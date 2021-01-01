« previous next »
Elections in Europe

Re: Elections in Europe
Reply #1240 on: Yesterday at 05:05:38 pm
I'm a libertarian with moderate economic leanings for goodness' sake.

Morrison has been/would still like to be a zero covid psychopath. He can go and fuck himself. I'm glad he lost even though the other side are wankers too and some premiers are even more psyched out than him.

No love for Australia from me. Glad I'm literally at a safe distance and will never need to go there so long as the current crop are in charge. Even Italy seems like a freedom paradise compared to them lot in the South Pacific.

Sorry if that's too frank but then again I'm happy to stay nearly 10 000 miles away so don't worry too much. So just relax and take a deep breath before ranting too much about it. At least I also agree that Morrison is shite so just take the W mate :wave
Re: Elections in Europe
Reply #1241 on: Yesterday at 05:14:31 pm
Linudden talking overconfidently about politics of a different country than his own?

I'm shocked I tell you. Shocked!
Re: Elections in Europe
Reply #1242 on: Yesterday at 05:21:19 pm
I'm a libertarian with moderate economic leanings for goodness' sake.

Morrison has been/would still like to be a zero covid psychopath. He can go and fuck himself. I'm glad he lost even though the other side are wankers too and some premiers are even more psyched out than him.

No love for Australia from me. Glad I'm literally at a safe distance and will never need to go there so long as the current crop are in charge. Even Italy seems like a freedom paradise compared to them lot in the South Pacific.

Sorry if that's too frank but then again I'm happy to stay nearly 10 000 miles away so don't worry too much :wave So just relax and take a deep breath before ranting too much about it mate.

Dont think Australia will mourn your absence.
Re: Elections in Europe
Reply #1243 on: Yesterday at 05:23:30 pm
It's all good. I volunteer to stay away. I don't like air travel too much anyway so would have to be paid to go that far. I think North America is more or less my limit for patience on a plane if I'm honest ;D
Re: Elections in Europe
Reply #1244 on: Yesterday at 05:36:50 pm
I'm a libertarian with moderate economic leanings for goodness' sake.

Morrison has been/would still like to be a zero covid psychopath. He can go and fuck himself. I'm glad he lost even though the other side are wankers too and some premiers are even more psyched out than him.

No love for Australia from me. Glad I'm literally at a safe distance and will never need to go there so long as the current crop are in charge. Even Italy seems like a freedom paradise compared to them lot in the South Pacific.

Sorry if that's too frank but then again I'm happy to stay nearly 10 000 miles away so don't worry too much. So just relax and take a deep breath before ranting too much about it. At least I also agree that Morrison is shite so just take the W mate :wave

You know Morrison spent the best part of 2 years fighting against zero Covid because that was a decision made by the states backed by the people so he actually couldnt fight against it too hard without hurting his chances of re-election?

If it was up to him he wouldve had Australia open up mid 2020 and had a free for all like over in the US but thankfully public pressure forced him not to. Dont worry mate Im relaxed Morrison is gone and the reds are about to win the league.
Re: Elections in Europe
Reply #1245 on: Yesterday at 05:38:19 pm
Australia's current target for reducing their net emissions to zero is 2050. A wealthy, sparsely populated nation blessed with natural resources could afford to be a lot more ambitious. A pity that Australian Labour aren't pushing this but at least they won and maybe having to work with Greens could be a decent outcome.

Sad that they're no different from the detention policy but I guess you've got to do what you can to win elections.
Re: Elections in Europe
Reply #1246 on: Today at 03:34:55 am
I'm a libertarian with moderate economic leanings for goodness' sake.

Morrison has been/would still like to be a zero covid psychopath. He can go and fuck himself. I'm glad he lost even though the other side are wankers too and some premiers are even more psyched out than him.

No love for Australia from me. Glad I'm literally at a safe distance and will never need to go there so long as the current crop are in charge. Even Italy seems like a freedom paradise compared to them lot in the South Pacific.

Sorry if that's too frank but then again I'm happy to stay nearly 10 000 miles away so don't worry too much. So just relax and take a deep breath before ranting too much about it. At least I also agree that Morrison is shite so just take the W mate :wave

Good. Stay the fuck away.
