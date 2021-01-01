So this NFP is a great coalition of parties, just put together recently to try and block RN?? Similar to the coalition of parties in Poland that put an end to PiS rule there. Great stuff.



Kind of, but a bit different.The Polish coalition ranged from centre left to centre right.The New Popular Front (was it meant to sound so Python?) is left wing groups only - progressive ones (Socialists and Greens) and not so progressive ones (Melenchon's mob and Commies). Bit of a marriage of convenience though, not sure if it will hold together given the views and policies of Melenchon.