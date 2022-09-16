When it comes to Sweden one of the most important aspects to understand is how the overton window is different enough that here the Social Democrats are the status-quo managers and the Moderates/Sweden Democrat bloc are the 'agents of change'. In other words, the opposite of Britain where the Tories are the constant and Labour are the change. Blair only changed this by veering to the right on economic policies, thus extending the usually short Labour cycles. This is seen time and again through history that when Swedes vote change they vote in the right, who then conduct that change and then the left get promptly back in and keeps the status quo the right introduced intact. Essentially this means that the Social Democrats shift where the status quo is.In 2006, the population wanted an end to the abuse of the early retirement system and tax cuts for the middle class. Eight years later, the Social Democrats kept all of those reforms intact. Now, a majority of the population want drastic immigration cuts and the building of nuclear power plants. As ever, there is a lag between general sentiments in polls and the election outcome in Sweden, because the right need to be a lot more popular on the individual issues to overwhelm the institutional Social Democratic advantage. Anyway, I do predict the left will triumph in four years time but they will essentially govern the same way as the right will do now. It's a refresher for them to adjust and then be able to point out to the progressives in parliament that 'this is the new normal, sorry'. With billions tied up into building new power plants, the Green Party are not going to be able to stop them halfway. Also with a lower population growth, the system lag of long queues for healthcare will catch up as the rate of doctors and nurses per capita increases and that would eliminate any possibility of even a return to the half-strict 2022 immigration policy.The thing about it is that the left while before a reform are representing a majority of their own voters, but if the right of the country is like 90/10 in favour of building power plants and restricting immigration and the left is 70/30 against, it still totals out to 60/40 over the general public. I would say those are the rough sentiments right now. The Social Democratic leadership know this and that's why they push that consensus leftwards among the electorate to gain governmental control.Therefore, on a nationwide scale these issues will go from 60/40 issues to 70/30 consensus policies once the moderately leftist politicians shift the internal overton window in order to win the next election. Once you reach nearly 2/3 of the population on any issue, it gets impossible to win the election on another platform because not enough detractors are willing to overlook that specific proposal of yours.The main change I expect is a redefinition of asylum claims to follow the Dublin Treaty of 'the first safe country', thus having a government instruction to deny asylum to anyone entering Sweden via Denmark, Germany or Finland.This is more or less what happened in Denmark and Norway, which is the template the Sweden Democrats have followed. Essentially, the right comes in to conduct major systematic reform and then the respective Labour parties adopt all of those policies and make them their own.You also have the small country and small language aspect. In places that don't have a wider global reach, protectionism will be a lot more inclined to be about social rather than economic issues. There is no risk that the English language or Anglo culture would not be dominant no matter how much immigration you had, but if there are just 10 million speakers of a language, it becomes much more of a sensitive issue. There are more people living in the London urban area than people in the world able to speak the Swedish language. That's in my opinion the deep root to why Sweden's mean is 'conservative left' or if the Red Wall was a country, but still has a quite wide majority in favour of EU membership. The median left voters in say Stockholm or Bristol are rather different and it's coming down to very deep sociological differences in the perception of the status of the respective countries. Interestingly, the politicians have been way more liberal than the population for quite some time but there is this 2/3 threshold that already forced the Social Democrats to reshape themselves with a lot more conservative policy positions. This was all to be able to even get the bloc within 45,000 votes.I hope it helped understanding what forms the political climate not just here but in Denmark, Finland and Norway as wellThe four of us all mirror one another.