Terrible from Aberg, the only player in the top 25 to go over par today. It's dudleyred's turn to get the winner, but there's once again no chance of a bonus tonight.



Scottish Open results



10p: MacIntyre

6p: Aberg, McIlroy, Rai

3p: -

1p: Schauffele



16 dudleyred

06 BoRed

06 Buck Pete

06 Gerry Attrick

06 Luke 17

01 Fiasco

01 mickitez

00 ollyfrom.tv



Overall standings



194 Gerry Attrick

180 BoRed

163 ollyfrom.tv

140 dudleyred

139 Fiasco

125 Buck Pete

125 Luke 17

116 mickitez