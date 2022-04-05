With regards to the French elections, people from across the board there are sick of 'corporate capitalist' economic policies. They see them as benefitting a financial elite above all others. The failed, 'third way', trickle-down myth. Macron has weakened worker protection laws, reduced welfare payments and eligibility, and wants to weaken pension provision whilst raising the retirement age. Many of his policies ape Thatcherism.I'd never vote for a far-right, racist, neo-Nazi party. Ever. But I can understand why people look for an alternative to someone who wants to economically impoverish people, in ways that history has shown enriches a financial elite of capital-owners.It's a similar phenomenon to what we have seen in the UK and US. People who are increasingly economically disenfranchised voting against what they perceive as the political orthodoxy.The reality is, they vote for hard-right/far-right politicians and nationalism when voting for these political groups and outcomes makes life even worse for them.There needs (IMHO) to be a reset of the socio-econo-political system, to put power and wealth into the hands of the people and not in the hands of corporations, bankers, private equity parasites and billionaires. But voting for far-right politicians and objectives is the wrong way to achieve that.
Page created in 0.013 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 1.19]