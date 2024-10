The lead changes hands yet again, but everyone is still stuck on two digits. Pete continues his climb up the table, while the gap at the bottom keeps on growing.



Open de France results



10p: -

6p: Olesen, Paul, Winther

3p: -

1p: Zanotti (x2), Green, R Hojgaard, Rose



12 Buck Pete

06 dudleyred

06 Fiasco

04 ollyfrom.tv

02 Gerry Attrick

01 Luke 17

01 mickitez

00 BoRed



Overall standings



97 Fiasco

96 Luke 17

88 Gerry Attrick

77 mickitez

74 ollyfrom.tv

73 Buck Pete

69 dudleyred

59 BoRed