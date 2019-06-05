Part of it is that a lot of people maybe just wanted a change after more than a decade of the CDU being the main party with the chancellor. However, a huge issue was that the whole search for a successor to Merkel was a complete clusterfuck. Merkel herself brought Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer in a position to be the next CDU-candidate for chancellor when she pushed for her to become the new leader of the party in 2018. She was also supposed to be the main-candidate in this election, but she decided to step down last year. Then they started looking for a new candidate and that turned into a clusterfuck. A lot of people wanted it to be Markus Söder who's premier-minister in Bavaria and leader of the CSU (the sister party of the CDU. The CSU is only a thing in Bavaria and they are more or less independent from the CDU, but whenever there are German-wide elections they work together as the "Union"). The problem was that there were also people who had an issue with the smaller sister-party having the main candidate. Söder would have liked to be the candidate, but at the same time, he wasn't really pushing for it knowing full well that a.) he has a nice job there in Bavaria and b.) that not everyone would welcome it, if he became the candidate. So, Armin Laschet was chosen, which itself ended up being a clusterfuck as he seems to be a complete idiot.



I haven't followed things in detail, but they had TV discussions where he looked the worst of all the main-party candidates. After the flooding earlier this year, he went to visit the worst hit places and there were TV cameras everywhere he was at a press conference, where someone else was talking, and he was seen in the background laughing and joking. It wasn't the only mis-step by him, but it was one of the worst. There were loads of smaller ones ending with him being pictured on Sunday at a polling place where he was shown throwing his vote into a box and on the pictures you could clearly see that he had folded his ballot paper in the wrong way which made it possible to see what parties he voted for and which meant that his vote was invalid. There was also loads of stuff and quotes that were brought up from his past and they all showed that he's just an idiot. That's why a lot of people didn't want to vote for him. Especially, as SPD's main-man Olaf Scholz apparently had a pretty flawless campaign and did and said the right things.