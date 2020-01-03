You hear touts quite often saying "Any spares? Buy or sell" etc right outside and never seen the Police do anything.



The fakes is just a horrible thing to do to anyone.But some of the buy and sell people - at least this is some good and 'honest' touting - buying tickets from those selling genuine last minute spares outside the ground, and taking a risk and making a small mark up. It's the old fashioned way and sort of don't mind it. As long as they are not fake, and you're buying/selling on the day, it's not a massive issue - in a way they are helping out by making sure a seat does not go empty. (The club can but don't choose to let you give the ticket up to KO). Not sure how they operate in the fan card era though - not many paper tickets these days.So for this name thing then - when we getting the figures on the masses of touts we've uncovered. If it's 0 then that's a bit embarrassing.