Looking for restaurant recommendations from anyone who knows the capital well.
We're staying in Enfield ahead of going to Spurs stadium for the NFL on the Sunday. Want somewhere really good for food on the Saturday night that isn't going to be a headache to get back to the hotel from, and is perhaps a cuisine you're unlikely to run into up here in the North West.
I'm thinking East/West African, maybe Caribbean, open to suggestions though, I want something as authentic as possible. Happy to take the tube or taxi, just don't want to feel massively stranded. We'll be spending most of the day around the Tate Modern and Portrait Gallery, if that makes any bones.
Don't mind paying a decent amount but don't want to be out hundreds for one meal.
If anyone has recommendations or input, it would be appreciated.