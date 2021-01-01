I do find this kind of thing bizarre. I mean I'm probably a touch naive, but how would they seriously expect dozens or even hundreds of people to overthrow a state? So they would turn up at the Parliament building and attack it, probably do something horrific and kill some senior people... and then what? They expect that all 83 million people in Germany would go "oh all right then"? That they wouldn't face an overwhelming response from the police and the military at local and national level?



It's just fucking ridiculous. Any revolution which is successful in the long term needs the support of the population. The most mainstream right-wing populist party in Germany has 30,000 members, and the millions who voted for them are unlikely to all support overthrowing the state and replacing it with a military dictatorship.



Just madness.