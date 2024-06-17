What about actual facts though?



e.g. from here: https://x.com/PedderSophie/status/1806679955738108035



France spends more on social programmes than any other OECD country, has one of the lowest poverty rates in the OECD and a 30-year low for youth unemployment.



No doubt the French will still complain of course. They will find out quite quickly that the Le Pen/Melenchon parties offer no actual solutions except for more economic chaos and all of these gains to be lost.



Comparing against other countries that have also been eroding the scope of 'social programmes' isn't that helpful. Indeed, the right-wing message of "well those over there have got it worse than you, so think yourself lucky" has served the right-wing political parties very well both internally within countries* and against other countriesWorth remembering that Macron has:~ Weakened workers' rights/protections~ Brought in laws to help companies bypass trade union influence~ Increased the pension age~ Capped the amount of compensation for illegal dismissalsamongst many more 'reforms' that always stiff the pleb and enrich the capital-owning parasitic class.Against that, the number of multi-millionaires and billionaires in France has proliferated. But the 'spending power' of the majority of people has reduced (in no small part to housing costs - again largely a result of neoliberal free-marketism, which has seen the same rise in the wealthy viewing housing a no-lose investment, driving up demand to the relatively fixed supply)So being the least shit in a pile of shit is still shit.* The most glaring example of this in the UK regards pensions, and the shift from final salary across all sectors to money-purchase. First private company bosses, keen to boost their profits, dividends and senior exec bonuses, imposed the shift. Then the right-wing media embarks on a campaign to whip up hate against public sector final salary pensions. And wankers all over the country fell for it in a 'well I've lost my great pension so these public sector workers should have to lose their as well' way that played right into the capital-owning class's hands (pit worker against worker)