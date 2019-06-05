The big one today - federal elections in Germany. So much media coverage for the election in Europe's largest economy
The post-Merkel era begins (or rather will begin once a new coalition is formed, which could take months). The SPD have made a remarkable recovery from the wilderness in recent months, driven by popularity of their leader Olaf Scholz and the distinct lack of popularity of his oppenent - Merkel's successor as CDU leader Armin Laschet.
It's likely there will need to be a first 3 party coalition for the first time since the 1950s. Possible options:
- Traffic light - SPD, Greens and FDP (liberals), if the Greens and FDP can agree on economic/tax issues
- Jamaica - CDU/CSU, Greens and FDP, would need the CDU to perform much better than they are polling, FDP would likely favour this option, Greens not so much
- Red, red, green - including Linke (the Communist Party successors and Putin puppets), unlikely there would be agreement on foreign policy issues.
- Kenya (CDU/CSU, SPD, Greens) or Germany (CDU/CSU, SPD, FDP), but unlikely I think the CDU and SPD want to remain in government together any longer.
Good English-language follows for the results and aftermath:
