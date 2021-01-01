« previous next »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 08:03:58 pm

Credit to the France footballers like Ibou and Dembele and Mbappe for coming out so strongly during the Euros.

Yep. They could have easily not said anything but they risked abuse to make a point.
The left pulling together and being smart, Macron decision looks a good one.
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:12:14 pm
Yep. They could have easily not said anything but they risked abuse to make a point.
Takes a lot of balls. well done to them
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Today at 08:55:38 pm
So this NFP is a great coalition of parties, just put together recently to try and block RN?? Similar to the coalition of parties in Poland that put an end to PiS rule there. Great stuff.

Alternative ballot dispenses with the need for negotiations. 1st choice is a vote with your heart and 2nd choice a strategic vote. The French do that effectively, but could do it on 1 ballot.
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 09:21:20 pm
The left pulling together and being smart, Macron decision looks a good one.

Some in his party would disagree because they lost so many seats. But this vote will neuter the Nat Front threat and deprive them of a lot of media oxygen.
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Today at 08:55:38 pm
So this NFP is a great coalition of parties, just put together recently to try and block RN?? Similar to the coalition of parties in Poland that put an end to PiS rule there. Great stuff.

Kind of, but a bit different.

The Polish coalition ranged from centre left to centre right.

The New Popular Front (was it meant to sound so Python?) is left wing groups only - progressive ones (Socialists and Greens) and not so progressive ones (Melenchon's mob and Commies). Bit of a marriage of convenience though, not sure if it will hold together given the views and policies of Melenchon.
