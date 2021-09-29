Myself, and a couple of other insightful people, have already mentioned the issues that are happening, currently, and why people are turning to the far-right.



Failure of governments, over the past few decades, has brought us where we are, today. Our economies are set up to make the rich, richer, whilst wrecking our environment and pissing over the average person.



The far-right offer simple solutions to complex issues, and the mainstream parties are not going to say it was our fault.



Obviously, Hitler and many of the Nazis were fanatics, and totally believed in what they were doing - it was all or nothing, for them. I'm am unsure whether the current far right are the same. If the leaders are actual idealogues and fanatics, or whether they are just con artists, hoodwinking the people, and just in it for personal gain.



Trump and Frottage are just conmen, for example. They are both out for the fame and cash.



I've enjoyed reading your postsJust on this, topic, the irony is that these far-right parties that paint themselves as 'anti-establishment' almost all advocate neoliberalist economics on steroids. Think Truss's Kamikwarze budget (slash taxes, especially for big business, and decimate public services even more to pay for it); or the Leave Campaign's 'bonfire of red tape' (a euphemism for scrapping protections for workers, the environment, consumers). It's this same broad principle extolled by almost all these far-right parties across Europe. They campaign on the social/cultural issues - but have hard-right economic policies as the Trojan Horse (many do throw some seemingly populist 'red meat' spending pledges for certain groups/in certain public services sectors).It's no surprise that many/most of these far-right parties receive varying levels of funding from malevolent, anti-state/anti-regulation billionaires (often from the US - I know that the Kochs and Mercers have pumped money in).As you say, governments of all colours - whether nominally centre-left, centrist, centre-right and even hard/far-right - have for years followed the same broad economic policy based on neoliberalism/corporate-capitalism. The model is increasingly failing, as it channels an ever-growing proportion of the wealth generated by everyone into the hands of a financial elite. It has inbuilt unsustainability.Instead of the political battlelines being about issues like the extent of public services and the taxes needed to fund them; the choice between strong workers' rights and strong regulation of companies against the constant erosion of rights and regulation; the principle of the public sector providing public services on a not-for-profit basis against the milking of public services as a purely profit-motivated endeavour by private companies; finding ways to tax and redistribute the enormous wealth accumulated by a small number of individuals; etc etc. Instead of those issues being at the heart of the political debate, it's issues like immigration and erosion of 'culture', and what constitutes a woman, and other peripheral stuff like that.It's why there is a perpetually growing - and now very substantial - proportion of people across the developed world who believe they are being failed by the political process, and so look for an alternative (and in doing so become more susceptible to manipulation by snakeoil politicians).It's partly because the so-called centre-left (and even some further left) parties have simply embraced that right-of-centre neoliberal/corporate-capitalist consensus so that there is no real political choice based on economic policy. And partly that the far-right have been by far the most effective in getting into the ears of the disaffected millions and peddling their divisive poison.In all this, 'the left' - that's the *real* left, not the so-called centre-left establishment parties - have been utterly abject across most of the developed world in response to the neoliberal hegemony and corporatised globalisation. They've adopted frippery issues as the hills to fight on - the aforementioned social/cultural topics - and abandoned bread & butter economic battlegrounds.