RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 22

Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 22
« Reply #7440 on: Yesterday at 10:18:26 pm »
Pretty sure this has never happened before, all of us made it into double figures. In the end, Gerry and myself picked up a bonus.

Travelers Championship results

10p: Scheffler
6p: T Kim, Im, Cantlay, Finau, Bhatia
3p: Clark, Lowry
1p: Schauffele, Fleetwood, Pavon (x2), Fowler (x2)

28 BoRed (including ten bonus points)
25 Gerry Attrick (including ten bonus points)
18 ollyfrom.tv
16 Buck Pete
16 Luke 17
14 dudleyred
12 Fiasco
12 mickitez

Overall standings

144 Gerry Attrick
137 ollyfrom.tv
124 BoRed
115 dudleyred
093 mickitez
084 Fiasco
078 Buck Pete
077 Luke 17

Five players picked Scheffler, but further bonus points later tonight seem very unlikely.
Re: RAWK golf fantasy league - SEASON 22
« Reply #7441 on: Today at 12:11:56 am »
Gerry pulls further clear with another good tournament.

KPMG Womens PGA Championship results

10p: -
6p: Vu, Ewing
3p: Shibuno (x2)
1p: Lopez (x2), Hull, Furue

12 Gerry Attrick
08 ollyfrom.tv
07 dudleyred
06 Luke 17
02 Fiasco
01 Buck Pete
00 BoRed
00 mickitez

Overall standings

156 Gerry Attrick
145 ollyfrom.tv
124 BoRed
122 dudleyred
093 mickitez
086 Fiasco
083 Luke 17
079 Buck Pete
