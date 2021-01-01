So this NFP is a great coalition of parties, just put together recently to try and block RN?? Similar to the coalition of parties in Poland that put an end to PiS rule there. Great stuff.
Kind of, but a bit different.
The Polish coalition ranged from centre left to centre right.
The New Popular Front (was it meant to sound so Python?) is left wing groups only - progressive ones (Socialists and Greens) and not so progressive ones (Melenchon's mob and Commies). Bit of a marriage of convenience though, not sure if it will hold together given the views and policies of Melenchon.