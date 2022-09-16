« previous next »
Elections in Europe

Re: Elections in Europe
September 16, 2022, 10:06:11 am
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on September 15, 2022, 11:54:40 am
The Italian Far-Right in line to win their election on the 25th as well, which is a particularly frightening prospect for European unity, and the anti-Putin front.

Think the Swedes are essentially a centre right coalition with an obvious tinge of far right politics, but for the most part the views seem to be mainstream and pro-NATO, at the very least anti-Russia. The next PM will probably come from the Moderates.

Seems like it will be similar in Italy, it will probably be the centre right running the show. The League have pretty much replaced the Five Star movement as the pro Russian movement in this context, but they are trailing in the polls to Melonis Brothers of Italy.

From what I can see the support for Ukraine is widespread in both of these countries, though you do see the far left and the far right getting the publicity outside of their respective countries, especially in Italy.
Re: Elections in Europe
September 16, 2022, 05:00:05 pm
Fratelli d'Italia is not a mainstream right party, the only profound difference for me as a foreigner looking in between them and Lega is the nationalism vs regionalism aspect.

Anyway, the new Swedish government is going to be moderately conservative but applying very strict immigration policies and crack down on crime similar to the Social Democratic government of Denmark has done. The overton window is so different between Sweden and Italy that's it's not even in the same postcode.

The Sweden Democrats would be on the centre-left in Italian politics, for sure. Their main demand besides net zero immigration was to maintain unemployment benefits at the covid levels. Meanwhile, the PD (Italian Labour) are not running on any social benefits at all and would definitely not introduce paid parental leave (which doesn't universally exist in Italy).
Re: Elections in Europe
September 18, 2022, 09:19:25 am
Quote from: Linudden on September 16, 2022, 05:00:05 pm
Fratelli d'Italia is not a mainstream right party, the only profound difference for me as a foreigner looking in between them and Lega is the nationalism vs regionalism aspect.

Anyway, the new Swedish government is going to be moderately conservative but applying very strict immigration policies and crack down on crime similar to the Social Democratic government of Denmark has done. The overton window is so different between Sweden and Italy that's it's not even in the same postcode.

The Sweden Democrats would be on the centre-left in Italian politics, for sure. Their main demand besides net zero immigration was to maintain unemployment benefits at the covid levels. Meanwhile, the PD (Italian Labour) are not running on any social benefits at all and would definitely not introduce parental leave (which doesn't exist in Italy).

I think this is an interesting thing to look at. A lot of the politics of this so called far-right party (SD) is actually what you'd consider to belong on the left side, and also at the middle of the chart. A lot of welfare politics, healthcare and elderly care politics that you don't associate with the politics of the parties like Moderates or the Tories.

But then of course SD have the politics around immigration and integration which is conservative and restrictive. So the overall party politics of the Sweden Democrates is hastily categorised as far-right. Even though they might share more policy similarities with the Social Democrates than the conservative Moderates.

Obviously this is all in the context of Sweden's political landscape. If you compare each party's policies with foreign parties then a centre or right sided party in Sweden might be seen as a socialistic party elsewhere.
Re: Elections in Europe
September 18, 2022, 09:26:12 am
Quote from: plura on September 18, 2022, 09:19:25 am
I think this is an interesting thing to look at. A lot of the politics of this so called far-right party (SD) is actually what you'd consider to belong on the left side, and also at the middle of the chart. A lot of welfare politics, healthcare and elderly care politics that you don't associate with the politics of the parties like Moderates or the Tories.

But then of course SD have the politics around immigration and integration which is conservative and restrictive. So the overall party politics of the Sweden Democrates is hastily categorised as far-right. Even though they might share more policy similarities with the Social Democrates than the conservative Moderates.

Obviously this is all in the context of Sweden's political landscape. If you compare each party's policies with foreign parties then a centre or right sided party in Sweden might be seen as a socialistic party elsewhere.

Isn´t that most Far Right politics? Most Far Right parties have socialist policies for those who fit their definitions of belonging. "We look after our own" is basically the whole point no? National Socialists etc etc

I don´t know the ins-and-outs of SD policies, so I am hesitant to comment one way or the other. But Left-Right isn´t a purely economic measure.

Re: Elections in Europe
September 18, 2022, 09:48:41 am
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on September 18, 2022, 09:26:12 am
Isn´t that most Far Right politics? Most Far Right parties have socialist policies for those who fit their definitions of belonging. "We look after our own" is basically the whole point no? National Socialists etc etc

I don´t know the ins-and-outs of SD policies, so I am hesitant to comment one way or the other. But Left-Right isn´t a purely economic measure.

I'm not sure, but when you talk about UK and US the right wing, even the far right wing, are less about looking after their own, and more on the libertarian side of "Stopping government from interfering with the individuals life"

Which all sounds like the idea of letting people do as they please and earn the sweat from their own brow with less red tape and less taxes and not having to pay for lazy scroungers who won't work.

But in actual fact it just allows big business to exploit labor force, produce worse products, exploit consumers, and pay less tax, with the end goal being they can do a shittier job, charge more money, and pay less for the profits.
Re: Elections in Europe
September 18, 2022, 10:39:58 am
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on September 18, 2022, 09:48:41 am
I'm not sure, but when you talk about UK and US the right wing, even the far right wing, are less about looking after their own, and more on the libertarian side of "Stopping government from interfering with the individuals life"

Which all sounds like the idea of letting people do as they please and earn the sweat from their own brow with less red tape and less taxes and not having to pay for lazy scroungers who won't work.

But in actual fact it just allows big business to exploit labor force, produce worse products, exploit consumers, and pay less tax, with the end goal being they can do a shittier job, charge more money, and pay less for the profits.

That really depends. There is certainly that strain of the Far Right.

However take the BNP for example. Their economic policy focused on the idea of the UK becoming self-sufficient, incl¡uding economic nationalism (protection from global markets), government intervention in the economy, nationalisation of the railways, etc etc

Even UKIP, which started as an economically libertarian throw-everything-to-the-free-market party, started to see internal fissures once it evolved into a populist nationalist party, between its libertarian wing and those arguing for greater protectionism of things like the NHS (lets not forget that Brexit was sold, quite ludicrously, partly on account of protectionism - e.g. extra 350 million a week for the NHS etc etc)
Re: Elections in Europe
September 18, 2022, 12:20:58 pm
When it comes to Sweden one of the most important aspects to understand is how the overton window is different enough that here the Social Democrats are the status-quo managers and the Moderates/Sweden Democrat bloc are the 'agents of change'. In other words, the opposite of Britain where the Tories are the constant and Labour are the change. Blair only changed this by veering to the right on economic policies, thus extending the usually short Labour cycles. This is seen time and again through history that when Swedes vote change they vote in the right, who then conduct that change and then the left get promptly back in and keeps the status quo the right introduced intact. Essentially this means that the Social Democrats shift where the status quo is.

In 2006, the population wanted an end to the abuse of the early retirement system and tax cuts for the middle class. Eight years later, the Social Democrats kept all of those reforms intact. Now, a majority of the population want drastic immigration cuts and the building of nuclear power plants. As ever, there is a lag between general sentiments in polls and the election outcome in Sweden, because the right need to be a lot more popular on the individual issues to overwhelm the institutional Social Democratic advantage. Anyway, I do predict the left will triumph in four years time but they will essentially govern the same way as the right will do now. It's a refresher for them to adjust and then be able to point out to the progressives in parliament that 'this is the new normal, sorry'. With billions tied up into building new power plants, the Green Party are not going to be able to stop them halfway. Also with a lower population growth, the system lag of long queues for healthcare will catch up as the rate of doctors and nurses per capita increases and that would eliminate any possibility of even a return to the half-strict 2022 immigration policy.

The thing about it is that the left while before a reform are representing a majority of their own voters, but if the right of the country is like 90/10 in favour of building power plants and restricting immigration and the left is 70/30 against, it still totals out to 60/40 over the general public. I would say those are the rough sentiments right now. The Social Democratic leadership know this and that's why they push that consensus leftwards among the electorate to gain governmental control.

Therefore, on a nationwide scale these issues will go from 60/40 issues to 70/30 consensus policies once the moderately leftist politicians shift the internal overton window in order to win the next election. Once you reach nearly 2/3 of the population on any issue, it gets impossible to win the election on another platform because not enough detractors are willing to overlook that specific proposal of yours.

The main change I expect is a redefinition of asylum claims to follow the Dublin Treaty of 'the first safe country', thus having a government instruction to deny asylum to anyone entering Sweden via Denmark, Germany or Finland.

This is more or less what happened in Denmark and Norway, which is the template the Sweden Democrats have followed. Essentially, the right comes in to conduct major systematic reform and then the respective Labour parties adopt all of those policies and make them their own.

You also have the small country and small language aspect. In places that don't have a wider global reach, protectionism will be a lot more inclined to be about social rather than economic issues. There is no risk that the English language or Anglo culture would not be dominant no matter how much immigration you had, but if there are just 10 million speakers of a language, it becomes much more of a sensitive issue. There are more people living in the London urban area than people in the world able to speak the Swedish language. That's in my opinion the deep root to why Sweden's mean is 'conservative left' or if the Red Wall was a country, but still has a quite wide majority in favour of EU membership. The median left voters in say Stockholm or Bristol are rather different and it's coming down to very deep sociological differences in the perception of the status of the respective countries. Interestingly, the politicians have been way more liberal than the population for quite some time but there is this 2/3 threshold that already forced the Social Democrats to reshape themselves with a lot more conservative policy positions. This was all to be able to even get the bloc within 45,000 votes.

I hope it helped understanding what forms the political climate not just here but in Denmark, Finland and Norway as well :wave The four of us all mirror one another.
Re: Elections in Europe
September 18, 2022, 06:04:43 pm
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on September 18, 2022, 09:26:12 am
Isn´t that most Far Right politics? Most Far Right parties have socialist policies for those who fit their definitions of belonging. "We look after our own" is basically the whole point no? National Socialists etc etc

I don´t know the ins-and-outs of SD policies, so I am hesitant to comment one way or the other. But Left-Right isn´t a purely economic measure.

The collaboration between the right sided block is going to be interesting. The Sweden Democrats, besides its immigration and integration policies as mentioned have most of its other policies well grounded in a strong state, that looks after its people as you say, with strong governmental agencies supporting the people. And in many ways pave the wave for government reliance of many.

Then you have at least two other parties in that block that are the right sided parties that want to privatise much of what the government controls. See less government reliance and more libertarian goals come to fruition. Less taxes, more freedom to the individual to succeed. If they can. If not, tough luck.

So yeah far right parties are with their socialistic views about the strong state combined with conservative liberals are an interesting mix.
Re: Elections in Europe
September 18, 2022, 06:48:34 pm
Regarding what Plura said, the situation with the Sweden Democrats is that they've always held the balance of power on economic questions since the 2010 entry and in some cases they lean left and in others to the right. What they do is preventing the right from privatizing social services and from cutting unemployment, but also prevent the left from abolishing the private alternatives in existence today and be a roadblock to raise taxes on the middle class.

On the grand scale of things I'd say they're moderately centre-right on economics on a Swedish scale, which is centre-left in Britain.
Re: Elections in Europe
Today at 12:39:13 am
Looks like Meloni's bloc has won in Italy. Record low turnout too
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-63029909
