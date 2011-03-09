If youre in Piccadilly (which end?) you can do loads within walking distance. Walk down through Piccadilly Circus, past Trafalgar Square down to Hungerford bridge - fantastic views of the Thames at night and plenty of restaurants on the Southbank - If you like Mexican try to get a table at Wahaca Southbank. Food is great, nice and relaxed and views over the thames. Or grab a drink and walk back over Waterloo Bridge and up into Covent Garden and theatre land. Loads of good restaurants - avoid the big chain restaurants. What sort of food do you like?



If you have time go to Tate Modern. Never mind the art (although they have amazing stuff) there's a bar and restaurant at the top and great views from the new extension. You can walk over the Millennium Bridge to St Pauls.



Stay away from Leicester Square itself but if you like Chinese food there are some great places in Chinatown (obviously).