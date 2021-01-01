When governments fail to maintain essential services like medical care (GP/hospitals), schools and public housing for their citizens then the 'right' will automatically blame levels of immigration. When they get into power they have only one lever to 'fix' society's problems.
It's absolutely impossible for any government, no matter what the political persuasion, to keep up with such levels of immigration. You can't build the houses, infrastructure, or train the doctors and nurses fast enough.
It's easy to blame immigration levels because it's linked. It's obviously linked. You bring in 2 million people over the past 3 years, and those people are competing for a home, a GP appointment, and a school for their child.
Now, you would hope those immigrants would be the teachers, doctors, and nurses, but the vast majority aren't.
The far right might be just talking about one lever to fix it, but at least they are discussing the problem, as opposed to the centre and left, who just label you racist, or the centre right, who just love these levels because it helps big business and their house prices.
There is a lack of left-wing and centre parties who would win in a landslide with progressive policies that reduce immigration and emphasize workers' rights.