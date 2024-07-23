« previous next »
Re: Elections in Europe
Reply #1720 on: July 23, 2024, 02:32:36 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on July 23, 2024, 01:59:45 pm
I don't think RN will mind that too much.  That - along with them being denied any of the senior positions within the National Assembly - will just be used to demonstrate that "the system" is acting to shut them out.

It's certainly a weird dynamic as RN are the single biggest party (126 seats) but the alliance of anti-RN parties (the majority of the other 461 seats) still dwarves them.  I'm not sure if it makes me want PR or that we should stick with FPTP.

Yeah makes me laugh how a number of progressives just laud PR. I am not sure that element of working together would work here.

Also under PR i imagine the Tories would have kept a lot of their MPs that got booted out based on profile.
Re: Elections in Europe
Reply #1721 on: July 23, 2024, 04:10:08 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on July 23, 2024, 01:59:45 pm
I don't think RN will mind that too much.  That - along with them being denied any of the senior positions within the National Assembly - will just be used to demonstrate that "the system" is acting to shut them out.

It's certainly a weird dynamic as RN are the single biggest party (126 seats) but the alliance of anti-RN parties (the majority of the other 461 seats) still dwarves them.  I'm not sure if it makes me want PR or that we should stick with FPTP.

France is an example where an alternative system works.

Alternative Vote on 1 ballot is a system that is very possible in 2024. We have changed all aspects of our lives with tech. Why are we voting like it is 1824?

An alternative ballot system allows for individuals to 1) express what they want and 2) decide a compromise option themselves and not have the compromise decided by party leaders. People also get to vote for a candidate in their immediate district and not from a list supplied by party elders.

PR puts the decisions in the hands of party leaders. Voters' wishes come 2nd.
FPTP allows governments with 30% of the popular vote to get 60% of seats and call it 'a mandate'. Voter's wishes come in last place...

AV empowers voters. Not parties. Voters' desires and compromises are 1st and foremost.
Re: Elections in Europe
Reply #1722 on: August 25, 2024, 12:00:27 pm
quite strange how little coverage Macron still not handing over power in France is getting in the UK,even after he begged to stay on for continuity during the Olympics
Re: Elections in Europe
Reply #1723 on: August 25, 2024, 03:03:53 pm
Quote from: classycarra on August 25, 2024, 12:00:27 pm
quite strange how little coverage Macron still not handing over power in France is getting in the UK,even after he begged to stay on for continuity during the Olympics

Yeah. Amongst the whole relief everybody had after not voting in the Far right, France are actually in a bit of a mess.
Re: Elections in Europe
Reply #1724 on: September 1, 2024, 07:35:04 pm
German far-right party AfD poised for state election victory in east

Alternative für Deutschland leader speaks of historic success of top place in Thuringia and second in Saxony

https://www.theguardian.com/world/article/2024/sep/01/german-far-right-party-afd-state-election-victory-thuringia
Re: Elections in Europe
Reply #1725 on: September 2, 2024, 04:02:16 am
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on September  1, 2024, 07:35:04 pm
German far-right party AfD poised for state election victory in east

Alternative für Deutschland leader speaks of historic success of top place in Thuringia and second in Saxony

https://www.theguardian.com/world/article/2024/sep/01/german-far-right-party-afd-state-election-victory-thuringia

Not surprising. Most of the ex Warsaw pact have tilted populist right. East Germany is no exception I guess.
Re: Elections in Europe
Reply #1726 on: September 2, 2024, 10:42:41 am
Quote from: Giono on September  2, 2024, 04:02:16 am
Not surprising. Most of the ex Warsaw pact have tilted populist right. East Germany is no exception I guess.


Dismissing as just a bunch of ex-Warsaw Pact countries is dangerous.

Italy's government is led by a far-right populist party. In France, only an unusual effort to temporarily unify centre-left and left parties kept the far-right populists out. In Finland, the far-right populists came a very close second and are in coalition with that country's version of the Tory Party. In the UK, the far-right populists got the third highest number of votes in July - with just under half the votes that Labour got. And the story of the far-right populists gaining support is the same across most of Europe.

We've almost sleepwalked into the situation where growing disaffection with the way millions and millions of mostly [traditionally] working class people see their countries run have turned their backs on the left-wing political parties/movements that have historically been the destination of those feeling disenfranchised from the socio-economic 'status quo'.

Parties with their origins on the left have drifted further and further rightwards with their economics to largely embrace the pervasive 'corporate capitalism' (or neoliberalism, whatever you want to call it), and now focus their differentiating policies at social/cultural policy.

The 'mainstream centre-left' parties across Europe - the equivalents of our Labour Party seem mostly to view leftists/socialists as more of an enemy than they do the traditional centre-right conservatives.

Populations in Europe have had a general upward curve in the quality of life since WW2, but since around the time of the Global Financial Crash, the gradual but fairly constant improvements to people's perceptions of the quality of life has stalled or even reversed.

It's a centuries-old effect that, during bad times, the yokels have turned on 'outsiders'. I've seen experts explaining it's likely an instinctive reaction with its roots in our evolutionary past (wariness of 'outsiders' is prevalent in animal communities). If that's the case, then it's been a relatively easy sell by those in the media and/or with huge social media resources, who are seeking to further their own agendas (which range from simple maximisation of profit, to more perniciously trying to destabilise the entire socio-econo-political establishment in order to herald a low-regulation/low-taxation reign)

But the message to the masses from mainstream parties has generally been "there is no alternative" in terms of both the right-of centre, corporate-capitalism economic blueprint, and the levels of immigration.

That has led to there being an even easier sell for those driving an agenda of "they're all the same - and part of this big political establishment cabal that serves big business"

Sadly, instead of having a 'left' that sits outside of the mainstream and could offer a cohesive set of policies to control & regulate big business, adequately tax business and the multi-millionaires/billionaires who own the capital, implement strong and wide-ranging public services, strengthen workers' rights and the role of organised labour... generally make life better for the multitude not the financially privileged minority, most of the 'the left' have embraced the exact economic policies that are at the heart of the problem. And that includes mass immigration.

As such, the only cohesive political force appearing to offer a clear dissent to the failed corporate-capitalist system are far-right populists. And that is why they are reaping the electoral benefit from the disaffection that both the mainstream right and mainstream [nominally] left do nothing to remedy.

The pisser is that almost all of the political parties within the far-right populism movement would follow the same failed corporate-capitalism economic policies themselves - in fact, most would follow a more right-wing economic set of policies that remove protections for workers/the environment/consumers, would lower taxes for the richest, would cut public services and public spending.

Re: Elections in Europe
Reply #1727 on: September 2, 2024, 11:18:58 am
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on September  1, 2024, 07:35:04 pm
German far-right party AfD poised for state election victory in east

Alternative für Deutschland leader speaks of historic success of top place in Thuringia and second in Saxony

https://www.theguardian.com/world/article/2024/sep/01/german-far-right-party-afd-state-election-victory-thuringia

Theyre absolutely riddled with espionage from very hostile nations. Not people you want running your affairs if youre a true patriot.
Re: Elections in Europe
Reply #1728 on: September 2, 2024, 11:38:47 am
If it's correct that people feeling disaffected will naturally lean towards the far-right and it seems the current disaffection is aimed at the perceived favour of minorities and immigrants over their own wellbeing I'm not sure the traditional left-wing equality for all will win many of them over.

They don't want to share, their mindset is I should have priority, it's my country etc. 

They want to remain superior, they don't want others to have the same or more than them unless they're white, born in the UK to British parents with a British looking/sounding surname.

I've no idea what the answer is but I'm not sure I see the correlation of changing their minds by taxing multimillionaires/billionaires to improve everyone's lives (not that that's a bad thing) as they don't want all lives to be improved, just their own.
Re: Elections in Europe
Reply #1729 on: September 2, 2024, 01:30:01 pm
Quote from: reddebs on September  2, 2024, 11:38:47 am
If it's correct that people feeling disaffected will naturally lean towards the far-right and it seems the current disaffection is aimed at the perceived favour of minorities and immigrants over their own wellbeing I'm not sure the traditional left-wing equality for all will win many of them over.

They don't want to share, their mindset is I should have priority, it's my country etc. 

They want to remain superior, they don't want others to have the same or more than them unless they're white, born in the UK to British parents with a British looking/sounding surname.

I've no idea what the answer is but I'm not sure I see the correlation of changing their minds by taxing multimillionaires/billionaires to improve everyone's lives (not that that's a bad thing) as they don't want all lives to be improved, just their own.


The disaffection derives from their perceived quality of life declining.

Tougher working lives with fewer protections
Worsening real-terms wages (not keeping up with rising prices)
Roads clogged and potholes
Can't get to see a doctor, hospitals struggling to cope, massive waiting lists
Crime high and not enough police
Social care on the verge of collapse
Schools crumbling & teachers worked into the ground

All these things are the result of right-wing policies like cutting public spending and removing workers' protections.

They are the foundations of the disaffection.

Blaming immigration is a much easier sell for those wanting to further this agenda than it would be to a contented population that doesn't feel they're on a work hamster wheel for not enough money, that can easily see a doctor and get prompt treatment, whose kids are doing well in decent schools, whose commute to work isn't a daily torture.

Immigration isn't the sole source of anger, though. There's a wider narrative that all the mainstream parties are in cahoots with big business.

There's something in that - but not really how it's portrayed by the far-right.


Re: Elections in Europe
Reply #1730 on: September 2, 2024, 03:28:26 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September  2, 2024, 01:30:01 pm

The disaffection derives from their perceived quality of life declining.

Tougher working lives with fewer protections
Worsening real-terms wages (not keeping up with rising prices)
Roads clogged and potholes
Can't get to see a doctor, hospitals struggling to cope, massive waiting lists
Crime high and not enough police
Social care on the verge of collapse
Schools crumbling & teachers worked into the ground

All these things are the result of right-wing policies like cutting public spending and removing workers' protections.

They are the foundations of the disaffection.

Blaming immigration is a much easier sell for those wanting to further this agenda than it would be to a contented population that doesn't feel they're on a work hamster wheel for not enough money, that can easily see a doctor and get prompt treatment, whose kids are doing well in decent schools, whose commute to work isn't a daily torture.

Immigration isn't the sole source of anger, though. There's a wider narrative that all the mainstream parties are in cahoots with big business.

There's something in that - but not really how it's portrayed by the far-right.

In my experience of being amongst the disaffected the only one of your list that bothers them is the doctors appointments and they all blame it on immigrants.

Re: Elections in Europe
Reply #1731 on: September 2, 2024, 05:28:10 pm
Two excellent posts from Nobby on this page that would fit just as well in the UK or even US threads.
Re: Elections in Europe
Reply #1732 on: September 2, 2024, 08:24:19 pm
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on September  2, 2024, 05:28:10 pm
Two excellent posts from Nobby on this page that would fit just as well in the UK or even US threads.

Yes. And racism is part of it in all these different countries.
Re: Elections in Europe
Reply #1733 on: September 3, 2024, 07:24:04 am
Just curious. Why do you think its racism? The hatred towards asylum seekers and immigration in general?

The perp was a failed asylum seeker in Sollingen.
The perp was a failed asylum seeker in Mannheim.
The perps were asylum seekers in many of the christmas market drive thrus.
The perps in Köln new year celebration assaults were asylum seekers.
The perps in Nürnberg train were failed asylum seekers.
Videos and articles have been circulating about how girls are being followed telling them to wear burqa. In Germany.

I am an immigrant in Germany. Been living here since 2008 and paying my share of taxes since 2011. But sometimes even I feel unsafe for the simple reason that some people dont want to have a discourse with. Because they only want their way. There is no other way. I had a verbal argument with a dude about what I should buy in the supermarket. (I was buying pork so you may know who would've approached me)

I dont disagree with Nobby Reserve's post about a crumbling Germany. Its worse than that actually. Its a bloody good post. But thats how it was for close to 20 years. The rapid rise of the right wouldve happened for 20 years if people were genuinely concerned with those issues he mentioned.

Why has the support for the AfD increasing rapidly since the 2015 migrant crisis? And how are those issues that NB mentioned above connected to the "non integration" of some people in the German society?

So I am just curious why you think its simply racism? Genuine question.
Re: Elections in Europe
Reply #1734 on: September 5, 2024, 12:54:27 pm
Michel Barnier nominated as new French PM.

Safe pair of hands I guess.
Re: Elections in Europe
Reply #1735 on: September 5, 2024, 02:16:31 pm
Quote from: Libertine on September  5, 2024, 12:54:27 pm
Michel Barnier nominated as new French PM.

Safe pair of hands I guess.

sn't it a bit disgraceful to appoint a PM from the fourth largest party.......?
Re: Elections in Europe
Reply #1736 on: September 5, 2024, 02:43:59 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on September  5, 2024, 02:16:31 pm
sn't it a bit disgraceful to appoint a PM from the fourth largest party.......?

Well, no-one came close to a majority, so whoever is appointed will need to work hard to get enough support across parties.
Re: Elections in Europe
Reply #1737 on: September 5, 2024, 02:52:19 pm
Quote from: Libertine on September  5, 2024, 02:43:59 pm
Well, no-one came close to a majority, so whoever is appointed will need to work hard to get enough support across parties.
And at least Michel Barnier has a track record of screwing over the UK via the Brexit negotiations* and getting one over on the Brits is something all French people can unite behind.

* Lord Frost deserves most of the credit, ably assisted by Johnson and his oven-ready scam.
Re: Elections in Europe
Reply #1738 on: September 22, 2024, 06:33:37 pm
Re: Elections in Europe
Reply #1739 on: September 22, 2024, 06:41:44 pm
Macron Installs a righ-wing government, dispite the left winning most seats.
Re: Elections in Europe
Reply #1740 on: September 22, 2024, 07:40:51 pm
Re: Elections in Europe
Reply #1741 on: September 22, 2024, 09:43:08 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on September 22, 2024, 06:41:44 pm
Macron Installs a righ-wing government, dispite the left winning most seats.

Fucking worm him
Re: Elections in Europe
Reply #1742 on: September 22, 2024, 09:48:52 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on September 22, 2024, 06:41:44 pm
Macron Installs a righ-wing government, dispite the left winning most seats.

The centrists would rather rely on the far right for votes than work with the left. A tale as old as time.
Re: Elections in Europe
Reply #1743 on: September 22, 2024, 10:21:05 pm
I think macron is playing 4d chess here. By installing them now but with him still in charge, he can fend them off whilst making them look like idiots/nothing much will change. It's a really smart move politically.

 Basically he making it so voters try before they buy, and he is banking on them failing in the short term so it effects their long term ambitions. Very smart if it pulls off.
Re: Elections in Europe
Reply #1744 on: September 22, 2024, 10:36:16 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on September 22, 2024, 06:41:44 pm
Macron Installs a righ-wing government, dispite the left winning most seats.

Probably to fend off Le Pens party.  They were favourites to win power until the coalition was formed to oppose.  However her party still returned a sizeable minority.  Whether Macrons strategy works is another thing.
Re: Elections in Europe
Reply #1745 on: September 23, 2024, 08:37:14 pm
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on September 22, 2024, 09:48:52 pm
The centrists would rather rely on the far right for votes than work with the left. A tale as old as time.


Too true

Can't have lefties bringing about a less unequal society by redistributing wealth and shit like that
Re: Elections in Europe
Reply #1746 on: October 21, 2024, 11:20:45 am
At least one country has kept - just - its sanity.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c1wnr5qdxe7o

Re: Elections in Europe
Reply #1747 on: October 21, 2024, 11:29:18 am
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on October 21, 2024, 11:20:45 am
At least one country has kept - just - its sanity.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c1wnr5qdxe7o

Russia were buying votes.  That's why it was so close.

Quote
The knife-edge nature of the vote has come as a shock to many. The referendum had been widely expected to comfortably pass in the country of 2.6 million, which borders Romania and Ukraine.

Maia Sandu, the incumbent pro-EU president, earlier denounced the narrow result as the product of foreign interference in Moldovan politics.

She said it was an "unprecedented assault on democracy", referring to widespread allegations that Russia paid people to vote a certain way, which Moscow denies.

Last month Ilan Shor, a pro-Russian Moldovan businessman and politician who now lives in Russia, said he would pay money to convince as many people as possible to vote No or to abstain in the EU referendum.

Pre referendum polls suggested a 60/40 split.
« Last Edit: October 21, 2024, 11:31:16 am by Red-Soldier »
Re: Elections in Europe
Reply #1748 on: October 21, 2024, 11:34:47 am
Definitely feels sketchy. Can't imagine for a second that a near-majority would forsake closer ties when a homicidal tyrant is at the gates.
Re: Elections in Europe
Reply #1749 on: October 21, 2024, 02:51:38 pm
Moldova makes sense to join Romania in the EU as they are ethnic Romanians mostly.
Re: Elections in Europe
Reply #1750 on: Today at 03:10:56 am
Bullet dodged.

Quote
Maia Sandu wins second term in Moldovan election in rebuke to Kremlin
Incumbent wins presidential runoff with 97% of votes counted, defeating Russia-leaning rival
The pro-western incumbent Maia Sandu has won a second term in office in the Moldovan presidential election, preliminary results have shown, marking a significant boost for the countrys EU aspirations and a clear rebuke to Moscow.

The runoff election was seen as a crucial indicator of whether the countrys long-term geopolitical alignment will be with Russia or Europe.

The pro-western incumbent, Sandu, who has intensified the nations efforts to break away from Moscows influence, was facing the Kremlin-friendly political newcomer, Alexandr Stoianoglo, from the Socialist party, in the second round of voting on Sunday.

With 98% of the ballots counted, Sandu led with 54.35%, the Central Election Commission said. With only parts of the countrys diaspora vote still outstanding, analysts said that Sandu was all but guaranteed to win re-election.

Early results indicated that the large Moldovan diaspora, accounting for about 20% of the electorate, had overwhelmingly voted for Sandu. The result will be a significant boost for Sandu and her long-term EU agenda.

In her victory speech, delivered after nearly all votes were tallied, Sandu said that she had listened to the voices of her supporters and those of her opponent, Stoianoglo. She said that her primary goal for the coming years would be to serve as a president for all citizens.

Today, dear Moldovans, you have given a lesson in democracy, worthy of being written in history books... Freedom, truth, and justice have prevailed, she said.

Sandus position was weakened after a referendum she initiated, asking Moldovans whether they supported EU integration, that was passed by only the tiniest of margins on 20 October. The referendum was held alongside the first round of the presidential elections where Sandu received 42% of the ballot but failed to win an outright majority.

The election outcome will be welcomed in Brussels a week after Georgia, another ex-Soviet state hoping to join the EU, re-elected a party viewed by most countries as increasingly Moscow-friendly and authoritarian.

On Sunday night, EU chief Ursula von der Leyen congratulated Sandu on her re-election victory and the countrys European future.

It takes a rare kind of strength to overcome the challenges youve faced in this election. Im glad to continue working with you towards a European future for Moldova and its people, von der Leyen wrote on X.

The EU has promised a 1.8bn multiyear package for Moldova to help it on the accession path which the country officially began in June. Sandu has pledged to work night and day to take Moldova into the EU by 2030.

Since the breakup of the Soviet Union, Moldova has gravitated between pro-western and pro-Russian courses. But under Sandu, a former World Bank adviser, the impoverished country has accelerated its push to escape Moscows orbit as the war in neighbouring Ukraine continues.

Both presidential election rounds as well as the EU referendum vote were marred by accusations of Russian interference.

For months, Sandu and her allies have accused Russia and its proxies of leading a large-scale campaign involving vote-buying and misinformation to sway the election.

Officials in the capital of Chișinău believe that Moscow invested approximately $100m (£77.2m) before the first vote and had reportedly smuggled in some of the funds by money mules detained by police at the main airport while carrying bundles of 10,000 (£8,390) in cash.

Sandus team said it intensified efforts to prevent a repeat of what they described as a large-scale vote-buying scheme orchestrated by the Russian-backed fugitive oligarch Ilan Shor during the first round.

Moldova has had a monumental task before it: just two weeks to stop a sprawling Kremlin-backed vote-buying scheme that proved effective in the twin vote on 20 October, said Olga Rosca, a foreign policy adviser to Sandu.

Still, on Sunday, Sandus national security adviser, Stanislav Secrieru, wrote on X that they were seeing massive interference by Russia in our electoral process  an effort with high potential to distort the outcome.

Cybersecurity agency reports the Central Election Commissions voter education site was temporarily down this morning due to a DDoS attack, Secrieru added.

The Kremlin has denied interfering in the vote.

We resolutely reject any accusations that we are somehow interfering in this. We are not doing this, the Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said.

The tight result of the EU referendum has weakened Sandus standing, placing her in direct opposition to Stoianoglo, a former prosecutor general who exceeded expectations with 26% of the vote on the Party of Socialists ticket.

In last weekends presidential debate, Sandu accused Stoianoglo of being a Trojan horse candidate for outside interests bent on seizing control of Moldova.

Stoianoglo has denied working on behalf of Russia. In an interview with the Guardian in October, he claimed that he was in favour of joining the EU but boycotted the vote, calling it a parody.

He has also declined to criticise the Kremlin for its invasion of Ukraine and called for improved relations with Moscow. The level of Russian interference in Moldova is highly exaggerated, he said, adding that he would seek a reset of relations with Moscow.

Russias invasion of Ukraine has shocked many in Chișinău, which is just a few hours drive from Ukraines Black Sea port city of Odesa, and the Kremlins shadow looms large. Moscow has 1,500 troops stationed in Transnistria, a region run by pro-Russian separatists who broke away from Moldovas government in a brief war in the 1990s.

Ukraine, whose president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has repeatedly praised Sandu, will breathe a sigh of relief, as many in Kyiv had been anxious about the prospect of a Russia-friendly president leading the country that borders them.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2024/nov/03/moldovans-vote-in-presidential-runoff-amid-claims-of-russian-interference
