I am still stunned by just how well they ended the show, but my thoughts are now turning to the film they have made, Seven Kings Must Die. I thought it may be interesting for us to speculate how they do this film. My biggest curiosity is going to be the relationship between Edward and Uhtred considering how the series ended (not trying to give too many spoilers away). That is going to be the main question for me, as it could dictate so much of what they do with the material. History wise, it's Æthelstan who is the person who becomes the first King of a unified England, but I wouldn't be surprised if much stands in the way of that happening. Speaking of Æthelstan, I thought Harry Gilby who played him was excellent throughout series five, I remembered him from the film Tolkien, he was superb in that as well. Also, I thought that last scene in the show of Uhtred and Æthelstan duelling in the court yard was interesting, a bit of foreshadowing maybe? What does everyone think?