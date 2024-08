I understand I'm almost 10 mins late for the deadline, so it'll either be a no entry or a default but just in case of any disrection:



Scottie Scheffler

Sam Burns

Taylor Pendrith

Max Homa

Adam Hadwin



I've missed deadlines for the other 2 comps as well, just had a lot going on lately.



I'm not going to be a complete bastard, so I'll allow it.Note to everyone - this is a one off, not a precedent!You only get two default entries per season, so that'll cover the other two events.Playing catch-up myself the whole time lately, I'll hopefully manage to do the admin later tonight.