Author Topic: Ticketing changes to reduce touting - discussion and ideas  (Read 105298 times)

Re: Ticketing changes to reduce touting - discussion and ideas
Quote from: Lush is the best medicine... on January  3, 2020, 11:14:07 PM
that guy is a fucking moron as he could have got a corporate for less
should be looking to push the low level corporate tickets to these as ironically it would be a lot cheaper to them, the touts sadly make a killing off the information gap

The problem is the cheapest hospitality, is being bought by credit hunters and raffled off.
Re: Ticketing changes to reduce touting - discussion and ideas
Quote from: Flyhalf on January  3, 2020, 09:50:13 PM
Guy directly behind me last night was telling anyone who cared to listen that hed paid £500 for his ticket from a tout, had to pick it up from a residential address and leave his driving licence. Definitely reporting it. Not sure whether it was a paper ticket or members card as I was only earwigging!

Deffo report that. Note the row and seat and request what they plan to do with it. That's shocking.
Re: Ticketing changes to reduce touting - discussion and ideas
Anyone paying £500 for a game of footy needs their head testing.
Re: Ticketing changes to reduce touting - discussion and ideas
Quote from: bertiemee on January  4, 2020, 12:02:25 AM
Deffo report that. Note the row and seat and request what they plan to do with it. That's shocking.

Have the block, row and seat so will email this morning.
Re: Ticketing changes to reduce touting - discussion and ideas
Why don’t the club look on these resale sites and take the stand, row and seat number? Trace it back to who bought it via the LFC website, and ban them. Surely it can’t be that difficult? Or are they just not bothered once all the tickets have sold out at their end?
Re: Ticketing changes to reduce touting - discussion and ideas
Quote from: geow6 on January  4, 2020, 06:52:35 PM
Why dont the club look on these resale sites and take the stand, row and seat number? Trace it back to who bought it via the LFC website, and ban them. Surely it cant be that difficult? Or are they just not bothered once all the tickets have sold out at their end?

Most places wont display those details, as the tickets are only sourced if they sell
Re: Ticketing changes to reduce touting - discussion and ideas
Quote from: daindan on January  4, 2020, 08:06:24 PM
Most places wont display those details, as the tickets are only sourced if they sell

The club could quite easily buy up the tickets and get the majority of touts gone for good
Re: Ticketing changes to reduce touting - discussion and ideas
Quote from: qBlaz3 on January  4, 2020, 09:39:32 PM
The club could quite easily buy up the tickets and get the majority of touts gone for good

True
Re: Ticketing changes to reduce touting - discussion and ideas
Bumped into a French lad in Anny Road Thursday who used to live with a mate of mine in a shared house.. told me him and his 4 mates from France paid £1k in total for their 5 tickets..
Re: Ticketing changes to reduce touting - discussion and ideas
Been seeing comments on facebook from a few mates asking if Adam Krovak is genuine. I messaged him asking if he had any tickets for the Sheff Utd game he replied back No then I got a message early hours in the morning saying pair £280.

Will be reported.
Re: Ticketing changes to reduce touting - discussion and ideas
Quote from: ScottishKopite on Today at 12:21:52 PM
Been seeing comments on facebook from a few mates asking if Adam Krovak is genuine. I messaged him asking if he had any tickets for the Sheff Utd game he replied back No then I got a message early hours in the morning saying pair £280.

Will be reported.

He has loads for sale every game.

Saw someone turned away from the Kop yesterday with a paper ticket and he went to police nearby and pointed out a guy (whom I assumed sold it him).  Not sure why anyone risks buying off those outside the ground.
Re: Ticketing changes to reduce touting - discussion and ideas
Quote from: ChrisLFCKOP on Today at 01:00:56 PM
He has loads for sale every game.

Saw someone turned away from the Kop yesterday with a paper ticket and he went to police nearby and pointed out a guy (whom I assumed sold it him).  Not sure why anyone risks buying off those outside the ground.

The balls on the guy selling outside to hand over a fake ticket and still be there in plain sight when the victim returns.
Re: Ticketing changes to reduce touting - discussion and ideas
Bet the Police didn't do anything! You hear touts quite often saying "Any spares? Buy or sell" etc right outside and never seen the Police do anything.
Re: Ticketing changes to reduce touting - discussion and ideas
Quote from: ChrisLFCKOP on Today at 01:00:56 PM
He has loads for sale every game.

Saw someone turned away from the Kop yesterday with a paper ticket and he went to police nearby and pointed out a guy (whom I assumed sold it him).  Not sure why anyone risks buying off those outside the ground.

I could imagine paying £140 for a ticket. when I go to games I stay down in Liverpool and sometimes drive or take the train to much to do in one day drive down and back.

normally come down with my dad 

£140 ticket
£40 petrol one way
£50 hotel

so £230 each before we buy a drink or food. so probs around £300 for a game v Sheffield United. 
Re: Ticketing changes to reduce touting - discussion and ideas
Quote from: Shanklygates on Today at 01:19:24 PM
Bet the Police didn't do anything! You hear touts quite often saying "Any spares? Buy or sell" etc right outside and never seen the Police do anything.

They did speak to the guy who was talking to two Asian men at the time.  They did search him too, but assume they don't have tickets on them.

Lost track of what happened after that.
Re: Ticketing changes to reduce touting - discussion and ideas
Quote from: ChrisLFCKOP on Today at 01:39:53 PM
They did speak to the guy who was talking to two Asian men at the time.  They did search him too, but assume they don't have tickets on them.

Lost track of what happened after that.

That's terrible.
Re: Ticketing changes to reduce touting - discussion and ideas
Have tracked some touts on facebook and other channels and reported them all to the club, hope they do something about it.
I can only afford (time and money) to come over to Anfield once a year (from Belgium) but always buy my tickets trough membership sales, it's those who keep feeding the touts that are keeping this shit alive.
Re: Ticketing changes to reduce touting - discussion and ideas
Quote from: exCite on Today at 02:37:31 PM
Have tracked some touts on facebook and other channels and reported them all to the club, hope they do something about it.
I can only afford (time and money) to come over to Anfield once a year (from Belgium) but always buy my tickets trough membership sales, it's those who keep feeding the touts that are keeping this shit alive.

you take that krovak fella he probs has so many tickets under different names will never get caught unless folk who use him report him and take his cards and report it. I wouldn't be surprised if his name isn't Adam Krovak.
Re: Ticketing changes to reduce touting - discussion and ideas
Quote from: ScottishKopite on Today at 02:45:15 PM
you take that krovak fella he probs has so many tickets under different names will never get caught unless folk who use him report him and take his cards and report it. I wouldn't be surprised if his name isn't Adam Krovak.

I've actually went along with some touts online as being a genuine seller, they believed me. Then I told them I couldn't go and reported them.
One fella actually sent me his driver's license and facetimed me, so sent all that info including his name and the pub he operates from, he told me he had at least 20 (!!!!!!) season tickets.

It can be tackled, but the club need to invest a lot of time and money.
Re: Ticketing changes to reduce touting - discussion and ideas
Quote from: exCite on Today at 02:55:31 PM
I've actually went along with some touts online as being a genuine seller, they believed me. Then I told them I couldn't go and reported them.
One fella actually sent me his driver's license and facetimed me, so sent all that info including his name and the pub he operates from, he told me he had at least 20 (!!!!!!) season tickets.

It can be tackled, but the club need to invest a lot of time and money.

I was going to do that but I don't see anything actually being done. I have contacted Liverpool about a issue I have myself and still no response.
Re: Ticketing changes to reduce touting - discussion and ideas
 :butt :butt

Charging more than face value so he doesn't lose out....
Re: Ticketing changes to reduce touting - discussion and ideas
Quote from: ChrisLFCKOP on Today at 05:58:12 PM
:butt :butt

Charging more than face value so he doesn't lose out....
"loose out"
Re: Ticketing changes to reduce touting - discussion and ideas
Quote from: Shanklygates on Today at 01:19:24 PM
You hear touts quite often saying "Any spares? Buy or sell" etc right outside and never seen the Police do anything.

The fakes is just a horrible thing to do to anyone.

But some of the buy and sell people - at least this is some good and 'honest' touting - buying tickets from those selling genuine last minute spares outside the ground, and taking a risk and making a small mark up. It's the old fashioned way and sort of don't mind it. As long as they are not fake, and you're buying/selling on the day, it's not a massive issue - in a way they are helping out by making sure a seat does not go empty. (The club can but don't choose to let you give the ticket up to KO). Not sure how they operate in the fan card era though - not many paper tickets these days.


So for this name thing then - when we getting the figures on the masses of touts we've uncovered. If it's 0 then that's a bit embarrassing.
