Elections in Europe

Re: Elections in Europe
July 7, 2024, 09:12:14 pm
Quote from: Ray K on July  7, 2024, 08:03:58 pm

Credit to the France footballers like Ibou and Dembele and Mbappe for coming out so strongly during the Euros.

Yep. They could have easily not said anything but they risked abuse to make a point.
Re: Elections in Europe
July 7, 2024, 09:21:20 pm
The left pulling together and being smart, Macron decision looks a good one.
Re: Elections in Europe
July 7, 2024, 09:22:40 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on July  7, 2024, 09:12:14 pm
Yep. They could have easily not said anything but they risked abuse to make a point.
Takes a lot of balls. well done to them
Re: Elections in Europe
July 7, 2024, 09:37:17 pm
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on July  7, 2024, 08:55:38 pm
So this NFP is a great coalition of parties, just put together recently to try and block RN?? Similar to the coalition of parties in Poland that put an end to PiS rule there. Great stuff.

Alternative ballot dispenses with the need for negotiations. 1st choice is a vote with your heart and 2nd choice a strategic vote. The French do that effectively, but could do it on 1 ballot.
Re: Elections in Europe
July 7, 2024, 09:42:12 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on July  7, 2024, 09:21:20 pm
The left pulling together and being smart, Macron decision looks a good one.

Some in his party would disagree because they lost so many seats. But this vote will neuter the Nat Front threat and deprive them of a lot of media oxygen.
Re: Elections in Europe
July 7, 2024, 09:44:51 pm
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on July  7, 2024, 08:55:38 pm
So this NFP is a great coalition of parties, just put together recently to try and block RN?? Similar to the coalition of parties in Poland that put an end to PiS rule there. Great stuff.

Kind of, but a bit different.

The Polish coalition ranged from centre left to centre right.

The New Popular Front (was it meant to sound so Python?) is left wing groups only - progressive ones (Socialists and Greens) and not so progressive ones (Melenchon's mob and Commies). Bit of a marriage of convenience though, not sure if it will hold together given the views and policies of Melenchon.
Re: Elections in Europe
July 7, 2024, 10:03:04 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on July  7, 2024, 09:21:20 pm
The left pulling together and being smart, Macron decision looks a good one.
some in his party may disagree, given he's just shortened their spell in government.

but to quote a politician whose had a great week - who you know and love ;) - "country before party"
Re: Elections in Europe
July 7, 2024, 10:04:46 pm
Quote from: Libertine on July  7, 2024, 09:44:51 pm
Kind of, but a bit different.

The Polish coalition ranged from centre left to centre right.

The New Popular Front (was it meant to sound so Python?) is left wing groups only - progressive ones (Socialists and Greens) and not so progressive ones (Melenchon's mob and Commies). Bit of a marriage of convenience though, not sure if it will hold together given the views and policies of Melenchon.

But the leftcoalition and Macron's centre made a deal to drop out if they were third place on the first ballot.
Re: Elections in Europe
July 7, 2024, 10:04:54 pm
Wasn't expecting this. So delighted.
Re: Elections in Europe
July 7, 2024, 10:15:32 pm
Get absolutely fucked.
Re: Elections in Europe
July 7, 2024, 10:49:31 pm
Tyranny of the majority again. When will it end?
Re: Elections in Europe
July 7, 2024, 10:53:00 pm
Quote from: Libertine on July  7, 2024, 09:44:51 pm


The New Popular Front (was it meant to sound so Python?)

Possibly - especially since they are actually the Nouveau Front Populaire.

The question is will they split?
Re: Elections in Europe
July 7, 2024, 10:55:27 pm
Quote from: GreatEx on July  7, 2024, 10:49:31 pm
Tyranny of the majority again. When will it end?

 ;D
Re: Elections in Europe
July 7, 2024, 10:56:41 pm
Quote from: GreatEx on July  7, 2024, 10:49:31 pm
Tyranny of the majority again. When will it end?

When the Saudis own everything?
Re: Elections in Europe
July 7, 2024, 11:10:06 pm
Can they form a government in France?  If so, how much power will the far left have? And will that help of hinder the facists

And in a couple of years there is a presidential election. Who will step up to beat Le Pen this time.

A blow has been made against the far right, but I am not convinced they are beaten yet.
Re: Elections in Europe
July 7, 2024, 11:33:29 pm
Wonder how the markets will react to this tomorrow. Its not like their left dont have iffy characters and policies.
Re: Elections in Europe
July 7, 2024, 11:46:28 pm
Great turn of events in Europe over the last week. Britain and France back on track. Just a shame about the US.
Re: Elections in Europe
July 7, 2024, 11:56:57 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on July  7, 2024, 11:33:29 pm
Wonder how the markets will react to this tomorrow. Its not like their left dont have iffy characters and policies.

France24 reporting the Euro has weakened because of uncertainty over the Hung Parliament (3 similarly sized blocs, any 2 of which can outvote the 3rd)

Also reporting from Brussels where 'there is unease that Melanchon, who is as anti-EU as RN, was the first representative of NFP to claim victory - he's going to grab the momentum (!)'.

The solidity of NFP will be the crucial aspect of this - if Macron can pick off the Socialists and Greens then he might be able to plough on. I do worry, though about the effect that the 'denial of the wish of the people - wah' will have on the upcoming Presidential election - especially if the hung Parliament leads to gridlock.
Re: Elections in Europe
Yesterday at 01:58:31 am
Still need clarity on how the two blocs can actually function together to be the government, but great news.
Re: Elections in Europe
Yesterday at 02:17:49 am
It's the year 2024 and a Nazi party have been narrowly defeated in the French elections.  Both a relief and a worry. Take the win I suppose.
Re: Elections in Europe
Yesterday at 02:45:23 am
I feel neither relief nor worry, I think this is business as usual. As I mentioned earlier, my friends in France were quite relaxed about the first-round result. From living in France I can confirm that the one national stereotype that rings absolutely true is that the French love a good protest. The two-round system affords them that luxury because everyone understands that an outright first-round majority is very unlikely. First round to send a message, second round to make the sensible choice. OK, maybe there are concerns that the youth are getting behind RN because we used to comfort ourselves that the far right were old and not long for this world, but when you get higher voter turnout you realise that most people do not want an authoritarian or isolationist government. One of the great things about Australia is that compulsory voting + PR guarantees the extremes don't get real power. Hopefully the high 2R turnout in France is a sign of greater engagement in the year's other big elections.
Re: Elections in Europe
Yesterday at 03:31:15 am
Quote from: Buster Gonad on Yesterday at 02:17:49 am
It's the year 2024 and a Nazi party have been narrowly defeated in the French elections.  Both a relief and a worry. Take the win I suppose.

There were nazis before the nazis too. There will be nazis in the year 2500. It's a matter of vigilance. Democracy is a participation sport. :)

It wasn't a narrow win. Look at all they had in their favour:
Polls
Immigration
Inflation
Rural anger
Offshoring
Aged population
Etc.

And the best they could do was third. And they energized the left.

 
Re: Elections in Europe
Yesterday at 05:46:31 am
An excellent end to a fantastic week in politics.
Re: Elections in Europe
Yesterday at 07:01:08 am
Quote from: killer-heels on July  7, 2024, 11:33:29 pm
Wonder how the markets will react to this tomorrow. Its not like their left dont have iffy characters and policies.
Theyve already called for a reduction in the pension age, a large increase in the minimum wage and price controls.

I suspect  that we will either find out what the markets think in the way Liz Truss did or the government wil collapse

(Do I agree with some of these? Yes, but like unfunded tax cuts, unfunded spending increases dont go down well)
Re: Elections in Europe
Yesterday at 07:52:54 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 07:01:08 am
Theyve already called for a reduction in the pension age, a large increase in the minimum wage and price controls.

I suspect  that we will either find out what the markets think in the way Liz Truss did or the government wil collapse

(Do I agree with some of these? Yes, but like unfunded tax cuts, unfunded spending increases dont go down well)

Quick way to undo all the progress that has been made and turn France back into a stagnant economy.

Hopefully the moderate French left will realise that anchoring themselves to Melenchon is a road to nowhere. Saw a tweet last night that all of the gains by the left block came from the Socialists and Greens, and yet Melenchon seems to be claiming victory and a mandate to rule and completely implement his manifesto.

Lots of similarities and differences between the politics of the UK and France right now - one of the latter is that the French left still haven't purged themselves of the extremists as effectively.
Re: Elections in Europe
Yesterday at 08:55:35 am
If Deform continue to get a foothold in UK politics, this shows a way in which he can be defeated by not just not campaigning but by not entering candidates in seats where another party is in 2nd place.

Labour and the Lib Dems and possibly the Greens can learn a lot from this to prevent the far-right from getting close to government
Re: Elections in Europe
Yesterday at 11:36:34 am
If you think the political geography of the UK has gotten complex, get a load of this....  :o




Yellow = Ensemble (Macron), Purple = New Popular Front, Brown = RN (Le Pen), Blue = Republicans (centre-right rump)


Why is it so often the case as well that the west of a country is a lot more progressive than the east? Germany, Poland, UK, France... (not Ireland though).
Re: Elections in Europe
Yesterday at 11:41:54 am
Quote from: Libertine on Yesterday at 11:36:34 am
If you think the political geography of the UK has gotten complex, get a load of this....  :o




Yellow = Ensemble (Macron), Purple = New Popular Front, Brown = RN (Le Pen), Blue = Republicans (centre-right rump)


Why is it so often the case as well that the west of a country is a lot more progressive than the east? Germany, Poland, UK, France... (not Ireland though).

Is it just that lots of cities are created near the coast? Certainly in France's case.

For the likes of Germany and all that its probably more of being closer to Russia.
Re: Elections in Europe
Yesterday at 11:43:20 am
Quote from: Libertine on Yesterday at 11:36:34 am
If you think the political geography of the UK has gotten complex, get a load of this....  :o




Yellow = Ensemble (Macron), Purple = New Popular Front, Brown = RN (Le Pen), Blue = Republicans (centre-right rump)


Why is it so often the case as well that the west of a country is a lot more progressive than the east? Germany, Poland, UK, France... (not Ireland though).

Stunned at RN dominating the south coast with the exception of what's probably Marseille and maybe one other city/town.
Re: Elections in Europe
Yesterday at 11:46:29 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:41:54 am
Is it just that lots of cities are created near the coast? Certainly in France's case.

For the likes of Germany and all that its probably more of being closer to Russia.

It's definitely not as clear cut as Germany and Poland. But clearly there must be some big cultural differences between the north-west and south-east for instance. Can't just be an urban/rural divide here.
Re: Elections in Europe
Yesterday at 12:03:53 pm
 
Quote from: Libertine on Yesterday at 11:36:34 am

Why is it so often the case as well that the west of a country is a lot more progressive than the east? Germany, Poland, UK, France... (not Ireland though).

Proximity to the UK?  :P
Re: Elections in Europe
Yesterday at 12:22:19 pm
Quote from: Libertine on Yesterday at 11:36:34 am
Why is it so often the case as well that the west of a country is a lot more progressive than the east? Germany, Poland, UK, France... (not Ireland though).

If a party like NFP existed in the UK, theyd be torn to shreds by RAWKs political geniuses. This thread is an amusing read.
Re: Elections in Europe
Yesterday at 12:30:39 pm
RN have always done a good job of appealing to those that feel abandoned by the main parties.

The RN areas in the North East mirror the (former) industrial areas:


Has the French south coast suffered a similar decline to coastal areas in England?  Marseille is the main city and I've always thought it very similar to Liverpool (grew as a major trading port, neglected by the government and largely anti-establishment).  Reform UK did better than I'm sure we'd all have liked in/around Liverpool!
Re: Elections in Europe
Yesterday at 12:38:34 pm
African boat arrivals are the likely explanation for the south Coast sentiment
Re: Elections in Europe
Yesterday at 04:13:37 pm
Quote from: Libertine on Yesterday at 11:36:34 am


Why is it so often the case as well that the west of a country is a lot more progressive than the east? Germany, Poland, UK, France... (not Ireland though).

Quite mad how the dividing lines in Poland still follow the old partition borders, or near enough. Western regions being the old Prussian areas.
Re: Elections in Europe
Yesterday at 05:35:23 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 11:43:20 am
Stunned at RN dominating the south coast with the exception of what's probably Marseille and maybe one other city/town.

The far north and the Med coast are traditional hotspots for the Front National. When the French lost Algeria, 1.2 million French nationals called "pieds noirs" (think Rhodesians) migrated primarily to Provence and adjoining regions in the south. Some of them brought their old traditional ideas of race along with them.

The other hotspot for the FN has been the deindustrialized north west rustbelt of France. This is due to "they're taking our jobs!" kinds of thinking.
Re: Elections in Europe
Yesterday at 07:38:53 pm
Yeah, very worried that a Segway into no proper government will only strengthen the far right for the presidential election .

Melechon is really quite  far left, will people hold their noses and vote for him or will he be too far for people to travel.

We will see
Re: Elections in Europe
Today at 03:36:57 am
Melechon is not all that popular in his own party.


The Socialists (PS) were big winners on the night increasing their seat count 200%. I could see a PM coming from them.


It could be interesting if a coalition forms with the centre left, Greens, centre and the centre right in order to govern.
