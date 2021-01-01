Pretty sure this has never happened before, all of us made it into double figures. In the end, Gerry and myself picked up a bonus.
Travelers Championship results
10p: Scheffler
6p: T Kim, Im, Cantlay, Finau, Bhatia
3p: Clark, Lowry
1p: Schauffele, Fleetwood, Pavon (x2), Fowler (x2)
28 BoRed (including ten bonus points)
25 Gerry Attrick (including ten bonus points)
18 ollyfrom.tv
16 Buck Pete
16 Luke 17
14 dudleyred
12 Fiasco
12 mickitez
Overall standings
144 Gerry Attrick
137 ollyfrom.tv
124 BoRed
115 dudleyred
093 mickitez
084 Fiasco
078 Buck Pete
077 Luke 17
Five players picked Scheffler, but further bonus points later tonight seem very unlikely.