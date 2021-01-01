Wonder how the markets will react to this tomorrow. Its not like their left dont have iffy characters and policies.



France24 reporting the Euro has weakened because of uncertainty over the Hung Parliament (3 similarly sized blocs, any 2 of which can outvote the 3rd)Also reporting from Brussels where 'there is unease that Melanchon, who is as anti-EU as RN, was the first representative of NFP to claim victory - he's going to grab the momentum (!)'.The solidity of NFP will be the crucial aspect of this - if Macron can pick off the Socialists and Greens then he might be able to plough on. I do worry, though about the effect that the 'denial of the wish of the people - wah' will have on the upcoming Presidential election - especially if the hung Parliament leads to gridlock.