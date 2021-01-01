Please
Topic: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 23 starts this week (Read 336917 times)
ollyfrom.tv
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 5,871
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 23 starts this week
«
Reply #7560 on:
Yesterday
at 02:41:22 pm »
Danish Championship
N Hojgaard
J Campillo
P Waring
K Arphibarnrat
M Schwab
Women's Open
N Korda
L Ko
R Takeda
G Lopez
G Kim
BMW Championship
R McIlroy
S Burns
R MacIntyre
Hoge
Jaeger
Gerry Attrick
Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
Legacy Fan
Posts: 49,902
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 23 starts this week
«
Reply #7561 on:
Today
at 04:41:20 am »
Danish
Rasmus Hojgaard
Romain Langasque
Adrian Otaegui
Jeff Winther
Jason Scrivener
Womens Open
Nelly Korda
Lydia Ko
Lexi Thompson
Leona Maguire
Grace Kim
BMW
Scottie Scheffler
Wyndham Clark
Matt Fitzpatrick
Max Homa
Adam Hadwin
