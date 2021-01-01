« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 37 38 39 40 41 [42]   Go Down

Author Topic: Elections in Europe  (Read 179780 times)

Offline Giono

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,124
  • And stop calling me Shirley
Re: Elections in Europe
« Reply #1640 on: Today at 06:00:18 pm »
France24 predicting 67% at 18h00. Would be highest since 1981. Promising.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:03:04 pm by Giono »
Logged
"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock

Online TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,014
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Elections in Europe
« Reply #1641 on: Today at 06:20:04 pm »
Projections expected at 7pm uk time apparently, according to the guardian
Logged

Offline Giono

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,124
  • And stop calling me Shirley
Re: Elections in Europe
« Reply #1642 on: Today at 06:28:03 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 06:20:04 pm
Projections expected at 7pm uk time apparently, according to the guardian

Ya, they close at 20h00 European time. So they should have results soon after.

Logged
"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock

Online Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,788
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: Elections in Europe
« Reply #1643 on: Today at 06:31:45 pm »
Alistair Campbell just broke the embargo by tweeting an exit poll!!


Ensemble: 150-170
Left: 175-215
RN: 130-160


https://x.com/campbellclaret/status/1810002602290983352
Logged

Offline smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,760
Re: Elections in Europe
« Reply #1644 on: Today at 06:33:42 pm »
Hopefully that Holocaust denying right wing bitch doesn't get the power she craves.
Logged

Offline Giono

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,124
  • And stop calling me Shirley
Re: Elections in Europe
« Reply #1645 on: Today at 06:46:25 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 06:31:45 pm
Alistair Campbell just broke the embargo by tweeting an exit poll!!


Ensemble: 150-170
Left: 175-215
RN: 130-160


https://x.com/campbellclaret/status/1810002602290983352

That's a huge number for Ensemble.
Logged
"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,401
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Elections in Europe
« Reply #1646 on: Today at 06:47:59 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 06:31:45 pm
Alistair Campbell just broke the embargo by tweeting an exit poll!!


Ensemble: 150-170
Left: 175-215
RN: 130-160


https://x.com/campbellclaret/status/1810002602290983352

Who's who mate?
Logged

Online Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,788
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: Elections in Europe
« Reply #1647 on: Today at 06:49:43 pm »
Quote from: Giono on Today at 06:46:25 pm
That's a huge number for Ensemble.

He did say the predictions were all over the place and this was the best of them.

Quote from: reddebs on Today at 06:47:59 pm
Who's who mate?

Ensemble = Macron's centrist alliance
RN = Le Pen's fascists
Left = hodge-podge of progressive and regressive left wing parties
Logged

Online stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,654
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: Elections in Europe
« Reply #1648 on: Today at 06:52:00 pm »
Quote from: Giono on Today at 06:46:25 pm
That's a huge number for Ensemble.

Also a massively stupid thing to break the embargo. Fucking idiot looking for social media numbers...
Logged

Online Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,788
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: Elections in Europe
« Reply #1649 on: Today at 06:57:03 pm »
@Taniel
Info Im getting from France suggests results may be very surprising.

I had to double check with a source I was reading right. Now appears to be confirmed by Swiss media.

Sorry for the vague-posting, but well all know in just 45 minutes. Well post more as I see more.
Logged

Online Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,788
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: Elections in Europe
« Reply #1650 on: Today at 07:01:37 pm »
Blimey, it was right!



Left-green alliance takes the lead: first projections

The polls are closed in France and the first projections have been published.

Frances national assembly has 577 seats, with 289 seats needed for an absolute majority.

Here is the first projected seat distribution, from Ipsos. It shows the left in the lead, in a major shift compared to opinion polls during the campaign.

Left-green New Popular Front: 172-192 seats

Emmanuel Macrons allies: 150-170 seats

Far right National Rally and allies: 132-152 seats
Logged

Online In the Name of Klopp

  • smann. Talks as if he/she/they single handedly saw off H&G in 2010.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,998
Re: Elections in Europe
« Reply #1651 on: Today at 07:02:29 pm »
The left won in France. Le Pen's party coming in third :o

Logged
Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.

Online kennedy81

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,424
Re: Elections in Europe
« Reply #1652 on: Today at 07:02:57 pm »
wow wasn't expecting that!
Logged

Online TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,014
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Elections in Europe
« Reply #1653 on: Today at 07:02:58 pm »
French left wins

Le pen mob comes 3rd
Logged

Offline smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,760
Re: Elections in Europe
« Reply #1654 on: Today at 07:03:06 pm »
Yes!!!
Logged

Offline Giono

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,124
  • And stop calling me Shirley
Re: Elections in Europe
« Reply #1655 on: Today at 07:03:38 pm »
LePen not winning big. The left 1st, Macron's middle, then the fascists 3rd!


Lovely¡
Logged
"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock

Online Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,788
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: Elections in Europe
« Reply #1656 on: Today at 07:03:48 pm »
Been quite the few days for progressive tactical voting.....
Logged

Online In the Name of Klopp

  • smann. Talks as if he/she/they single handedly saw off H&G in 2010.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,998
Re: Elections in Europe
« Reply #1657 on: Today at 07:05:04 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 07:03:48 pm
Been quite the few days for progressive tactical voting.....

It shows how strong we are when we pull together.
Logged
Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.

Online Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,788
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: Elections in Europe
« Reply #1658 on: Today at 07:05:19 pm »
IFOP projection:


Logged

Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,274
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: Elections in Europe
« Reply #1659 on: Today at 07:06:07 pm »
Great result if the exit polls are correct.
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,888
Re: Elections in Europe
« Reply #1660 on: Today at 07:06:20 pm »
Fucking hell i didnt expect the facists to win but i didnt expect the left to win either. Up yours Le Pen.
Logged

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,795
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: Elections in Europe
« Reply #1661 on: Today at 07:12:08 pm »
Fucking brilliant if that's the final result. It would completely turn the narrative of this election on it's head. Not only would the fascists be third (still too big, mind!), but Macron would now be in a position where he has to work with the Left to get things done.

Putin, Frottage, and all the other demagogues would be gutted. Going forward, the future of liberal democracy can weather a fascist United States, and a fascist Russia, but throw in a fascist France on top of that and things would look very bleak indeed.
Logged

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,695
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Elections in Europe
« Reply #1662 on: Today at 07:13:58 pm »
Excellent news.

Well done to the French.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,835
Re: Elections in Europe
« Reply #1663 on: Today at 07:54:43 pm »
Great stuff.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Butcher Knife Roberto

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,801
  • La la la la la
Re: Elections in Europe
« Reply #1664 on: Today at 07:54:58 pm »
This is unexpected and very welcome news. The electorate got spooked, came out in droves, and ran the fuckers back under their rock. Bravo!
Logged

Online kennedy81

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,424
Re: Elections in Europe
« Reply #1665 on: Today at 07:56:01 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:06:20 pm
Fucking hell i didnt expect the facists to win but i didnt expect the left to win either. Up yours Le Pen.
certainly didn't expect Macron's party to come second, that'll be the tactical voting I suppose.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 113,914
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Elections in Europe
« Reply #1666 on: Today at 07:58:09 pm »
Logged

Online kennedy81

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,424
Re: Elections in Europe
« Reply #1667 on: Today at 08:02:15 pm »
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,769
  • Truthiness
Re: Elections in Europe
« Reply #1668 on: Today at 08:03:58 pm »
Macron has got a gambler's nerve for sure. Goes all-in on a pair of 4s and ends up cleaning out his main opponent.

France's electoral system is great for a 'seriously folks, you've had your fun, no messing this time around' second round.

Credit to the France footballers like Ibou and Dembele and Mbappe for coming out so strongly during the Euros.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75
Pages: 1 ... 37 38 39 40 41 [42]   Go Up
« previous next »
 