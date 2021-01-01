Pretty sure this has never happened before, all of us made it into double figures. In the end, Gerry and myself picked up a bonus.



Travelers Championship results



10p: Scheffler

6p: T Kim, Im, Cantlay, Finau, Bhatia

3p: Clark, Lowry

1p: Schauffele, Fleetwood, Pavon (x2), Fowler (x2)



28 BoRed (including ten bonus points)

25 Gerry Attrick (including ten bonus points)

18 ollyfrom.tv

16 Buck Pete

16 Luke 17

14 dudleyred

12 Fiasco

12 mickitez



Overall standings



144 Gerry Attrick

137 ollyfrom.tv

124 BoRed

115 dudleyred

093 mickitez

084 Fiasco

078 Buck Pete

077 Luke 17



Five players picked Scheffler, but further bonus points later tonight seem very unlikely.