you take that krovak fella he probs has so many tickets under different names will never get caught unless folk who use him report him and take his cards and report it. I wouldn't be surprised if his name isn't Adam Krovak.
I've actually went along with some touts online as being a genuine seller, they believed me. Then I told them I couldn't go and reported them.
One fella actually sent me his driver's license and facetimed me, so sent all that info including his name and the pub he operates from, he told me he had at least 20 (!!!!!!) season tickets.
It can be tackled, but the club need to invest a lot of time and money.