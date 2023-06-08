Some heavy scoring this week, with 15 of our picks in the top 20, and 6 in the top 5
. It's olly's turn to pick the winner, and mickitez's to miss out on the bonus. Meanwhile, Gerry pulls further clear at the top. US Open results
10p: Clark
6p: McIlroy, Scheffler, C. Smith, M-W Lee (x2), Fowler
3p: T. Kim (x2), Eckroat (x3), Rahm, Johnson
1p: Henley (x2), Cantlay, Koepka, Fitzpatrick, Lowry
21 ollyfrom.tv
18 BoRed
18 dudleyred
18 Gerry Attrick
08 mickitez
07 Buck Pete
01 Fiasco
00 FlashGordonOverall standings
138 Gerry Attrick
115 ollyfrom.tv
105 Buck Pete
095 mickitez
082 dudleyred
081 BoRed
066 Fiasco
049 FlashGordon