« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 29 30 31 32 33 [34]   Go Down

Author Topic: Elections in Europe  (Read 120455 times)

Online have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,471
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Elections in Europe
« Reply #1320 on: Today at 08:49:15 am »
Not exactly elections but Jesus fucking Christ it seems the whole world is trying to take us back to the 1930s.

100yrs of relative world peace and social progression but fascist dictatorship is what some prefer.

I guess history isn't something to learn from but to aspire to!

BBC News - Germany arrests 25 accused of plotting coup

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-63885028
Logged

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,417
Re: Elections in Europe
« Reply #1321 on: Today at 08:53:37 am »
Quote from: have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes on Today at 08:49:15 am
Not exactly elections but Jesus fucking Christ it seems the whole world is trying to take us back to the 1930s.

100yrs of relative world peace and social progression but fascist dictatorship is what some prefer.

I guess history isn't something to learn from but to aspire to!

BBC News - Germany arrests 25 accused of plotting coup

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-63885028

The global threat of the far-right is real.  Ignore it at our peril!
Logged

Offline dalarr

  • Call me sensitive
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,117
Re: Elections in Europe
« Reply #1322 on: Today at 09:29:17 am »
These are apparently not your everyday Internet trolls either. Ex-soldiers and rich and "influential" amongst those apprehended.
When I was a teen in Germany we weren't necessarily afraid of the Turkish and Arabic gangs, but the neo-nazis were the ones we kept well away from. Extremely violent and dangerous people
Logged

Online have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,471
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Elections in Europe
« Reply #1323 on: Today at 09:32:02 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 08:53:37 am
The global threat of the far-right is real.  Ignore it at our peril!

It's scarily crazy that so many seem to think living under a dictatorship is better than what they have.

Is it because socially aware politicians aren't forceful enough in getting their point across?  It certainly feels like it's the right wing that shout loudest.
Logged

Online JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,422
  • Exiled to Formby
Re: Elections in Europe
« Reply #1324 on: Today at 09:55:29 am »
I do find this kind of thing bizarre. I mean I'm probably a touch naive, but how would they seriously expect dozens or even hundreds of people to overthrow a state? So they would turn up at the Parliament building and attack it, probably do something horrific and kill some senior people... and then what? They expect that all 83 million people in Germany would go "oh all right then"? That they wouldn't face an overwhelming response from the police and the military at local and national level?

It's just fucking ridiculous. Any revolution which is successful in the long term needs the support of the population. The most mainstream right-wing populist party in Germany has 30,000 members, and the millions who voted for them are unlikely to all support overthrowing the state and replacing it with a military dictatorship.

Just madness.
Logged

Online Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,639
  • Klopptimist
Re: Elections in Europe
« Reply #1325 on: Today at 10:02:38 am »
Quote from: have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes on Today at 09:32:02 am
It's scarily crazy that so many seem to think living under a dictatorship is better than what they have.

For the insiders/activists, they think their loyalty will reward them with rank or privilege under the new regime. And for the public-at-large, support can be surprisingly easy to obtain when there's a whopping drop in living standards and opportunities, especially combined with a highly-visible ruling/wealthy class hoovering up cash & resources. You don't have to go far back in time to find examples of what can happen when the attitudes of those on top towards the starving is "Let them eat cake" (and yes I know the attribution of the phrase to Marie Antoinette or the Revolution is apocryphal, but it still sums it up).
Logged
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.
Pages: 1 ... 29 30 31 32 33 [34]   Go Up
« previous next »
 