean, open to suggestions though, I want something as authentic as possible. Happy to take the tube or taxi, just don't want to feel massively stranded. We'll be spending most of the day around the Tate Modern and Portrait Gallery, if that makes any bones.

Don't mind paying a decent amount but don't want to be out hundreds for one meal.

If anyone has recommendations or input, it would be appreciated.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,080
Re: London advice
« Reply #93 on: Today at 03:25:23 pm »
So I went, got twatted from 11am onwards, remember much of our match but none of the fight as I was too busy chatting wham at this point. Got in at 4:30am, woke up at 7am and went out at 9am to go shopping without realising nowhere opens until 12am. Found out our 17:05 train had been cancelled at 3pm, went to Euston and had to pile on the early train with a load of others fighting for a seat.

After going to London for 2 nights last month, I think I'm done with this city for a good while.
Logged
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Up
« previous next »
 